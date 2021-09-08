HAMPTON, Tenn. – A flurry of scoring kept the Avery Vikings football team in the contest at Hampton on Friday, Sept. 3, but the Bulldogs had a larger quantity of scoring en route to a 54-26 win.
Avery County had the ball first and after a first down, an errant throw by Will Stanford was picked off by Michael Harrison who returned it 35 yards to the Vikings’ 1-yard line. Harrison finished the game with a trio of interceptions. On the very next play, Levi Lunsford crossed the goal line standing up. Two penalties pushed the Bulldogs away on the point after attempt, as the score was 6-0 Hampton two minutes into the contest.
After a failed onside kick attempt, the Vikings were on the Bulldogs’ side of the field for its second drive. On a third down play, Stanford uncorked a pass downfield to Logan Gilliam, who pulled it in with one hand for the touchdown reception. A Chad Giarrusso point after gave Avery County the 7-6 advantage.
The Bulldogs answered when quarterback Conor Jones found Harrison for a 40-yard connection. Just as quickly, the Vikings covered 65 yards when Stanford found Elijah Holtsclaw to tie the game at 14-14. With points piling up as in a basketball game, Jones ran over the right side of the defense for a 27-yard touchdown run to give the home side the lead back, then on its next offensive series, Hampton’s Jones zigged through the defense for a 5-yard touchdown run to double the advantage to 28-14 after just one quarter of action.
The opening play of the second quarter saw the Vikings cut into the deficit when Stanford found Mason Thomas, who outmuscled and outran defenders for a 39-yard touchdown reception. The point after was blocked to help Hampton keep a 28-20 lead. Avery’s Stanford finished the contest 15-for-35 passing for 299 yards with three touchdowns.
Hampton tacked on another score when Johnathan Greenwell powered in from the three-yard line with its ensuing possession. He added the Bulldogs’ final score of the first half with three minutes left. The home side posted on six more as the half closed out, as Jones rolled right and found a leaping Harrison in the back of the end zone, giving the home-standing Bulldogs a 41-20 lead as the teams went to the locker room.
Avery County opened the second half with an onside kick recovery, but could not convert a fourth-down attempt, turning the ball over on downs. Hampton drove with its ensuing possession and capped the scoring drive when Jones hit an open Chance Point for a 24-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch. Jones was 8-for-11 passing for 148 yards. Harrison led the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 92 yards on three catches. In total, Hampton rolled up 528 yards of offense, including 209 passing yards and 319 rushing yards on 55 attempts. Greenwell covered 88 yards in a dozen rushes, while Lunsford carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards.
The Vikings broke its second-half scoring drought midway through the third quarter when Giarrusso pounded the ball in from two yards out to cut Hampton’s lead to 48-26. Hampton’s Greenwell closed the scoring with an 11-yard scoring run, accounting for the final 54-26 margin of victory at JC Campbell Stadium.
Avery County is scheduled to return home to play McDowell on Friday, Sept 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Titans, led by former longtime Avery head football coach Darrell Brewer, come to Avery following a two-week layoff thanks to COVID protocols canceling its Aug. 27 game with Mitchell and a bye week.
