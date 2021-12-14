NEWLAND — Less than 24 hours after the team’s end-of-season awards banquet, Avery Head Football Coach Mac Bryan made the decision to step down from his post on December 6.
News of the decision was made public once the county school district advertised the open position.
Bryan, a native of Wilkes County, replaced Jason Phelps as head coach of the Vikings in February 2018 following a successful head coaching stint at Ooltewah (Tenn.) High School, where he had amassed a 45-16 record, leading the Owls to the state playoffs on several occasions during his tenure.
Under Bryan’s direction, the Avery Vikings were 10-29 overall during his four years at the helm, with a 4-16 record in Western Highlands Conference play. Bryan’s most successful season by record was the 2019 season, where the Vikings were 5-7 overall. Bryan led the Vikings through the spring 2021 COVID-impacted season with a 2-3 record and guided the school to a pair of state 1A playoff appearances, including a first-round exit against Thomas Jefferson last month in his final game as coach, where the team completed a 1-10 campaign.
“The results and the won/loss record wasn’t what we were looking for. We understand that. But seniors, you hung in there, kept on playing hard,” Bryan told the team during its postseason banquet on Dec. 5. “I thought our effort was really good. We played a lot of young people and besides not just playing some freshmen, we played some very inexperienced sophomores and juniors at times, and I saw growth through the course of the year. We were in basically every game that we played this season. There were at least six or seven games where we were in the fourth quarter and we had an opportunity to win, and we just didn’t get that done.”
In the week since Bryan’s resignation, the school has received several applications for the position, which officials will likely evaluate following the Christmas holiday, according to Avery High School Athletic Director Jay Smith.
“We are in the process of seeking a head coach. We don’t have anyone lined up at this point, and we’re currently accepting applications,” Smith explained. “I would like to be ready to move after the first of the year. I don’t have all that control, but that would be my choice, to move forward (in the process) after the first of the year.”
Avery graduated nine seniors from the 2021 team, but returns a nucleus of skill players in 2022, including three All-Western Highlands Conference players in quarterback Will Stanford, wide receiver Elijah Holtsclaw, and 1,000-yard rusher and Western Highlands Conference Special Teams Player Chad Giarrusso.
Bryan provided guidance to the team with comments he provided to his players and parents during the final team function prior to the announcement of his departure.
“We showed some growth, and we have some youth coming up for next year that has gained some experience now, so there are brighter days ahead,” Bryan said during the banquet. “I really appreciate what our seniors did for us this year, and the next step for you young guys is that year-long commitment that we’ve been talking about. The seniors who have been with me for four years have seen that, and I hope that you’re able to pass that on to the younger players, how it’s about what you do now until the time that we play in August… how hard you want to lift, spring practices, summer practices, all those things make the difference when teams are winning games when no one is watching.”
Bryan stated in a Dec. 13 interview with The AJT that he intends to remain in the weight room in a teaching position with the school for the time being, but that he is weighing options regarding a return to coaching.
“I’ve enjoyed our time. Of course, we went through a rebuilding phase this year, but I thought we made the program more solid than it was, and I decided to resign after talking things over. I’m going to look at some other things and make some decisions and go from there,” Bryan explained. “It’s something I had been evaluating, and conditions change. I thought that it was time to try to find some other things. We took good care of the kids in our program and I think they had a good experience, and I hope that some of them come out as better people than before it. It was good to be back on the mountain for four good years, and was a pleasure to coach those young men. I wished we’d won a few more games, though I thought we were very competitive this year with a rebuilding group, but we didn’t do that. The kids made a lot of improvement and there’s a lot of young kids with some experience coming back to play next year, so it’s probably a good time for someone else to start with that group.”
