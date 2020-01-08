Avery County Wrestling kicked off the New Year with an impressive week of success, dominating its first Western Highlands Conference dual meet of the season at Viking Gym on Thursday, Jan. 2, followed up by a championship performance at the Enka Duals at Enka High School on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Vikings rout Polk County, Happy Valley
NEWLAND — Avery welcomed a pair of foes in WHC opponent Polk County, as well as visiting Happy Valley (Tenn.) to Viking Gym on the second day of 2020, putting together a pair of impressive victories in lopsided dual-meet wins.
Avery 60, Polk 21
Avery opened defense of its Western Highlands Conference championship with an opening matchup against the Wolverines. The Big Red was successful in 10 of the bouts by earning pinfall victories.
Seth Blackledge opened the scoring for the Vikings with a first-period fall against Polk’s Jacob Knighton at 160 pounds, while teammate Dalton Towe picked up a fall at 170 pounds against Polk’s Jesus Urieta. Lucas Andrews won by first-period pin over Polk’s Gage McSwain, with Polk earning a forfeit at 195 pounds. Levi Andrews won by forfeit at 220 pounds, while teammate Zach Vance won by pin in only 18 seconds over Polk’s Harrison Waddell.
Avery surrendered forfeit defeats at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, but swept five of the final six bouts, all by fall. Ethan Shell defeated Polk’s Satchel McCoy in 43 seconds at 120 pounds, Jonah Hayes downed Polk’s Preston Burnett by second-period fall at 126 pounds, River Griffith downed Polk’s Deacon Nodine in a first-period fall at 132 pounds, Johnathan Cable pinned opponent Bryson McCraw of Polk in the second period at 145 pounds, and Bradley Parker pinned Polk’s Malakye Chavez by first-period fall. Polk’s Brennan Worthington earned Polk’s lone bout on the mat, a 7-1 decision at 138 pounds against Avery’s Tristan Adams.
Avery 66, Happy Valley 0
Avery had little trouble in a shutout win against Happy Valley. The Warriors only brought a pair of wrestlers to Newland, 182-pounder Anthony Taylor and 285-pounder Chase Taylor.
The teams had double forfeits at the 182-, 106- and 113-pound weight classes, with Avery earning forfeit wins in the remaining non-competing bouts. In the two matches that took place on the mat, Avery’s Dakota Hudson won by first-period pin at 195 pounds over A. Taylor, while Vance picked up a win in 54 seconds over C. Taylor to complete the whitewash.
Vikings take top spot at Enka Duals
ENKA — In an 18-team field of numerous classes that included a number of top teams in the Western region and state of North Carolina, the Avery Vikings stood were best of the best, winning its pool with a pair of dual-meet wins, followed by three dual wins in championship bracket action to emerge as tournament champions.
Avery 71, Erwin 0
In Pool D round-robin action, Avery earned its second dual-meet shutout against a team nicknamed “Warriors” in less than 48 hours with a decisive victory over Erwin. Unlike the previous shutout, however, ACHS earned several bout wins on the mat to hold the opponent scoreless.
The dual began with double forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, before Avery went to work. Shell and Hayes picked up wins by fall at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively, while Griffith won by 20-4 tech fall at 132 pounds. Adams won by first-period fall at 138 pounds, with a win by Cable in a first-period fall at 145 pounds. Parker picked up a win for ACHS at 152 pounds by pin in 14 seconds, Blackledge won by forfeit at 160 pounds, and Towe won by second-period fall at 170 pounds. Lucas Andrews, Hudson, Levi Andrews and Vance each won their respective weight classes with pinfalls, each in less than two minutes, to seal the shutout.
Avery 55, Swain 24
In its other pool match, Avery faced a stiffer test in 1A foe Swain County. Beginning at 113 pounds, Avery gave up the first bout by forfeit, then won three consecutive bouts, with Shell (120) and Hayes (126) each winning by first-period pin, and Griffith (132) taking a 12-1 major decision win over Swain’s Jonas Trejo.
