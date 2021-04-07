ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland has announced a new but familiar face to take the helm of the football program.
The ‘Landers have tabbed Zac Benfield as the new head coach of the program, replacing Scott Potter who resigned in March.
Benfield is a Cloudland alum who was a standout athlete for the Blue and Gold. In addition to his playing career, Benfield is a former assistant for Cloudland for both the high school and junior high programs.
“I am excited to be at my alma mater,” Benfield said. “I think that all coaches have a desire to coach at their alma mater and doing it at the age of 24 is a big deal for me. I can’t wait to be able to get back to coaching and connecting with the kids where I grew up — kids I know are disciplined and love hard work,” Benfield said.
“I am excited about leading a program that has traditionally been successful and taking it to a whole different level.”
This past year, Benfield served as an assistant at Hampton in the fall before helping with the Avery County football program this spring — a role that he will fulfill his obligation until the end of the spring season.
