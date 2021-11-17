NEWLAND — The professional wrestlers of All Pro Wrestling make a return to the Avery Parks and Recreation Department’s Rock Gym in Newland on Saturday, Nov. 20, for its event dubbed “Homecoming.”
The event features the return of one of Avery’s own in county native James “Dax” Cable, who will enter the squared circle seeking to win the promotion’s heavyweight championship and add a victorious chapter to his bitter feud with opponent and current APW champion, Doug Gibson, in a rematch from a match earlier in the month that featured questionable interference from outside the ropes that cost Cable the victory.
The main event match will have a “coward waves the flag” stipulation, where each competitor has a representative at ringside wielding a white surrender flag. The winning competitor is the one who makes their opponent’s representative wave the flag, in essence surrendering the match.
Cable, a nine-year veteran pro wrestler, has wrestled regionally around the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee, as well as performed in shows across the piedmont region of North Carolina, as well as in Virginia.
The motivation behind the upcoming Homecoming event was twofold, according to Cable, as he sought to bring his skills and the APW group of pros to his backyard of Newland and perform before family, friends and many locals who recall Cable as a gifted basketball standout on Avery High School boys varsity basketball teams in the mid-1990s that made deep runs into the state hoops tournament.
“Mainly, we’re coming to try to bring something to Avery County for fans to have fun and a night of enjoyment where there isn’t a whole, whole lot to do on the weekends in the community at this time,” Cable explained. “We want to come to Avery and give folks a night of entertainment.”
APW has visited the Rock Gym previously, as Cable noted that the promotion had brought a show to the community more than a year ago but prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the promotion had been hamstrung when it came to hosting cards since the onset of the virus outbreak.
“This will be our first show back in Newland since the pandemic hit, and we’re excited to be coming to town,” Cable added.
According to Cable, the promotion was founded by Mike S. Dugger, who passed away in the fall of 2019. With his passing, his son Mikey, along with Cable, took over the day-to-day operation of the promotion.
“We had always operated under the promotional name Pro Wrestling South, but when Mike passed we made a decision to honor his memory and change our name to All Pro Wrestling,” Cable said. “Our logo and everything about our show is based on his memory and in his honor.”
Cable’s local roots made bringing the wrestlers of APW a no-brainer decision for both his group and the host Avery Parks and Rec Department, and Cable lauded the department’s officials for helping to make the event possible.
“With me being local, I’ve known Teddy (Bare) and Robbie (Avery Parks and Rec Director Willis) for years, so I reached out to Teddy a couple of years ago and we got to talking. He stated that with me being a hometown boy, that it would be nice to be able to bring my group there, as opposed to some of the other promotions out there, so we’ve stayed in contact and tried several times during the pandemic to make things happen,” Cable explained. “I called him up, and this has been about a six-month process of us waiting until the right time to be able to have them host the show again, and we wanted to try to host a show before the weather turned too bad.”
Cable was quick to note that APW events are family friendly, though there are heels, or bad guys, that fans may feel compelled to jeer as opposed to cheer.
“We run a family friendly show and try to keep the show as clean as possible, as we know that there are kids who will be there and try to provide clean entertainment. Of course, you’re going to have your heels who are going to try to rile up the crowd and get under your skin a little bit, but they won’t do it in an unprofessional way,” Cable stated. “We definitely welcome kids and families, and the more kids that are there, the better, as we like to interact with the younger fans and visit and sign autographs, and things like that.”
Headlining the night of action in the ring will be Cable’s quest for the gold, where Newland’s own Teddy Bare will serve as special guest referee to call the action down the middle.
Additional matches include a grudge match between Tim Woods and Mikey Dugger, as well as a tag team match featuring the team of Kit Holliday and John Matthews taking on The Foundation. Lee Valiant will be facing Snooty Fox in a singles match, while Jr. Heavyweight Champion Dakota Jarrett will square off against a debuting opponent from South Carolina named Luke Fury, in addition to six-man tag team action.
“We look to have some of our fans in the Tri-Cities area following us, and hope to have as many Avery County fans as we can to come watch,” Cable added.
General admission tickets are available for the event for $10, with kids five years and younger admitted free. Ticket giveaways are taking place through local radio station Glory 1130 WECR-AM as well.
“It’s always fun to be back at home among fans and folks that I don’t get to see everyday. For them to be able to see me perform and do what I’ve wanted to do for my entire life is a blessing,” Cable said.
