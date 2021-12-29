SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Avery County native Tommy Burleson and his teammates comprising the 1972 US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team have been nominated for the first time for consideration for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the Direct-Elect Category by the Veterans Committee, the organization announced on Dec. 21.
The finalists for the Class of 2022 will be announced during NBA All-Star weekend in February.
Burleson, a member of the silver medal-winning US hoops team, was on the short end of one of the greatest controversies in Olympic history, as the team representing the Soviet Union managed to defeat the US by a 51-50 final score in a game that featured professional league players from the USSR taking on college players from the United States, as American teams at that time were barred from sending professional players to the Olympics.
The game ended a 63-game winning streak by the Americans dating back to the introduction of the sport into the Olympics in 1936, and was marred by a controversial finish as confusion by officials and multiple restarts allowed the Soviet team three separate opportunities to inbound a basketball with three seconds remaining after two free throws from USA’s Doug Collins gave the Americans a 50-49 lead. The third attempt resulted in a game-winning basket by Alexander Belov.
Burleson was joined as players on the Olympic squad by teammates Mike Bantom, Jim Brewer, Doug Collins, Kenneth Davis (captain), James Forbes, Tom Henderson, Dwight Jones, Robert Jones, Kevin Joyce, Tom McMillen and Ed Ratleff, and was led by legendary head coach Henry Iba.
Following the 1972 final, and to present day, the American team in solidarity has refused to accept its silver medal from the Games, as the medals remain in a vault in Switzerland. Repeated appeals by American interests were made following the game’s outcome, but the result was left unchanged by the International Olympic Committee or the FIBA, the international basketball federation.
Among high-profile nominees for the 2022 Hall of Fame class are first-time nominees including Manu Ginobili, Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen, as well as candidates who have previously been on the ballot in Chauncey Billups and Swin Cash.
Another first-time nominee is Lenoir-based Bob Gibbons, renowned for specializing in the rating and evaluating of American high school basketball players. Gibbons is often credited among those who revolutionized the scouting of school-age basketball stars into an industry.
Gibbons publishes an annual ranking of the top 150 high school players in the nation, as well as separate rankings of seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen. He has also been on committees that select players for the annual McDonald’s High School All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit.
For a full list of 2022 HOF nominees, click to https://www.nba.com/news/naismith-memorial-basketball-hall-of-fame-announces-eligible-candidates-for-class-of-2022.
