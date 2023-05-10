Avery Baseball continued to make improving strides leading down to the final week of the 2023 regular season schedule. The Vikings wrapped up its season last week with three games, a contest at Owen on Monday, May 1, as well as a road game at Mitchell on Tuesday, May 2, and a Senior Day home finale rematch with the Mountaineers at Viking Field on Friday, May 5.
Owen 1, Avery 0
SWANNANOA — In what proved to be Avery’s most complete defensive and pitching effort of the season, the Vikings held the Warhorses to only six hits and a single run over seven innings. Brooks Berry kept the Warhorses guessing on the mound through 4.1 innings of work, striking out four and giving up a single unearned run, while the defense behind him made play after play. Teammate Landon Harmon pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief and was sterling, giving up no hits while facing only six batters over 27 pitches.
Despite the spectacular effort on the defensive side of the ball, the Avery offense was unable to string together hits on the powerful Owen staff. OHS starter Jacob Knighton gave up just one hit over six innings, striking out nine Vikings, with reliever Aiden Warnock pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save.
Avery made waves in the top of the first inning with a scoring threat, as leadoff hitter Riley Isaacs reached on an error to open the game, then stole second base before advancing to third on a groundout. Cleanup hitter Ethan Church was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, but a strikeout ended the inning to leave the runners stranded.
Owen also looked to break the ice in the bottom of the first inning as leadoff hitter Will Johnson singled to left field, but was erased from the base paths when he was caught stealing by catcher Church. Berry then retired Owen’s next two hitters in order to close the frame.
Knighton struck out the Viking side in the top of the second, while Berry was able to work out of a jam in the bottom of the inning. Following a one-out double by Knighton, teammate Hayden Burpeau singled to put runners on the corners. A Gavin Puckett walk loaded the bases, but Berry struck out Owen’s Toby Briggs and Avery Smith to strand the runners and keep the game scoreless.
Avery was retired in order in both the top of the third and top of the fourth innings, while the Vikings defense kept the Warhorses silent, working around a pair of Owen fourth-inning singles to again strand a trio of runners.
A two-out single in the top of the fifth from Avery’s Evan Robbins led to a stolen base to advance to second. Robbins was left in scoring position, however, as an Isaacs flyout ended the inning.
Owen finally broke through for the game’s first, and what proved to be only, run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Liam Gildner led off the inning by reaching on a fielding error by the Vikings. Gildner advanced to second on a passed ball, then crossed home two hitters later on an RBI single to left by Warnock for a 1-0 advantage before Avery quelled the threat to prevent additional damage.
Avery drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth from Ethan Church, but could advance no farther. Then in the top of the seventh, Robbins was hit by pitch to reach with two outs, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Warnock closed the game with a strikeout of Viking first baseman Bryson Whitley to preserve the narrow one-run victory.
“Brooks pitched a heck of a ballgame, and Landon came in in relief and pitched well. We played well defensively,” Avery head coach Benny Wellborn said after the game. “My philosophy is if you do three things pretty well, you’ll be in it to win it. We did just two out of the three things and we were still in it. The balls we hit were right at people, so we can’t help that. We also struck out way too many times.”
Mitchell 6, Avery 4
LEDGER — Coming off a shutout defeat the prior day at Owen, Avery looked to unleash its frustration on the Mitchell Mountaineers pitching staff.
Both teams placed multiple runners on base in the opening inning, but neither club could lace the key hit to drive home the game’s first run. In the bottom of the first, Viking starter Gabe Gunnoe issued a trio of walks to load the bases and was replaced after only 16 pitches by Harmon, who worked out of trouble to prevent any runs from crossing the plate.
Avery broke the ice in the top of the second inning as designated hitter Silas Dearmin was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, but was retired on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Robbins ripped a double to left field and, following a Whitley hit-by-pitch, teammate Isaacs singled to center to drive Robbins home for an early 1-0 Viking lead. Berry reached via hit batsman following the RBI single by Isaacs, but three Vikings were left stranded as a Trent Wellborn strikeout closed the inning.
Mitchell’s Dillon Smith and Jace Blanton each rapped base hits to safely reach in the bottom of the second, but Smith was thrown out between third base and home, while Blanton was also picked off the base paths to end the inning.
