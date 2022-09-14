HAMPTON, Tenn. — Hampton slowly pulled away for a backyard brawl win on Friday, Sept. 9, defeating the Cloudland Highlanders 38-6 over Cloudland at J.C. Campbell Stadium for Homecoming.
It was a back-and-forth battle early on as the teams traded punts to open the game. Hampton got on the board first with a safety midway through the first after an errant snap on a punt went into the end zone.
After the free kick, the Hampton offense went to work as Dylan Trivett used his legs to get HHS to the one and then finished it off with a short run into the end zone.
The 2-point conversion gave Hampton a 10-0 lead. Hampton struck again early in the second as Levi Lunsford scored on a short run to push Hampton to a 16-0 advantage.
Cloudland continued to battle with hard runs from Kyle Birchfield and Gage McKinney, but the ‘Landers were unable to put points on the board as Hampton led 16-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, Dominique Burleson provided a spark for Hampton as he returned the second-half opening kickoff 79 yards for the touchdown to extend the Bulldog lead.
Cloudland, however, didn’t go quietly.
The ‘Landers offense went to work and saw a long McKinney run set CHS up in business. Camden Peppers scored on a short run as Cloudland got on the board to close the lead to 24-6.
The ‘Landers defense rose to the occasion with a Birchfield interception and a Peppers fumble recovery late in the quarter, but Cloudland was unable to cut into the Hampton lead any further.
The final quarter saw Hampton regain momentum. Lunsford struck again early in the final stanza on a three-yard touchdown run. Jonathon Greenwell scored on a pick-six for the Bulldogs as he intercepted a Cloudland pass for a 26-yard score.
For Hampton, Lunsford had 20 carries for 104 yards to lead a rushing attack that finished with 270 in the game.
Trivett had 14 carries for 94 yards and he went 7-of-15 passing for 71 yards. McKinney had 13 carries for 67 hard-fought yards to lead the Cloudland rushing attack. Birchfield ended the night with 25 yards, while Peppers was 5-of-8 through the air.
Cloudland is off on Sept. 16 before starting a two-week road trip with games at Cosby (Sept. 23) and West Greene (Sept. 30). The ‘Landers are set to return to Orr Field on Oct. 7 as Unicoi County visits Roan Mountain.
