CHEROKEE — A powerful Braves offense that racked up 560 yards in total offense (376 yards rushing), combined with a defense that held Avery in check for most of the contest, spelled a second loss in as many weeks for the Big Red, as Cherokee held serve on its home field in upending the visiting Vikings by a final score of 39-21 at Ray Kinsland Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27.
Avery struggled throughout the evening with the versatility of Cherokee quarterback Donald Bradley, who completed 10-of-13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns, while also running the football 15 times for 179 yards. Sophomore running back Chase Calhoun 13 carries for 125 yards and three scores.
Although the Vikings offense took care of the football and did not commit any turnovers in the contest, the team often encountered difficulty sustaining drives. Most of the Vikings offensive production came through the legs of Vikings running back Chad Giarrusso, who tallied his second 100-yard-plus rushing effort in as many contests, gaining 105 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown. Teammate Logan Gilliam added 89 yards on six catches with a pair of touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Will Stanford was 12-of-27 passing for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Both teams found offensive momentum hard to come by to open the game, as Avery was forced to punt on each of its opening two possessions of the first period. Cherokee was held by the Big Red defense and also forced to punt on its first series as well. Midway through the quarter, Cherokee posed the game’s first scoring threat, as Bradley broke through the Avery defense on an option play to gain 40 yards to set up the Braves inside the Viking red zone. From there Bradley used his arm to sling an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Lane-Sampson. The extra point kick failed, but CHS held a 6-0 lead with 2:33 to play in the opening stanza.
The Vikings again had a hard time finding open receivers and open space with its ground game, and was forced to punt for a third consecutive possession. On the next-to-last play of the first quarter, Bradley connected with Chase Calhoun for a 49-yard pitch and catch to advance to the Avery 7-yard line to close the quarter. On the first play of the second period, Cherokee added to its lead as Calhoun scored on a 3-yard run. A successful run by Bradley on the two-point conversion upped the Braves lead to 14-0.
With its first offensive series of the second quarter, the Vikings offense finally reached rhythm, as Giarrusso’s rushing attack began to take its toll on Braves defenders. The Avery offensive line began opening holes in the CHS defense and the Vikings capitalized. Avery converted on a pair of fourth down attempts, one by enticing the CHS defense to jump offsides, while the other was gained by way of a Stanford pass completion to wide receiver Aiden Russell. A 14-play drive that consumed almost six minutes did not equate into points, however, as the Vikings were stymied on 4th-and-2 carry from the CHS 10-yard line to turn the ball over on downs.
With momentum in its corner, Cherokee began deep in its own territory and wasted little time moving downfield. capping a six-play, 91-yard drive with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Kaden Trantham. The PAT failed, but Cherokee had padded its lead to 20-0, a lead that it took into halftime.
Fortunes favored the Vikings as the second half began, as the Braves fumbled the opening kickoff and Dakota Hoilman of Avery recovered the loose pigskin at the CHS 33-yard line. Six plays later, AHS reached paydirt for the first time in the game, as Stanford found wideout Logan Gilliam across the middle for a 9-yard touchdown. Giarrusso’s PAT cut Cherokee’s lead to 20-7 at the 9:44 mark in the third quarter.
Cherokee responded to Avery’s first points with its own scoring answer. Using just five plays to cover 74 yards in a little more than one minute of game time, CHS added to its lead when Bradley connected with Elijah Watty on a 17-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion run failed, but the Braves had rebuilt its lead to 26-7.
Avery took to the air on its next drive, but mustered only one first down before again being denied on a fourth-down play to give the ball back to the home team. Needing to make a play, the Vikings defense stepped up to force a turnover when another lengthy offensive march by the Braves ended thanks to an interception from Avery’s Elijah Holtsclaw. The Vikings were unable to capitalize and were held to a three-and-out on the ensuing possession.
Cherokee extended its lead entering the fourth quarter, using a five-play drive culminating in a 22-yard Calhoun run to the goal line for a 32-7 lead.
Following an exchange of punts, the Vikings offense showed it was not ready to lay down and give up the fight, as the Big Red put together an eight-play, 58-yard scoring drive capped by a Giarrusso 11-yard touchdown run and PAT to pull Avery to within 32-14 with 4:43 to play in the game.
Cherokee added one final touchdown to its ledger as it used five running plays to cover 56 yards, ending with a 24-yard Calhoun touchdown carry for a 39-14 lead.
Avery almost immediately answered the final Braves touchdown with a quick strike for its closing score, when Stanford found a streaking Gilliam for a 55-yard touchdown to account for the final 39-21 score.
The Vikings will seek its first win of the 2021 fall season this week when the Big Red is scheduled to travel to nearby Hampton, Tenn., for a non-conference tilt against the Hampton Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.