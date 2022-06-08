Dozens of boys and girls took part in the two-day Jr. Vikings Basketball Camp that was instructed by Avery High School basketball players and coaches at the Williams YMCA's Blackburn Gymnasium June 2 and 3.
Youngsters learned and honed basic basketball skills such as dribbling the basketball at the Jr. Vikings Basketball Camp June 2 and 3.
Photo courtesy Williams YMCA
LINVILLE – The Avery County High School Jr. Vikings Basketball Camp took place on Thursday and Friday, June 2 and 3 at the YMCA in Linville. Approximately 50 kids from first through eighth grade were in attendance to receive instruction from the Avery High School basketball coaching staff members, along with the current and upcoming Viking high school players who helped them improve their skills and learn tricks of the trade.
“The highlight for me is to see the younger kids get competitive,” said Lady Vikings head basketball coach Allison Phillips. “It’s easy to teach skills, but teaching them to be competitive comes from home. I love to see my players get competitive coaching little kids. It brings out such a fun side in my players!”
For the two days of the camp, participants practiced drills, learned basic fundamentals of the sport, and even had shooting competitions. Some of the kids in attendance have been attending yearly, and Phillips sees their improvement.
“Some kids have been coming to our camp since they were literally old enough to go to school, and now to see them about to enter high school and see the great players they are is awesome,” Phillips shared. “I have always loved basketball so much, and to see that in a younger generation who are already excited about being a part of Avery men’s and women’s basketball just fills my spirit.”
Already excited for next year, Phillips hopes there are ways to extend the camp for more days, as well as make it more accessible and even more competitive. If the summer schedule allows, the aspiration is to lengthen the Jr. Vikings Basketball Camp and allow for more improvement among interested players.
