ROBBINSVILLE — Avery Vikings Wrestling traveled on Tuesday, June 15, to Robbinsville High School for its most important event of its season to date, as it competed with more than two dozen schools in the 1A Western Regional Tournament.
Needing a strong showing in order to be able to compete for both individual and team championships at the coming state tournament, the Vikings flexed their collective muscle by capturing seven individual regional championships, three regional runner-up finishes, and two additional top-four finishes to advance a school-record 12 grapplers to next week’s state tournament at Glenn High School in Winston-Salem.
Avery was unable to qualify a competitor in only two weight classes at regionals, as Robbinsville’s Jayden Nowell won a competitive 126-pound bracket in which Avery’s Wilson Wilson competed, and Robbinsville’s Kyle Fink was dominant in capturing the 195-pound tournament, which was competed in by Avery’s Dakota Hoilman.
Francisco Turja was a fourth-place finisher for Avery at 106 pounds to qualify for the state tournament, receiving an opening-round bye, followed by earning a win in less than a minute over Polk County’s Tori Strickland to punch his ticket to states. Turja lost by second-period fall to Mount Airy’s Hope Horan in the championship semis, and fell by 8-4 decision to Alleghany wrestler Marcos Sagahon in the third-place match.
Ben Jordan was the first of Avery’s regional championship winners at 113 pounds. Jordan earned a first-round bye, then earned a 17-2 tech fall win over Mount Airy’s Brison George, as well as a 7-1 decision win over North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp before picking up a third-period pinfall over Cherryville’s Brady Buchanan in the finals to win his bracket.
Vikings 120-pounder Grant Reece continued to display the solid grappling that has impressed the ACHS coaches throughout the season. Following an opening-round bye, Reece earned a 15-3 major decision quarterfinal win over Cherryville’s Robbie Bowman, followed by a first-period win over Bradford Preparatory School’s Gavin Mann to advance to the finals. In the title match, Reece won a hard-fought 6-4 decision bout over Rosman’s Brandon Ropp to earn gold.
In the 132-pound weight class, defending state champion Ethan Shell displayed why he is again a favorite to capture another state title, as he wrestled for a combined total of less than three minutes in three bouts to earn victories. Shell pinned Rosman’s Will Cole in less than 40 seconds in the quarterfinals, pinned East Wilkes wrestler Zac Helms in less than 30 seconds in the semifinal round, then pinned Cherryville’s Ryan Riffle in 1:55 to secure a regional title.
Senior Jonah Hayes earned a regional championship at 138 pounds to advance to next week’s state tournament. Hayes advanced following an opening-round bye into the quarterfinals, where he pinned Polk County’s Collier Foster in the first period. Hayes then pinned Starmount’s Cole Nixon in the semifinal round and completed the bracket win with a first-place victory by 8-4 decision over Rosman’s Cole Combs.
Johnathan Cable looked to bounce back from his recent conference tournament performance to earn a state-qualifying berth at 145 pounds. Following an opening-round bye, Cable battled and defeated a pair of opponents by narrow margins, defeating Hayesville wrestler Mason Cook by 8-4 decision in the quarterfinals and upending Alleghany’s Riley Pruitt by a 3-1 decision to reach the finals. In the championship match, Cable wrestled another strong match, but came up short by a 6-3 decision against Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett to settle for a regional-runner up finish.
A similar outcome materialized for Viking teammate Tristan Adams at 152 pounds. Adams defeated Mitchell’s Serenity Sobolefski in his opening-round match, then advanced to the semis by virtue of a 4-3 decision win over Robbinsville’s Jaret Panama. Adams earned a third-period pinfall win against Alleghany’s Isaac Stoker in the semifinal round, but was also forced to settle for silver in his bracket, as Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar won a competitive 8-5 decision.
Bradley Parker won three consecutive matches at 160 pounds to earn a regional championship. Parker pinned Alleghany’s Koda Blythe in the quarterfinals, and followed that up with an exciting overtime sudden victory win against Union Academy’s Isaac Williams to make the bracket finals. In the championship round, Parker won by 11-5 decision over Cherryville’s Chase Miller to capture the crown.
Seth Blackledge also brought home first-place hardware for the Big Red at 170 pounds. Blackledge won a quarterfinal match by first-period fall over Robbinsville’s Jacob Hall, then earned another first-period fall in his semifinal bout against Swain County’s Gabriel Lillard. In the championship match, Blackledge wrestled a high-scoring match against Bradford Prep’s Matthew Mauro before earning a 17-13 decision victory.
Viking senior Dalton Towe won a first-round match at 182 pounds by first period pinfall over Rosman’s Jayden Sheffield and reached the semifinals by way of a second-period pinfall against Bradford Prep’s Samuel Oropeza. In the semis, Towe could not overcome opponent Bunmi Abudu of Mountain Island Charter School, who earned a win in sudden victory by 4-2 bout score. Dalton surrendered a forfeit in the third-place match to East Surry’s Eli Becker, but still advances to the upcoming state tournament.
Zach Vance received a first-round bye in the 220-pound weight class bracket, then won his quarterfinal match by 11-2 major decision against Hayesville’s Ethan Taylor. In his semifinal bout, Vance won by pinfall in less than a minute over Mount Airy’s Saverio Lennon, but was narrowly defeated by 4-3 decision against Robbinsville’s Ben Wachacha in the finals to earn a runner-up finish.
Avery’s final state qualifier and regional champion was Levi Andrews in the 285-pound bracket. Andrews earned a first-round bye and began his day with a pinfall win in 25 seconds over Starmount’s Johnatan Argueta. In the semifinal round, Andrews pinned Swain County’s Conner Driver in 33 seconds to reach the championship final. In the title match, Andrews pinned Elkin’s CJ Henderson in 3:49 to win the bracket.
In the team competition, Avery dominated the final standing, as the club earned 245.5 total points. Host school Robbinsville placed second with 163.5 points, with Mount Airy placing third with 123.5 points. No other school earned more than 70 team points at the competition.
The Vikings will take to the mat for the final time this pandemic-shortened spring season when it travels to Winston-Salem’s Glenn High School on Saturday, June 26, for the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships. Due to state COVID guidelines, a maximum of only four supporters per qualifying wrestler will be allowed to attend the event, but the event will be streamed via the NFHS high school online network, with updates on wrestler progress through the duration of the event on The AJT’s social media via @sportsAJT on Twitter.
