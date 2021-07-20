RALEIGH - There could be a new sanctioning body for North Carolina High School Sports in the near future.
A bill introduced by Senate Republicans on Tuesday, July 20, would pull the oversight of high school athletics away from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to a new 17-member commission.
The bill, House Bill 91, needs to pass Senate committees before a floor vote is called and then will proceed to the House if approved.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker and the organization found out about House Bill 91 on Tuesday morning and noted that the organization has had very little time to digest everything that is in the bill.
"It is a full-scale attack on the ability and desire of the NCHSAA member schools to govern their own affairs as it relates to high school athletics and education-based athletics," Tucker said in a Tuesday evening media conference. "We believe that high school athletics in our state should not be a political issue, and when you start peeling away or turning the pages of that bill - clearly there are politics involved in how this commission they have mentioned would be established."
The NCHSAA is currently responsible for overseeing the rules and regulations for high school athletics, and also hosts state championship events.
With the passage of the bill, the new 17-member commission would take over oversight of high school athletics on the state level.
Nine members of the commission would be appointed to four-year terms by the governor, with four appointees coming from both the General Assembly House Speaker as well as the Senate President Pro Tempore.
Under the bill, the NCHSAA would cease to exist - with a timeline as soon as the 2022-23 school year.
The NCHSAA has drawn the attention of the state senate due to numerous concerns - including financial implications of the organization and whether it was legal and appropriate for a private organization to oversee high school athletics for public schools.
