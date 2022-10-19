This past week was a challenge for the Avery Vikings boys soccer team as they competed in two away matches. On October 10, they traveled to Mountain Heritage, where the team lost 3-1, while on October 12 the club lost a close match at Draughn by a score of 2-1.
The match against Mountain Heritage was a particularly difficult game as the Cougars are undefeated in conference play. Although play was intense, both teams did “a great job of staying composed,” according to Vikings Head Soccer Coach Alan Yawn.
The lone Viking goal was scored off a penalty kick by senior and team captain Cayden Pannell. Pannell was also named “Man of the Match,” while sophomore Brynnox Maya was named the winner of the Viking Hammer for the prior week in recognition of his intense training ethic and play on the pitch.
Taking their second road trip in three days, Avery ventured to Draughn on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Senior Tripp Markland scored the Viking goal in the first half from the penalty area, putting the Big Red up 1-0. The score was tied at 1-1 when a direct kick from the middle of the field was scored by Draughn with just less than five minutes remaining in the match, making the score 2-1. In spite of a barrage of shots on goal that were on frame, the Vikings were never able to tie the score.
Despite the defeats, the Vikings are still in the hunt for a third-place finish in the Western Highlands Conference standings overall, and for a possible second-place finish in the 1A classification. Avery has four matches remaining on its regular-season schedule: a match on October 17 and Senior Night on October 24, respectively, as well as a pair of road matches on October 19 and 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.