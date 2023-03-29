NEWLAND — Last week, the Viking tennis team competed in two matches, one a make-up with the Draughn Wildcats, played at Avery’s home courts, and also a match against the Madison Patriots. Although the Vikings lost to the Wildcats, they came away with a tie score against the Patriots.
In spite of the 1-7 overall score, there were some bright spots in the scores from the Draughn match. In No. 3 singles, Caydn Pannell won by a score of 6-2, 6-1. Other notable matches include No. 2 singles, where Ayden Ray split sets with his opponent, but then lost in the tiebreaker. Playing at No. 4 singles, Tyler Ollis lost a very close match by scores of 3-6, 5-7, and at No. 5 singles, Staley Griffith went down in two close sets by a score of 4-6, 4-6. The No. 1 doubles team of Tripp Markland and Pannell almost pulled out a win, but fell just short by a 7-9 score.
The Vikings traveled to Madison on March 20 and finished with a tie match score of 4-4. The top three singles matches were won by Markland, Ray, and Pannell – all in straight sets. It was the victory of the No. 1 doubles team of Markland and Pannell (8-2) that secured the tie score.
Monday March 27, had the team traveling to Owen for its last away match of the season. On March 29, Avery hosts the team from Mountain Heritage, and then are idle until the middle of April.
