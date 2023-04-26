NEWLAND — Last week, the Vikings men’s tennis season came to a conclusion amidst a flurry of activity.
On Monday, April 17, the squad hosted the Madison Patriots in a dual match, and on Thursday, April 19, it hosted the conference tournament.
April 17 was Senior Night for the Vikings and ACHS seniors were honored before the match, as the spectators were able to celebrate their tennis experience with the display of the senior banners.
Although the match on Monday, April 19, ended in a 6-3 loss, there were many close matches. Avery No.1 player Tripp Markland won his singles match 6-0, 6-3, while No. 2 Ayden Ray also won 6-0, 6-2. Playing at No. 3, Tyler Ollis lost 3-6, 1-6, while at the No. 4 position, Cayden Pannell lost, but only after a heated contest, falling by a final score of 4-6, 3-6. Weston Carpenter began his No. 5 singles match with a tough first-set loss of 4-6, and was unable to rally in the second, losing by a score of 1-6. Staley Griffith lost the first set 1-6, but battled back only to drop the second set 4-6.
The No. 1 doubles team of Markland and Pannell won a decisive victory with a score of 8-4, while No. 2 Ray and Carpenter lost a close match 5-8. No. 3 doubles team Ryan Ingham and Tyler Ollis fell by a 4-8 set score.
On Wednesday, April 19, the Western Highlands Conference playoffs took place at noon on the Avery High School courts. Athletes and coaches could choose to have players compete in either singles or doubles. The Vikings chose to compete in the doubles bracket.
While the teams of Ollis and Carpenter and the team of Griffith and Ingham both lost in the first round 1-8, the team of Markland and Pannell won its first-round match 8-3. This advanced the pair into the second round, pitting them against a strong Madison team. The match ended in defeat for the Vikings, thus bringing to a close the 2023 tennis season.
