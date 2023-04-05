Avery Baseball took to the diamond for a trio of varsity matchups last week. The Big Red was unable to escape the 10-run mercy rule in each of its contests, including a pair of conference games against the Draughn Wildcats, which sandwiched a third non-conference game at neighboring Hampton (Tenn.)
Draughn 19, Avery 0 (five innings)
NEWLAND — Avery’s home game against the Draughn Wildcats in Western Highlands Conference action almost ended before it began as a steady rain dampened the field. Thanks to the artificial surface comprising most of the infield save the pitcher’s mound, however, the game was able to be started and completed without delay.
Avery starting pitcher Josh Jackson ran into trouble in the top of the first inning as the Wildcats rapped three hits and scored a pair of runs. Jackson prevented further damage, however, as he struck out DHS hitters Jackson Kirkley and Nick McGee to close the inning.
Offensively, the Vikings had a difficult time solving the pitching Jensen duo. Tate Jensen started for Draughn and surrendered only one hit over three innings, while brother Trey Jensen closed out the game by pitching the final two innings. Despite the strong performance, Avery managed to create scoring opportunities with patience at the plate. Vikings Brooks Berry and Trent Wellborn each drew a one-out walk to put two runners on, but a strikeout and grounder to the mound closed the inning with DHS leading 2-0.
Draughn sent 11 hitters to the plate in the top of the second, plating seven runs to open up a 9-0 lead. Five Wildcat base hits and an Avery error contributed to the rally. In the bottom of the second, Avery looked to get on the board with a pair of walks, but Jensen worked out of the jam by enticing a groundout with two runners on to close the threat.
Draughn benefited from three issued walks in the top of the third, which led to a pair of runs to stake the visitors to an 11-0 lead. Avery killed the rally as catcher Silas Dearmin threw out Draughn’s Jacob Mull attempting to steal third base to close the inning.
Avery again put the leadoff batter on base when Brooks Berry laced a single. He was erased from the base paths two batters later as the Wildcats induced a double play to end the stanza.
The Wildcats added four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings off Avery reliever Riley Isaacs, highlighted by a Trey Jensen three-run home run in the fourth inning. Jensen then closed out the final two innings on the mound, limiting the home team by striking out five of Avery’s final six batters of the game to close the game in five innings by the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
Hampton 11, Avery 1 (five innings)
HAMPTON, Tenn. — Avery crossed the state line to nearby Hampton for a non-conference matchup with the Hampton Bulldogs. The Vikings met a difficult foe in Hampton’s Johnathan Greenwell, who surrendered just three hits and a single run over five innings on the mound.
Avery was unable to score in the top of the first inning against the Bulldogs, while HHS used a leadoff double, another base hit and a Viking fielding error to score a pair of runs off Viking starter Berry to build a 2-0 lead.
Greenwell struck out the Viking side in the top of the second inning, while the Bulldogs continued to put the pressure on the Avery defense. HHS ripped five hits in the bottom of the second inning en route to scoring four runs to build a 6-0 lead entering the third inning. Avery gained a baserunner in the top of the third inning as Isaacs reached on a two-out error, but was stranded as Greenwell induced a groundout to close the inning.
Hampton used a walk, a single, a Viking fielding error and a triple to score another three runs in the bottom of the third inning to open up a 9–0 advantage after three innings. Avery’s best scoring chance of the game to that point occurred in the top of the fourth, as Oak Markland reached base on a fielder’s choice with one out and advanced on a pair of stolen bases to reach third. The runner was unable to score, however, as Greenwell retired the side with a strikeout and groundout to hold the Big Red scoreless.
Hampton took advantage of a walk and hit batsman to open the bottom of the fourth, and both runners came around to score, increasing the HHS lead to 11-0. In the top of the fifth inning, Avery broke through with a run in the top of the fifth in its effort to extend the contest. Following two strikeouts to open the inning, Avery’s Josh Jackson was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Isaac followed with a walk, then Berry laced a single to right field that brought Jackson home to spoil the shutout. Greenwell struck out Avery’s final batter Trent Wellborn to close the inning and the 10-run win.
Draughn 10, Avery 0 (five innings)
VALDESE — Avery squared off again with conference foe Draughn for the second time in 72 hours when the teams met on Friday, March 31. The Viking bats were largely silent in the matchup, mustering only a pair of hits in the game. Avery’s pitching and defense rose to the occasion through the game’s first three innings, however, limiting the home team to only four runs to stay within striking distance before a 5-run fifth inning proved to be the final blow as the Vikings were mercy ruled in its continuing effort to pickup its first win of the 2023 season.
After Avery was retired in order in the top of the first, Draughn scratched across a run in the bottom half off Viking starter Berry for a 1-0 advantage.
Avery had difficulty getting clean shots at pitches by Draughn starter Blake McElyea, as the side was again retired 1-2-3 to close the top of the second frame. The Wildcats added a run in the bottom of the second, benefiting from a pair of two-out Avery errors to double its lead to 2-0 after two complete innings.
The best Viking scoring chance of the game came in the top of the third inning, as both Bryson Whitley and Riley Isaacs reached on base hits. McElyea worked out of the jam, however, striking out Berry to close the frame and leave the Big Red runners stranded. Meanwhile, the DHS offense added a pair of runs to double its advantage to 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning, as brothers Tate and Trey Jensen belted back-to-back solo home runs to pad the Wildcats lead. Draughn threatened to add to its lead by putting another pair of runners on base, but Viking starter Landon Harmon responded with a strikeout and inducing a flout to end the inning with no further damage done.
Avery was retired in order over each of its final two times at bat over the fourth and fifth innings, while Draughn closed out the win with a single run in the fourth inning, followed by five runs in the bottom of the fifth to initiate the 10-run mercy rule.
The Vikings return to the diamond this week for three games, including a home-and-away matchup with Mountain Heritage, hosting the Cougars on April 4 and traveling to Burnsville on Thursday, April 6.
