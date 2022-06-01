BANNER ELK – This week Andy Rein, standout Olympic wrestler and collegiate coach and Banner Elk resident, will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla., along with four other distinguished members.
Rein has been wrestling since the age of eight. His career started in his hometown of Stoughton, Wisconsin, when a “‘forward-thinking”’ coach began a program for young children. This program paired greatly with Rein’s experience growing up on a dairy and tobacco farm, as climbing silos and throwing hay bales kept Rein in shape and kept him very familiar with what a good work ethic looked like.
“It was good for me... It was a lot of work, but little did I know back then that a lot of what I was doing was preparing me for the sport of wrestling,” Rein said.
After wrestling for his local high school as a two-time Wisconsin high school state champion, Rein was offered a scholarship to wrestle for the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where during his four years as a college student (1977 to 1980), he placed as national runner-up as a sophomore, sixth place as a junior with an injured shoulder, and was national champion as a senior in the NCAA Tournament. Rein was also on the Pan-American Games team during his college career, winning a gold medal along with the other nine members of the team.
After graduating from Wisconsin in 1980, Rein was faced with a tough decision. The boycott by the United States of the Summer Olympic Games of 1980 in Moscow, Russia compelled Rein to choose whether to continue to train for another four years for a spot on the U.S. Olympic wrestling team or to start his career. Rein could not let his passion for wrestling take a back seat.
“It was in my blood,” stated Rein. “I just had to do it.”
So he continued to wrestle through those four years, practicing visualization and reflecting on what Rein refers to as “the will to win.”
“Competition is preparation and the will to win. You’ve got to have self-awareness, you’ve got to know who you are. You’ve got to know what you stand for, what your values are, what your behaviors are and make good habits so that you do the right things,” Rein explained.
During that time training and waiting for the 1984 Summer Olympics, Rein traveled to approximately 45 countries, placing in tournaments in unique locations all over the world, competing with incredibly talented athletes while simultaneously attending graduate school. Rein wrestled in Spain, France, Turkey and Yugoslavia, just to name a few of the nations. His self-proclaimed crowning achievement was wrestling in the Soviet Union, winning the gold medal as the eighth American to win the Tbilisi Tournament. Finally, after making the U.S. national team in 1984, Rein competed in the Olympics and won a silver medal in the Lightweight, Freestyle Division.
A year and a half later, Rein found himself coaching for his alma mater at Wisconsin, impacting his team during his tenure in tremendous ways and securing many individual honors himself, including Rookie Coach of the Year and Big 10 Conference Coach of the Year while also leading 14 of his student-athletes to All-America distinction and three of them to national championships.
Honors aside, Rein’s favorite coaching memories were of recruiting, many including jumping on a plane at the last minute to convince players to commit to his program on the spot, showing Rein’s dedication to his wrestlers.
“One of the lessons that I learned through the sport of wrestling is that if (something is) important enough to you, you’ll do the work, you’ll make the sacrifice, you’ll embrace the hard work necessary in order to achieve the desired result,” Rein noted.
After a long, successful career in the wrestling world, Rein now resides with his wife, Susy, in the Crooked Creek Development in Banner Elk. They have quickly adapted to the area and gotten to know many community members, like Jim Swinkola, who struck up a conversation about Rein’s “wrestling ears” at a community event before their move and has gotten to know the couple well since.
“Andy is the top of the heap. Truly the peak of the pinnacle,” shared Swinkola.
Rein’s induction will occur during ceremonies on June 3 and 4, and he is humbled to receive such an honor of distinction.
“I’m honored. To think that your face is going to be on a piece of granite for a long, long time is pretty special,” Rein said. “I’m honored to have been chosen. This is the highlight and cap of my career. Now I have the next 30 years to think about!”
Andy will be one of 204 overall distinguished members to be immortalized in this small but elite group of amazing wrestlers. His next steps, displayed on a vision board in his home, include hiking the Appalachian Trail, learning to play the guitar and spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren.