Swain’s Nathan Brock won by fall at 138 pounds before ACHS’s Cable bounced back with a 3-2 decision win at 145 pounds. Parker (152 pounds) won by second-period fall, while Blackledge (160), Towe (170) and Lucas Andrews (182) were all winners by pin to stretch Avery’s advantage.
Swain earned a forfeit at 195 pounds, while Levi Andrews earned a win by forfeit at 220 pounds. Vance won by first-period fall at 285 pounds, with Swain getting a forfeit at 106 pounds to close the match.
Avery 60, R-S Central 18
Finishing at the top team in its pool, Avery advanced to the Gold (championship) Pool to take on R-S Central. The Big Red opened the dual with a 6-2 decision win by Adams at 138 pounds, while teammate Parker earned a win by first-period fall at 145 pounds. Cable (152), Towe (160), Blackledge (170) and Lucas Andrews (182) were all winners by first-period fall. R-S earned a win by fall at 195 pounds before Avery answered with a forfeit win by Levi Andrews at 220 pounds and a second-period-pinfall win by Vance at 285 pounds.
After giving up a pair of forfeits, the Vikings closed the match with a first-period pinfall win by Shell at 120 pounds, a narrow 8-7 decision victory by Hayes (126) over R-S Central’s Zachariah Lewis, and a win by pinfall in 20 seconds by Griffith (132 pounds) over R-S’s Gabe Pace.
Avery 54, Robbinsville 28
In its second-round Gold Pool dual, AHS faced a familiar postseason foe in the Black Knights of Robbinsville. The Vikings gave up two bouts (106 and 113 pounds) by forfeit, but earned a forfeit win by Towe at 170 pounds. Every remaining bout of the dual, with one exception at 138 pounds, was contested and won by pinfall.
Griffith set the pace for the Big Red with a win by pin, with RHS’s Nathan Fisher earning a 10-1 major decision win at 138 pounds over Adams. Cable (145) and Parker (152) were each victorious by pinfall, while Robbinsville earned a win by fall at 160 pounds.
Lucas Andrews won by fall at 182 pounds, followed by a hard-fought win by RHS standout Kyle Fink by third-period fall at 195 pounds. Levi Andrews (220) and Vance (285 pounds) each won by fall in 48 seconds, with additional first-period wins by pin by teammates Shell (120) and Hayes (126 pounds).
Avery 42, Enka 32
The Vikings concluded its perfect day on the mat with its most-narrow win of the event, a 10-point triumph over tournament host Enka.
The dual began with the Vikings trailing 12-0 after a pair of forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds before the Big Red reeled off four consecutive bout wins. Shell downed Lathan Lunsford by fall in 53 seconds at 120 pounds, with Hayes pinning Enka’s Colton Crooke in 1:38. Griffith prevailed by a 11-7 decision at 132 pounds against opponent Corbin Dion, with Adams picking up a 6-1 decision win at 138 pounds over Greyson Harris.
Enka’s Eli Foster earned a third-period pin at 145 pounds, and teammate Tony Torres won at 152 pounds by third-period fall to take a 24-18 lead in the match. Avery roared back, however, as Blackledge won by second-period fall at 160 pounds to tie the match at 24 points apiece.
Enka’s Garrett Pugh put the Jets back ahead 28-24 with a 12-2 major-decision win at 170 pounds, but Avery responded with a 33-second pinfall win by Lucas Andrews at 182 pounds to take the lead at 30-28. The Big Red finished strong with two wins in the final three bouts to capture the gold. Enka earned a major-decision win at 195 pounds, while Levi Andrews won by forfeit at 220 pounds and Vance won by third-period fall over Enka’s Daniel Gath to seal the win.
Avery returns to the mat this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 11, at the Virginia High School Invitational before hosting a conference dual meet against Mitchell for Senior Night on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.