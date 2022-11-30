Avery High School varsity boys basketball tipped off its season last week with a pair of non-conference road matchups, traveling to Lenoir on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to take on Hibriten, while journeying the following evening to Jefferson to face the Ashe County Huskies. The Big Red opened its season with a loss in Lenoir, but rebounded to handle the Huskies in blowout fashion.
Hibriten 86, Avery 70
LENOIR — Avery struggled to shut down Panthers senior guard Kobe Hood, who tallied a game-high 33 points in leading the home team to a 16-point win.
Avery fell behind early, as eight first-quarter points from Hood, in addition to a slow offensive start, helped to propel the Panthers to a 19-10 lead after eight minutes of play. As the second quarter unfolded, the Vikings offense began to revive, as Elijah Holtsclaw drained a three-pointer. Fellow seniors Landon Hughes (six points) and Landon Ingham (five points), along with five second-quarter points from Mason Bailey provided production on the offensive end, but the high-powered Hibriten offense was difficult for the Big Red defense to slow down. Hood added seven points in the period, while teammate Bryce Horton knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the stanza to help the Panthers take a 42-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
As the third quarter unfolded, Avery’s offense found another gear, as seven different players scored during the eight-minute stretch. Ingham scored four points, while Brooks Berry drained a three-pointer. Avery senior all-conference returnee Jack Crenshaw, who was held to a single field goal in the first half, came alive with six points in the third quarter to the lead the Vikings. Hibriten, however, continued to find the answer on the offensive end of the floor, leaning on Hood to make big shots time and again. Hood followed up his 15-point first-half effort with four field goals in the third quarter. He and teammate Thomas Vaught scored all but three of Hibriten’s 22 third-quarter points, as the Panthers led 64-44 entering the fourth quarter.
With the outcome becoming less in doubt, the Vikings showed its team character by continuing to play hard to the final buzzer. Lukas Hughes scored seven of his eight points in the final frame, while Ingham scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the fourth period. Bailey scored two field goals in the final stanza to finish the matchup as Avery’s only other player netting double figures in the scoring column with 11 points. Three players, Crenshaw, Landon Hughes and Lukas Hughes, scored eight points each, with seven from Holtsclaw and five from Berry.
Avery outscored Hibriten 26-22 in the final period, but 10 additional points by Hood helped the Panthers stay out front for the win. Hood also added six rebounds and four steals, while teammate Dylan Battle scored seven points and hauled in 15 rebounds. Hibriten won the rebounding battle 46-29, while the Vikings converted on 20-of-32 shots from the free-throw line and Hibriten took only nine free throws, making four.
Avery 74, Ashe 50
JEFFERSON — Avery had little time to dwell on its opening-night loss to Hibriten, returning to the floor to take on Ashe County in another non-conference tilt. The Vikings played with purpose and a chip on its shoulder after falling in lopsided fashion the previous evening, and took its frustration out on the home Huskies, earning the 24-point blowout win.
The pair of Ingham and Bailey were a force on the offensive end for the Big Red, with Bailey pouring in 23 points and Ingham adding 20 points in the win. Bailey made two of the four Viking trifectas in the matchup. The other story of the contest for the Vikings was its defensive intensity. After being outscored by Ashe 18-13 in the opening quarter. the Vikings only surrendered 32 points for the remainder of the night, limiting the Huskies to just 11 points in the second quarter which helped the Vikings overcome its early deficit.
Ingham scored three field goals in the first period, while Landon Hughes sank a three-pointer and teammates Lukas Hughes and Crenshaw each scored a basket. Ashe received a balanced scoring attack in the first eight minutes, as teammates Harrison Langdon, Austin Grogan and Jake Grubb each scored two baskets in the stanza which netted the home Huskies a five-point edge.
The Vikings defense limited Ashe to just four made baskets for the remainder of the first half while its offense went to work. Bailey scored nine points in the second quarter to help erase Avery’s deficit, while a pair of baskets each from Ingham and Lukas Hughes, a Landon Hughes field goal and a Landon Harmon basket helped the Vikings outscore Ashe 22-11 in the frame and take a 35-29 lead at the half.
Upon returning from the locker room, the Avery defense remained stingy, as the Huskies scored just 11 for the frame. Avery’s offense cooled a bit from the way it ended the first half, but still managed enough firepower to extend its lead to double digits at 50-40 entering the fourth quarter thanks to a balanced effort with six different Vikings scoring during the frame.
Avery finished the game strong, as a 24-10 spurt over the final eight minutes, fueled by 12 fourth-quarter Bailey points, allowed the Vikings to pull away on the scoreboard late to secure the club’s first win of the 2022-23 season.
Four Vikings scored in double figures in the win, as Bailey and Ingham were joined by 10 points each from brothers Landon and Lukas Hughes. Crenshaw and Holtsclaw scored four points apiece in the win. Grubb shouldered much of the Ashe offense, as he scored a team-high 21 of Ashe’s 50 total points.
Avery’s junior varsity boys opened its season with a pair of defeats on the road, falling 51-36 at Hibriten and by a 56-49 final score at Ashe.
In the Hibriten matchup, Landon Harmon led the offensive charge with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals, with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists from Weston Woody.
During the Ashe contest, Woody paced the JV Vikings with 12 points, with nine points from Jaxton Boone, eight points from Cain Hart and seven points from Harmon.
Avery returns to the floor for its home opener this week, taking on Cloudland in Viking Gym on Tuesday, Nov. 29, followed by a matchup at Watauga on Friday, Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.