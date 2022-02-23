Avery Vikings varsity basketball showed that when firing on all cylinders, it can be a tough team to tangle with in a one-and-done scenario.
ACHS hosted the opening two rounds of the Western Highlands Conference Tournament last week, with the Vikings getting off to a white-hot start in dispatching the Owen Warhorses in a quarterfinal matchup. In the tourney semis, however, top seed Draughn asserted why it was the top regular-season club in the WHC, outlasting the Vikings to advance to the championship game, which was eventually won by the champion Mountain Heritage Cougars in overtime.
With the positive strides of a productive tournament performance, the Vikings were selected to play in this week’s NCHSAA 1A state basketball tournament, matching up with relatively unknown Carolina International on the road in Concord on Feb. 22. Results of that and subsequent matchups were not available by press time, and results can be found online at www.averyjournal.com, with a recap in next week’s print edition of The AJT.
Avery 79, Owen 55
NEWLAND — Avery raced out to a big early lead that it expanded throughout its matchup with the Owen Warhorses in a matchup of No. 4 and 5 seeds in the WHC Tournament on Feb. 15.
Avery opened the matchup on a 14-0 scoring spurt to open the quarter before Owen could make a free throw to get on the scoreboard. Avery held Owen without a field goal for more than five minutes to start the contest as the Big Red built a 21-8 lead after eight minutes of action.
Owen tried to bounce back in the second quarter, but the Viking defensive pressure, combined with an offense that continued to play strong and unselfish basketball bridled the Warhorses, helping the Big Red to carry a 20-point edge at 40-20 into the halftime locker room.
Jack Crenshaw, Landon Ingham and Landon Hughes were a three-headed monster to the Vikings in the opening two quarters, combining for 35 of Avery’s 40 first-half points.
In the third quarter, Avery continued to keep the heat on with consistent scoring. Ingham netted six points in the frame, with four from Elijah Holtsclaw and field goals from Mason Bailey, each of the Hughes brothers and J’Leyn Hoilman, leading the Vikings to a 58-37 lead after three periods.
As the fourth quarter ensued, the Vikings put the final touches on the blowout win, as Crenshaw splashed a trio of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. In the latter stages of the game, AHS head coach Cody Frady was able to insert a number of his reserves and players who saw time on the JV roster for portions of the season. Brooks Berry scored three points in the final period as Avery cruised to the win.
Avery connected on 28-of-52 shooting (56 percent), and was 6-for-14 from beyond the arc. The Vikings defense held the Warhorses to just 34 percent shooting for the contest (20-of-58), while Owen was 5-for-22 from three-point range. Avery forced 15 Owen turnovers, and out-rebounded Owen 38-29 on the glass while dishing out 21 assists.
Crenshaw paced Avery with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Ingham added 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Landon Hughes was Avery’s third player scoring double figures with 13 points and eight rebounds. Holtsclaw added seven points and seven rebounds in the win.
Colton Lunsford led Owen with 11 points, with 10 points from Briggs Barker and eight points from Cadyn Cook.
DRAUGHN 79, AVERY 71
In a role reversal of its win the previous contest over Owen, it was the Vikings who came out of the gate slowly in its showdown with top-seeded Draughn, as the Wildcats opened on an 18-2 scoring run to build a large early lead, eventually taking a 25-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Avery struggled to find an answer for the sharpshooting Wildcats, who sank 5 three-pointers in the first eight minutes. While DHS was scoring, Avery found scoring tough, managing just a pair of Ingham free throws for the majority of the quarter before late three-pointers from Holtsclaw and Landon Hughes helped bolster the scoring effort.
Draughn’s lead stretched to more than 20 points in the second quarter, but Avery slowly began to inch closer on the scoreboard behind nine points in the frame from Crenshaw and a spark off the bench by virtue of three-pointers from Bray Guest and Preston Coffey.
The Wildcats continued to keep a working scoring advantage for the remainder of the first half, as eight points from Zayden Pritchard and four points each from Brayden Scott, Luke Rector and Beckett Nelson lifted DHS to a 49-31 halftime lead.
Avery’s offense showed greater consistency upon exiting the locker room for the second half. Crenshaw continued to shoulder much of the burden offensively for the Big Red, as he poured in 10 points in the third quarter, with four points each from La. Hughes and Holtsclaw. The Vikings outscored Draughn 20-14 in the third quarter, slicing the Wildcat lead to as little as seven points at 54-47 in the final two minutes of the period. Draughn used a 9-4 spurt over the final 75 seconds of the period, however, to boost its lead back to double digits at 63-51 going into the fourth quarter.
An Elijah Holtsclaw three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter pulled Avery back to within single digits at 70-61, while a steal and basket by Crenshaw pulled the Big Red to within seven at 72-65. The Vikings would be able to pull no closer, however, as the team was unable to put together a final scoring flurry to pull out the win.
The Vikings were 26-of-68 from the floor in the contest (38 percent), and was 7-of-24 from three-point range. Draughn was 23-of-53 shooting (43.4 percent) in the contest.
Crenshaw again led the Avery scoring attack with 21 points, with 16 points from Landon Hughes, 13 points from Holtsclaw and 11 points from Ingham. Draughn was led by Zayden Pritchard’s 24 points, with 14 points from Rector and 13 points from Scott.
The Vikings enter the state playoffs with a 14-9 season record.
