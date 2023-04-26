Though Avery Baseball was in action during the Spring Break week for Avery County Schools, the team ramped up the action last week following the week out from classes with a trifecta of games on the diamond, hosting West Caldwell early in the week, followed by a home-and-home series in conference action against the Madison Patriots.
West Caldwell 12, Avery 9
NEWLAND — The visiting West Caldwell Warriors used a four-run fourth inning to gain some separation from the Big Red, then produced at least one run in each of its final three at-bats of the game to escape Viking Field with a three-run victory, giving the visitors their first win to break an 18-loss streak to begin its season.
West opened up a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, then doubled its lead to 4-0 with single runs on the board in both the second and third innings. Avery bounced back after a scoreless pair of innings to rally for three runs in the bottom of the third. Viking senior Bryson Whitley led off with a walk, and following back-to-back singles by Riley Isaacs and Brooks Berry to load the bases, third baseman Trent Wellborn laced a double toward the fence in right centerfield to clear the bases. Catcher Ethan Church followed by reaching on an error, but Avery failed to tie the game as Wellborn was tagged out on the base path between third and home to close the inning with West leading 4-3.
The entire West lineup came to the plate over the course of the top of the fourth inning, as four runners scored to extend the Warrior lead to 8-3. A sacrifice fly, as well as a two-out, two-RBI single by West’s Lee Holcomb were key plays to allow the visitors to again assert itself and build an advantage.
After holding the Vikings scoreless in the fourth, West added an of insurance run in the fifth inning to take an 9-3 edge, taking advantage of a one-out error and a sacrifice fly to right field to plate the run in the frame.
Avery finally responded with its bats by answering the West run in the fifth with one of its own in the bottom of the inning. Church reached base via error to start the inning, reaching second on another West error, then came around to score on an Evan Robbins RBI single to pull Avery within 9-4.
West, who scored in each of the seven innings, plated a pair in the top of the sixth to extend the advantage to 11-4, taking advantage of a leadoff error, three walks, and a passed ball to add to the lead. Avery rallied to match the West pair with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. Brooks Berry led off with a double, which was followed by an RBI double from Wellborn scoring Berry. Church then stepped up and laced a third consecutive double for the lineup, plating Wellborn. Teammate Oak Markland followed with a single and Silas Dearmin reached on a fielder’s choice, but West quelled the rally and Avery had to settle for just a pair, narrowing the Warriors’ lead to 11-6 entering the seventh inning.
The Warriors added a final insurance run in the top of the seventh inning, as Cam Baucom led off the frame with a single, advancing on a Coy Fox double before scoring on an Avery error for a 12-6 margin before the side was retired.
In its final at-bat, the Vikings made things interesting with three runs, giving the home team hope for a comeback win. Avery sent nine hitters to the plate, with Whitley leading off the inning with a walk. Isaacs was then hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on. Berry singled to advance the runners and load the bases before Wellborn followed with a two-RBI single before Berry was thrown out at third base attempting to advance. Church then rapped a base hit to score Wellborn to draw Avery within 12-9. With the potential tying run at the plate, West induced a groundout to close the game and secure its first win of the season.
Landon Harmon started on the mound for Avery and pitched four innings, with Berry coming on in relief for the final three frames. Berry was also strong at the plate with a 4-for-4 effort and a walk on five plate appearances, scoring two runs. Wellborn also collected four hits in five plate appearances, driving in six of Avery’s nine runs and scoring twice. Cole Singleton collected a pair of hits in the game, while Whitley drew three walks off West pitching.
Madison 12, Avery 2 (five innings)
MARSHALL — Avery looked to bounce back from its tough home loss to West Caldwell at the expense of conference foe Madison. Sterling Patriots pitching held the Big Red to just three hits over five innings of work, while a five-run bottom of the fifth inning by MHS incurred the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule in an abbreviated matchup that was closer in actuality than the final score indicated.
Avery was retired in order in the top of the opening inning before Madison plated a trio of runs in the bottom of the first to build an early lead. A pair of walks and a pair of Viking fielding errors paved the way for the Patriots to take a 3-0 advantage.
The Vikings reduced the margin by scoring a run in the top of the second. Ethan Church safely reached to lead off the inning, with Oak Markland following by grounding into a fielder’s choice to get on base. Markland successfully stole both second base and third base before, two batters later, a Singleton RBI single scored Markland to make the score 3-1.
In its half of the inning, Madison answered Avery’s run with two runs itself to take a 5-1 lead. Two walks, two sacrifices, a hit batsman and a Viking error allowed MHS to score twice without the aid of a single hit in the inning.
Avery managed to get back one of the MHS runs in the top of the third inning. Whitley was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and would advance on a single from Wellborn three hitters later. Church then followed with a hard hit to bring Whitley home to narrow the MHS lead to 5-2. The Vikings managed to work out of trouble in the bottom of the inning, as AHS pitcher Wellborn induced an inning-ending 1-4-3 double play to strand a Patriot runner on third base.
In the top of the fourth, Avery’s Singleton reached on a hit and Evan Robbins reached on a fielder’s choice, but both runners were left stranded to end the inning. Madison, meanwhile, plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 7-2 thanks to a trio of issued walks and a hit batsman in the frame.
AHS was again held scoreless in the top of the fifth before Madison closed out the contest by scoring five in the bottom of the fifth to earn the win, as three walks, another hit batsman, and a pair of timely Patriot hits sealed the contest.
Madison 24, Avery 1 (five innings)
NEWLAND — Madison’s pitching staff had its stuff working on the mound in a rematch against the Vikings on April 20 at Viking Field, limiting the Big Red without a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning and scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Madison scored in every inning besides the top of the third, putting the game out of reach with an eight-run second inning and a whopping 14 runs in the top of the fourth inning to remove doubt from the game’s outcome.
Avery picked up its lone run in the top of the fifth inning, as pinch hitter Aaron King was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, followed by a single to left by pinch hitter Owen Ward. Wellborn followed with a base hit, with players advancing on a Patriot error and King crossing the plate in the inning to prevent the shutout.
The bright spot of the afternoon for the Vikings was the performance of the junior varsity squad, who took on the JV Patriots following the varsity contest and captured a 9-7 win in a matchup that was called due to darkness after the top of the fifth inning. King was a perfect 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs, while pitcher Gabe Gunnoe earned a complete-game victory on the mound.
The Big Red returns to the diamond this week with games at West Caldwell, and a home-and-home matchup with Owen in conference play.
