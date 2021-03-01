NEWLAND — Despite a punt and an interception in the end zone with its first two possessions, the Avery football Vikings quickly regrouped to score touchdowns on five possessions while forcing three Lions turnovers to cruise to a 42-20 win over Asheville Christian Academy in Avery’s season-opening game at MacDonald Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Preseason conference player of the year candidate, Avery senior quarterback Troy Hoilman, completed 16-of-26 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the win, with two scores going to fellow senior Ty Smith, who caught six passes for 82 yards. Viking sophomore running back Chad Giarrusso ran over, around and through the Lions defense all night long, rushing for 164 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown.
“Troy had a good night with four touchdown passes and ran for another one. I thought Ty had a heck of a game on both sides of the ball,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said following the win. “Chad ran hard. He has power and he’s still learning some about how to play the position as he’s only a sophomore. The offensive line really played well and we were more physical on both lines than they were, and that was a real difference in the game.”
Avery’s defense surrendered only 283 yards in total offense to ACA, while the offense amassed 451 total yards.
“It was the first game and you’re going to have some mistakes. We did okay in the special teams department, except for missing a couple of blocks on an early punt and the early turnover on offense in the end zone was not what you’re looking for,” Mac added. “But I thought that after about half a quarter under our belt we played pretty well. Our defense was pretty good against the run shutting them down, and on offense we got into sync pretty well. I was pleased with how we were able to run the football. We were well balanced with 31 passes and 29 runs.”
The matchup was moved up one day due to the threat of winter weather (just one of the potential pitfalls of a reconfigured winter/spring prep football season), and the teams enjoyed unseasonably comfortable weather for a February evening.
Avery took possession to open the game but the Lions forced a Viking punt. In return, the Big Red defense made a stop on a fourth-down play inside Avery territory to turn the ball over on downs.
The Vikings offense quickly marched downfield with its second offensive series to inside the Lions 10-yard line, but a second-down pass from Hoilman was picked off by ACA’s Jack Jones to quell the drive.
ACA appeared poised to score the game’s first points with its ensuing drive as a 36-yard completion set up the Lions inside the Avery red zone, but the Vikings defense bowed its neck to turn ACA away as defensive back Logan Gilliam broke up a fourth-down pass attempt, which gave possession, and what proved to be unstoppable momentum, to the Vikings for the remainder of the first half.
Avery’s third series encompassed the final 90 seconds of the first period and first minute of the second quarter, as a 10-play, 85-yard drive culminated in a 33-yard scramble and score by Hoilman, paired with a successful Giarrusso two-point conversion run, allowed Avery to break the ice on the scoreboard and take an 8-0 lead.
An intentional grounding penalty against ACA pinned the Lions deep in its own territory as Avery forced a punt and wound up with field position inside the Lions 40-yard line. It took AHS only five plays and 2:23 to make its way back to paydirt, this time by virtue of a six-yard TD pass from Hoilman to David McCollum. The Giarrusso PAT upped the Big Red lead to 15-0 with 7:25 remaining before the half.
The Vikings defense continued to make matters tough on ACA, but it was a self-inflicted wound that proved disastrous when ACA punter Davis Winter received a low snap and his knee made contact with the turf to give Avery the football back at the Lions 35-yard line. AHS expressed its appreciation for the field position by using just three plays to cross the goal line, capped with a touchdown as Hoilman found Smith for a 17-yard pass completion, giving the Vikings a 23-0 lead.
In the final three minutes of the half, Avery effectively put the contest away. After Smith forced a fumble from ACA running back Myles Tate and Avery recovered the pigskin at the ACA 20-yard line, Giarrusso burst through the Lions defense for a 12-yard scoring run. A two-point conversion pass from Hoilman to Smith suddenly gave the home team a commanding 30-0 lead.
Seeking any kind of positive momentum to take to the locker room, ACA found success with its running attack, primarily through the running of Tate and scrambling of senior quarterback Jones. With less than a half-minute remaining, a Jones pass was picked off by Avery’s Mason Thomas inside Lions territory.
With only nine seconds to work with, Hoilman was flushed to his right, evaded a Lions tackler and hurled a dart to the end zone. Smith used full extension to leap above his defender and snag the ball at its apex in the end zone as time expired for a Viking touchdown, spotting the Big Red a 36-0 lead at intermission.
AHS rolled up 321 yards of offense through two quarters, and held ACA to only 140 yards.
Avery continued its domination as the third quarter began, as lineman Levi Andrews intercepted a Jones pass near midfield on just the second play of the half. The Vikings capitalized by way of an 11-play, 47-yard scoring march, as Hoilman connected with Mason Thomas on a two-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch. The two-point conversion failed, but the Vikings held a 42-0 lead at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter, triggering the NCHSAA mercy rule of a running clock.
ACA showed pride in its program in the school’s second-ever football game, battling in the second half to score touchdowns on its final three possessions as the Vikings adjusted its defense and played a number of reserves over the course of the abbreviated fourth quarter, accounting for a closer margin in the final score.
Andrews led the Avery defensive charge with eight tackles, with five tackles from Thomas and four apiece from Smith and Dakota Hoilman.
“I thought our defense did a really nice job. When you’re up 42-0 in the third quarter you can’t complain too much, I guess,” Bryan added.
Avery will play its final non-conference matchup of the regular season this Friday, March 5, when it travels to Olin to take on the North Iredell Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.