Mitchell starter Tabor Buchanan struck out the Viking side in the top of the third inning, and the Mountaineers offense got to work in the bottom of the frame with two-out action. First baseman Luke Barnes singled to left field, then Konner Murphy reached on an error to place two runners on. Designated hitter Bryson Hodge then ripped a two-out hit to left centerfield to plate both Barnes and Murphy to give the home MHS squad a 2-1 lead. After another Avery error, Harmon struck out Mitchell’s DJ Pugh to end the threat.
The Vikings wasted little time in drawing even, as a one-out Robbins double was followed by a Mitchell fielding error, advancing Robbins to third. Isaacs then grounded out to second base to plate Robbins to tie the game at 2-2.
Neither team could affect the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth, when Mitchell struck for three additional runs to build a 5-2 edge. Back-to-back hits from Alex Street and Barnes opened the inning to put two runners in scoring position. Both runners were able to score in the inning, the latter via wild pitch, while Hodge drew a walk and later scored on a Pugh single to right field.
A Cole Singleton leadoff single in the top of the sixth was wasted as three consecutive Vikings were struck out to end the inning. Mitchell meanwhile added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when leadoff hitter Dalton Hollifield singled, stole second, reached third on a Viking error, then scored on an RBI groundout from Street to build a 6-2 advantage.
In its final time at bat in the top of the seventh inning, Avery rallied with a pair of runs as Wellborn drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a double from Church. A fielder’s choice caused Church to be thrown out at third, but Wellborn scored to draw within 6-3. Oak Markland stole second base, then scored one batter later as Dearmin laced a hit to right field. With the tying run at the plate, Singleton grounded to the pitcher to end the threat and the contest.
Mitchell 9, Avery 2
NEWLAND — Avery Baseball celebrated its trio of seniors on Friday, May 5, following its rematch at Viking Field with the Mitchell Mountaineers.
Seniors Riley Isaacs, Ethan Church and Bryson Whitley were honored for their contributions to Avery Baseball during the previous four years. Church, son of Lynn and Melissa Church, plans to attend East Tennessee State University and major in Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music. Isaacs, son of Mike and Missy Isaacs, also plans on attending ETSU to major in engineering. Whitley, son of Joel and Michelle Whitley, plans to take a gap year and work for Pittman Trucking Company.
Mitchell got the fireworks started early by hanging three runs on Avery starter Brooks Berry in the top of the first inning. A pair of one-out walks led to a two-RBI single by Caleb Cook, who then himself scored one batter later on a Bryson Hodge single, accounting for a 3-0 MHS advantage.
Avery struggled throughout the matchup to solve Mitchell starting hurler Alex Street. The Vikings managed to put at least one runner on base in each of the first five innings, but could never find the clutch hit to break through on the scoreboard and was held scoreless.
Mitchell plated a pair of runs in the top of the second to take a 5-0 lead, as a leadoff walk to Jace Blanton, followed by a single by Riley Silver led to both runners eventually scoring in the inning.
Viking hurler Berry worked out of trouble in the third inning to strand a pair of Mountaineers, but the visitors capitalized in the top of the fourth inning to score three times. Mitchell connected on a pair of singles, but two Viking errors and a passed ball contributed to the Mountaineers increasing its lead to 8-0.
The Mountaineers added another run to its lead in the top of the fifth, as a leadoff walk to Kaj Pittman and pair of stolen bases, along with another error, plated the team’s ninth run.
Avery pieced together a pair of hits in the bottom of the fifth, as well as had three different hitters reach safely in bottom of the sixth, but none of the runners were brought home, leaving the Vikings trailing entering the final inning. Finally, ACHS broke through for both of its runs for the game in its final time at bat, facing MHS reliever Dalton Hollifield who came on to close the door in the seventh. Whitley was hit by pitch to lead off the inning, and advanced to third base thanks to a pair of wild pitches. Isaacs followed by drawing a walk, and both runners were able to score with the help of pitching control issues and a Mitchell fielding error before Hollifield struck out Markland to quench the rally and end the game.
“Our goal this season wasn’t about just wins and losses, but about making our team tougher physically and mentally. We started working in the weight room in the fall, and our seniors were there, they were pushing and getting better and stronger,” Wellborn said of his triumvirate of seniors. “Their work ethic has also been very good, and they’ve do what I’ve asked them to do with no qualms about it. Their attitudes have been good, and I couldn’t ask for three better guys. I’ve known them a long time and they’ve been committed to trying to change some things, and it’s been tough of them, with my being the third coach they had in four years, and that’s tough for anyone. They’re good in the classroom and in the community, and that’s what we want to be all about.”
