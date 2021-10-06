NEWLAND — With two weeks passed since a difficult Homecoming defeat to conference newcomer Draughn, the Avery Vikings (1-5, 1-1 WHC) get back to action this week when the Mountain Heritage Cougars (4-1, 2-0 WHC) make the trip to MacDonald Stadium.
Mountain Heritage hosted Owen in conference play last week, defeating the Warhorses 37-6 on Homecoming in Burnsville. The Cougars and Vikings did not tangle due to COVID protocols during the spring 2021 season, meaning that the two foes have not met on the field since the fall of 2019, when the Cougars defeated the Vikings 24-6 in Newland. Kickoff this Friday, Oct. 8, is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Scouting the Cougars
The Mountain Heritage Cougars are coached by Joey Robinson and features a Spread-Wing T offensive scheme. During last season’s pandemic-influenced spring football season, the Cougars played some of the best football in the state, advancing to the 2A state championship game, finishing as runner-up, the second state runner-up appearance (2009) for Robinson as head coach of the Burnsville club.
Defensively, the Cougars implement multiple formations, but in recent seasons have relied on a 3-5 defense that has proven stingy against the pass but effective against the run by utilizing linebackers off the line of scrimmage who can quickly read and react.
Leading the Cougars offense has been quarterback Gabe Silvers. The junior leads the team in rushing and has also thrown the ball efficiently, completing more than 50 percent of his passes in a run-heavy offense, but did throw an interception in the team’s last outing against the Owen Warhorses.
Silvers has ran for more than 500 yards through five games this season and has scored more than seven times on the ground thus far in the fall 2021 season.
Three additional Cougars have gained at least 100 yards on the ground thus far this season, including Jakob McCool, Mason Robinson and Logan Huskins. When the Cougars pass the football, the team’s leading pass catchers include Colby Capps, McCool, Burleson and Robinson.
On defense, middle linebacker Robinson leads the team in tackles, followed closely behind by Burleson. Of the Cougars defenders, seven separate players have recorded at least 21 tackles through five games, including senior Bryson Hoilman and senior Ashton Hoilman.
The Low Down
Mountain Heritage was state runner-up in 2A a few months ago, but leaders on that club, including the likes of all-conference performer Kason Hall, have graduated. Despite the losses, the Cougars continue to seem to reload with its gridiron program, as Silvers has been a proven field general that orchestrates an offense that will look to grind the clock and wear down an opponent.
For the Vikings, Mountain Heritage will not be an unfamiliar challenge. Avery’s defensive line, who was playing a bit shorthanded in its last contest with Draughn, will need to be at its peak to be able to slow down the spread option offense this week from MHHS, with the likes of Levi Andrews, John Lee and J’Leyn Hoilman needing to play sound and disciplined to prevent large breakaway gains in the Cougars running game.
Offensively, the Vikings were like two sides of the same coin against Draughn. The team struggled to stop anything defensively and could not move the football in falling behind 26-0, only to storm back over the course of a few short minutes to score 22 unanswered points of its own to turn a rout into a competitive Homecoming contest before falling short by a 42-22 final score.
Avery’s offense will have to show consistency this week, and it will begin in its backfield, where, after a number of strong performances, junior tailback Chad Giarrusso was bottled up for much of the loss to Draughn. Giarrusso is the style of running back that can potentially pose trouble for a Cougars defense, with a mix of escapability and the strength to shrug off arm tackles.
Sophomore quarterback Will Stanford continues to show sparks of greatness, as evidenced in several deep throws in the Draughn contest. His rapport continues to grow with receivers Logan Gilliam and Elijah Holtsclaw, and Avery’s ability to stretch the field is a trait that the Cougars defense has not seen a lot this fall.
With Mountain Heritage now a 1A team with the most recent realignment, this week’s showdown has greater postseason ramifications than matchups in seasons past.
By the numbers
2 — points scored by the Cougars in its only loss of the season in week two against Pisgah
10 — rushing touchdowns by Vikings RB Chad Giarrusso this season
27 — receptions by Avery WR Logan Gilliam to lead the team, amassing 456 yards and 8 TD
75 — pass completions by Avery’s Will Stanford on 146 attempts for 1,159 yards with 13 TD
89 — points scored by Heritage in its two conference games this season, victories against Rosman and Owen
363 — rushing yards by Avery QB Will Stanford this season
686 — rushing yards by Avery RB Chad Giarrusso during the fall 2021 season
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s conference matchup against Mountain Heritage.
