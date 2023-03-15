Last week tested the mettle of the Vikings tennis team as it played three matches in a row, March 6, 7 and 8, with mixed results. The good news was that the team was able to play on its home courts for two of those matches, being able to feed off of the positive fan base in attendance.
On Monday, March 6, the Vikings hosted a very strong team from Owen, in which they lost all nine matches. The only team member to win any games against this powerful team was the No. 3 singles, Cadynn Pannell, who lost with a score of 1-6, 3-6.
The match on Tuesday, March 7, saw the Vikings emerge victorious against a non-conference team from Ashe County High School. In the singles matches, Tripp Markland won 6-2, 7-5, playing a very competitive second set. At No. 2 singles, Ayden Ray won his match in definitive fashion, 6-1, 6-2. The No. 3 and No. 4 and No. 6 singles, Pannell, Tyler Ollis and Staley Griffith, respectively, won in convincing style, with their opponents only winning three games in the three matches. It was the No. 5 singles match that produced the most drama for the afternoon. As the sun went down and it grew dark, Weston Carpenter defeated his opponent by a score of 6-4, 7-6, eking out a tiebreak victory.
The length of that singles match – almost two hours – impacted the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches, which had to be shortened to five-game pro-sets, in which the Vikings won handily. The No. 3 doubles contest, which was able to begin earlier, was won by doubles team Elijah Kozer and Tyler Ollis in two sets.
On Wednesday, March 8, the team traveled to Mountain Heritage, where it lost 3-6 in conference play. Bright spots for the team were Markland, who won at the No. 1 singles position in a very hard-fought battle for the first set by the score of 7-5 (tiebreaker), 6-1. At the No. 6 singles, Staley Griffith defeated his Cougar opponent by a score of 6-3, 6-3. The final Viking victory came at the hands of Markland and Pannell by a score of 8-6 in a closely contested match at No. 1 doubles. The other doubles reported that No. 2 Ray and Carpenter were defeated 4-8, while No. 3 Ollis and Griffith lost 0-8.
Coach Carrie Russ was proud of the team and congratulates the team for its second win of the season against Ashe High School. She said she is “hoping for good weather as we begin conference match play.”
Two home matches will be contested this week: a match on March 13 against Draughn and March 16 against Polk, weather permitting. All matches are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
