Avery High School varsity baseball spent a busy week on the diamond, as the club took the field for three contests, a home game with Mountain Heritage on May 2, with a home-and-home series against rival Mitchell on Tuesday and Thursday, May 3 and 5. With a sweep of the week, the Vikings still held out hope for a potential postseason playoff berth, but Avery was unable to pull out a win during the week, falling to the Cougars at home by a 12-2 final score, dropping a 13-3 matchup at Mitchell, and suffering a 9-2 loss to the Mountaineers at home to close the schedule.
Mountain Heritage 12, Avery 2
NEWLAND — Mountain Heritage built a lead in the early innings and refused to let Avery get back into the contest as the Cougars prevailed in six innings due to the NCHSAA mercy rule.
Avery’s offense, which has been a source of struggle for the past couple of weeks, continued to be troublesome, as the Big Red could only muster one hit in the game, a Nate McCloud single with two outs in the sixth inning, to break up a no-hit effort by the Cougars pitching staff.
Avery turned a defensive double play in the top of the first inning, but a dropped third strike with two outs helped fuel a Cougars rally that plated a pair of runs before the Vikings defense quelled the threat. The Vikings were retired in order in the bottom of the inning, and Heritage continued to pressure Avery defensively. AHS committed a pair of errors in the top of the second inning that helped MHHS score two additional runs to increase its lead to 4-0.
A number of walks issued by Mountain Heritage pitcher Nick Gragg allowed the Vikings to load the bases in the bottom of the second, but the Vikings could not capitalize as Gragg induced a fly out by Avery’s Kevin Carter. Base runner Josh Jackson was called out for a double play when it was determined that Jackson had not properly tagged up to score from third base, closing the inning.
A single, error and sacrifice fly in the top of the third increased the MHHS lead to 5-0, with a wild pitch scoring a sixth run. Another sacrifice fly in the inning plated Cougar Eli Cassida for a 7-0 advantage. In the bottom of the inning, Avery got on the scoreboard, as Mason Clouser worked a bases loaded walk, scoring Cole Singleton to draw the Vikings within 7-1 after three complete innings.
Neither team mustered a run in the fourth inning, but Heritage added to its lead in the fifth inning with three runs, using a single, pair of walks, a wild pitch, and an Avery error to pad its margin to 10-1. Gragg retired Avery in order in the fifth, and his teammates picked up another pair of runs in the top of the sixth, as Avery defensive miscues and an RBI single by MH infielder Mason Robinson gave the visitors a 12-1 lead.
In its final time at bat, Avery’s Bryson Whitley drew a leadoff walk, with Landon Harmon grounding into a fielder’s choice to take over as runner at first. Riley Isaacs then reached on an error which allowed both runners to advance an extra base to put two Vikings in scoring position. McCloud then laced a single to left field to score Harmon. A double play on the next at-bat ended the game, however.
Brooks Berry went five innings for the Vikings, giving up just two earned runs and seven hits, while striking out four Cougars. In all, Avery committed 10 errors defensively in the contest, which contributed directly to several Heritage runs.
Mitchell 13, Avery 3
LEDGER — Looking to bounce back from its performance against Mountain Heritage, Avery saw the Mountaineers build an early lead that it couldn’t recover from in a 10-run defeat called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Avery was the team to strike first in the game, as Cole Singleton singled with one out and Whitley drew a two-out walk to put a pair of runners on base. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and Singleton scored on a Logan Gilliam RBI single to spot the visitors a 1-0 lead. The inning ended without further scoring as courtesy runner Mason Clouser was picked off third base to close the threat.
Mitchell’s offense also went to work early, as Alex Street singled to lead off the frame. Two hitters later Ethan Willis belted a home run to left field to give the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead. Avery put a runner on in the top of the second but could not produce a run. Mitchell, meanwhile, scored four runs in the second inning to build a 6-1 lead.
Avery scored a run in the third inning, as Brooks Berry led off the third with a double, stole third and came around the score. Mitchell answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, as Dalton Hollifield rapped a base hit, advanced to second and scored on an Avery error for a 7-2 lead.
Avery’s Gilliam and Isaacs singled in the fourth inning, with Gilliam scoring on a Mitchell error to draw the Big Red within 7-3. Avery loaded the bases in the inning, but could not do further damage as a groundout closed the threat.
A sacrifice fly and an Avery error plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth for Mitchell to take a 9-3 lead, while a pair of singles, a walk, groundout and a pair of passed balls plated three more Mountaineers runs for a 12-3 advantage entering the sixth inning. After retiring Avery in the top of the sixth, Mitchell ended the game as Luke Barnes scored on a single to left field by Tabor Buchanan.
Avery collected six hits in the contest, with two hits each from Berry and Gilliam. Mitchell’s Willis was 3-for-3 in the game, with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
Mitchell 9, Avery 2
NEWLAND — Avery played a more competitive game in its season finale at Viking Field on May 5 against Mitchell. Five separate Vikings had base hits in the contest, but three errors helped the Mountaineers to pick up the win.
Avery starter Kevin Carter worked around a two-out walk in the first to hold MHS scoreless, then the Vikings bats drew first blood in the matchup. Singleton reached on a one-out error and took second on the play. Singleton then advanced and scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Neither team could break through until the top of the third, when Alex Street belted a two-run home run to left, giving the Mountaineers a 2-1 edge. After the Vikings were retired in order in the third, Mitchell added a run in the top of the fourth on a passed ball for a 3-1 lead. Avery drew within 3-2 when Trent Wellborn laced an RBI single to center, scoring Logan Gilliam. Mitchell opened up the lead, however, with a five-run fifth inning highlighted by a fielder’s choice, a Hollifield triple and RBI single by Pierce Greene to build an 8-2 lead. Mitchell added a final run when Konner Murphy scored as Avery turned a double play, accounting for the final margin of victory.
Avery completes its season with a 1-19 overall record and did not qualify for the state baseball playoffs. The Vikings graduate no seniors from this year’s club, bringing a wealth of experience back to the diamond in 2023.
