BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Head Men's and Women's Track & Field Coach Ley Fletcher announces the addition of 11 newcomers to his 2020-21 recruiting class.
The new incoming class includes Christian Bargaineer (Wedgewood, Fla.), Justice Dorsey (Murphy, N.C.), Aaron Kirby (Hudson, N.C.), Jeffrey Nickerson (Waco, Texas), Spencer Piercy (Hudson, N.C.), Brian Sims Jr. (Trussville, Ala.), Rondale Weaden (Pensacola, Fla.) and Cameron Wilson (Savannah, Ga.). The recruiting class also includes Cameron Adair (Apex, N.C.), Walker Cummins (Satellite Beach, N.C.) and Hunter Sizemore (New Port Richey, Fla.) who will all be competing for the cross country program as well.
"We return athletes who hold 11 school records and who scored 100 percent of our individual points at last year's indoor conference meet, so this class was built to complement our existing student-athletes in order to boost relay teams and build around our core set of returners," said Associate Head Track & Field Coach Brooks Rexroat. "We focused on two groups of athletes in this class: those with potential for big developmental leaps and those with a history of results on the big stage. Coach Fletcher and Coach Rachael Rexroat have put immense effort into finding the right people to boost our program and we can't wait to see the incoming class train and compete alongside our returners. We're excited about the future of our program and the ways in which this class will boost our roster as we look to be a perineal competitor on the regional and national stage."
Christian Bargaineer (Wedgewood, Fla. / Pine Forest High School)
Bargaineer comes to Lees-McRae ranked in the top-100 nationally in both the 110-meter high hurdles and the triple jump. A Florida Class 3A state finalist in the 110 hurdles during his junior season, Bargaineer was among the top competitors in the state when his senior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will also be included in the sprint relay pool with the Bobcats and has produced high quality marks in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump during his prep career. An explosive and technically excellent athlete, Bargaineer will elevate multiple event groups at Lees-McRae.
"Christian was a multi-sport athlete who began specifically concentrating on track and field during his junior year of high school," said Pine Forest Head Track & Field Coach Shaun Harris. "He was on his way to becoming an elite hurdler and triple jumper with one year of concentrating on both events as well as being on the state-ranked 4x100-meter relay team. He has not even begun to reach his full potential and will bring a dynamic point scorer to Lees-McRae."
Justice Dorsey (Murphy, N.C. / Murphy High School)
Dorsey joins the Bobcats as a dual-sport athlete from Murphy High School, who will be competing as a jumps specialist along with contending for a position on the sprint relays at Lees-McRae. In addition to performing on the track for the Bobcats, Dorsey will be suiting up for Head Men's Basketball Coach Steve Hardin on the basketball floor as well.
"It is really hard to just write one sentence about what Justice will bring to this track program," said Murphy High School Head Track & Field Coach Davis Bryant. "Leadership and hard work to say the least. You ask him to do something and he will do everything in his power to get it done."
Aaron Kirby (Hudson, N.C. / South Caldwell High School)
Kirby, who comes to Banner Elk after the completion of a decorated high school football career, quickly became a core part of the South Caldwell's sprint squad where he flashed a wide range of ability across the sprint events. At Lees-McRae, Kirby will bring a boost to the short sprints group and will be included in the Bobcat relay pools.
"Aaron will bring dedication, hard work, knowledge and competitiveness to the Lees-McRae track and field program," said South Caldwell High School Head Track & Field Coach Dana Smith. "His willingness to learn and succeed will strengthen any college program. Aaron understands that school work comes first and he will benefit the team GPA and reputation of the program. Lees-McRae is lucky to have Mr. Aaron Kirby."
Jeffrey Nickerson (Waco, Texas / La Vega High School)
Nickerson, who is a two-time Texas state champion and second team All-Texas academic honoree, comes to Lees-McRae as an anchor for the long sprints group for the Bobcats. A tenacious performer on the track, Nickerson graduated from Waco La Vega High School with an associate's degree already under his belt after a rigorous schedule of early college courses.
Spencer Piercy (Hudson, N.C. / South Caldwell High School)
Piercy joins the Bobcats from South Caldwell High School as a short sprint specialist whose development during his junior year led to a pair of Northwestern Conference Championships in the 100 and 200-meter. He will specialize in the short sprints for the Bobcats and figures to be a contender for the relay squads early in his Lees-McRae career. Piercy also has experience in the horizontal jumps and will have the opportunity to contribute to that event group as well.
"Spencer is a tremendous student-athlete that will bring leadership, determination, intelligence and integrity to the Lees-McRae program," said South Caldwell Head Track and Field Coach Dana Smith. "Spencer is a trustworthy person that will show full respect for his coaches, teammates and opponents. He knows how to win and lose the same way, with his head up and the capability to learn from both a victory and a defeat."
Brian Sims Jr. (Trussville, Ala. / Ramsay High School / Clayton State University)
Sims Jr. comes to Banner Elk as a dual-sport transfer from Clayton State University and will also be suiting up for Head Men's Basketball Coach Steve Hardin on the court. During his high school career, Sims Jr. was among the most decorated and versatile sprinters in Alabama. He finished his career with a to-50 mark in the 400-meter dash and a top-200 national mark in the 200-meter dash. At Clayton State, he was named a first-team All-Peach Belt Conference for his role in the PBC champion 4x400-meter relay team. At Lees-McRae, Sims Jr. will compete in short and long sprints as well as contribute to the Bobcat relay squads.
"Lees-McRae will be receiving a well-rounded young man that is academically and athletically inclined," said Ramsay High School Head Track & Field Coach Lorenzo Bright. "Brian is an around-the-clock hard worker. He will be an outstanding choice for this school and an example of greatness."
Rondale Weaden (Pensacola, Fla. / Pine Forest High School)
Weaden comes to Lees-McRae as a relative newcomer to track & field, who burst onto the scene as a jumps specialist in 2019 and earned a podium finish at the Florida 3A State Championship meet that season. During the shortened 2020 season, he continued to solidify himself as one of the top horizontal jumpers in Florida and by joining fellow high school teammate Bargaineer to help boost the Lees-McRae jump squad. He is also a powerful short sprinter who figures to compete for a spot on the Bobcat sprint relay teams.
"Rondale will bring excellent leadership skills and motivation skills to the Bobcat track & field program," said Pine Forest High School Head Track & Field Coach Shaun Harris. "He will challenge his teammates at every practice and track meet. He is a complete team player and will be a great asset to the team."
Cameron Wilson (Savannah, Ga. / Woodville Thompson High School)
Wilson joins the Bobcats after completing his high school career as one of the top sprinters in Georgia's competitive second region and was poised to make his mark statewide when his senior season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will specialize in the short sprints at Lees-McRae, as well as the high jump and long jump. He will also be a key candidate for the print relays.
As mentioned above, Cameron Adair (Apex, N.C.), Walker Cummins (Satellite Beach, N.C.) and Hunter Sizemore (New Port Richey, Fla.) are also part of the 2020-21 Track & Field recruiting class and will be competing for the cross country programs at Lees-McRae as well.
Learn more about the incoming Lees-McRae cross country athletes by clicking to www.lmcbobcats.com/news/2020/8/12/mens-cross-country-cross-country-teams-finalize-their-2020-recruiting-class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.