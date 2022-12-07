Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect changes to this week's wrestling schedule.
NEWLAND — Avery faced another stiff batch of competition inside Viking Gym on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as the Vikings welcomed Freedom, East Burke and Newton-Conover high schools to Big Red Country. ACHS took care of business in its opening dual with Freedom, but battled to a tie with top-ranked 2A Newton-Conover before the Red Devils were declared victorious by tiebreaker criteria. The Big Red bounced back quickly, however, closing the evening with a decisive victory over East Burke.
Avery 64, Freedom 18
Avery used a six-bout win streak to break open a close dual and pull away for the team’s eighth-consecutive dual win to open the 2022-23 season.
The bouts began at 285 pounds, with Freedom’s Nathan Vue earning a win by fall over Avery’s Sky Ramsey. At 106 pounds, Avery drew within a point in the match when Cooper Foster won over Jeulenea Khang by 20-5 technical fall. At 113 pounds, Avery’s Korie Clark also won by 15-0 technical over Freedom’s Harley Moody.
Viking King Orvosh was a winner by fall in 1:05 against Freedom’s Hank Hall at 120 pounds, while teammate Ben Jordan was a winner by pin in 1:18 at 126 pounds over Freedom’s John Aguilar Ramirez. Avery’s Johnathon Gragg was a winner by first-period fall over Freedom’s Kaleb Pearson, with Viking co-captain Grant Reece winning by fall in 38 seconds over Freedom’s Jimmy Velasquez-Morales at 138 pounds. At 145 pounds, Avery’s Mason Bentley was a winner by fall in 1:24 against Patriots grappler Jacob Moretz.
Freedom finally broke Avery’s string of pins at 152 pounds, when Santos Martinez-Cortes earned a win by third-period pin against Avery’s Barrett Potter.At 160 pounds, Avery’s Tristan Adams was victorious over Freedom’s Josh Glynn by fall in 56 seconds.
At 170 pounds, Viking Cael Dunn was a winner by fall in 1:01 over Freedom’s Daniel Lopez. Avery’s Grayson Lolies won by forfeit at 182 pounds, with teammate Seth Blackledge earning a forfeit win at 195 pounds. In the final bout of the dual, Freedom’s Yoscelin Ortiz Lopez won by fall over Avery’s Connor Brewer at 220 pounds.
Newton-Conover 40, Avery 39 (tiebreaker)
Avery highly anticipated matchup against Newton-Conover failed to disappoint, as both schools wrestled at a championship level indicative of each school’s pedigree. When the final bout was complete, the teams stood tied at 39 points apiece. In the event of a tie, there are criteria referred to via the high school rule book to declare a victor. The first nine criteria used were unable to break the deadlock, and by the tenth criterion, most near-fall points awarded, Newton-Conover was declared the winner and given the tie-breaking point to hand the Vikings its first dual loss of the season.
In an emotional display of respect prior to the dual, longtime Avery wrestling coach Hank Hardin took the microphone and addressed the crowd on hand, sharing both the accomplishments of and his personal appreciation for current N-C head wrestling coach, former Avery High School wrestler and alum Eddy Clark (ACHS Class of 1992), who has built the Red Devils into a perennial wrestling power in his 20-plus-year tenure with the program. Clark’s Red Devils entered the evening at Avery as the top-ranked 2A school in North Carolina.
“When he finished his high school career, (Clark) was a four-time conference champion, a four-time regional champion, and undefeated state champion, and Avery’s first wrestling All-American,” Hardin told the crowd as he also presented Clark with Avery Wrestling apparel as a token of esteem. “He was a Southern Conference champion at Appalachian State and was a two-time NCAA Division I qualifier. He’s won four state titles and been in the state finals a lot more. He’s had more than 75 state placers in his career. He’s one of the major reasons why Avery has such a great tradition in wrestling. He set the work ethic and the bar that we can work to be All-Americans. We have to have someone in that room that meets that goal for kids to see and say ‘Hey, I can do that, too.’ He started in this gym, and this is his last year coaching. He’s going to end his career in this gym, watching his kids wrestle. It’s been an honor to have coached him for two years, and to have been his friend for more than 30 years. It’s an honor to welcome him this evening.”
Following the presentation, the action heated up on the mat. At 106 pounds, Avery’s Foster won the first bout by fall over N-C’s Christian Garcia, while the Red Devils answered back when Isaiah Pittman scored a first-period pin over Avery’s Clark at 113 pounds to tie the match score.
At 120 pounds, N-C’s Phoenix Michaud was victorious over Avery’s Orvosh by first-period fall, but Avery returned the favor at 126 pounds, when Jordan won by fall over N-C’s Wyatt Hernandez. Avery’s Gragg earned a pin in 2:52 over Red Devils wrestler Darius Musaeus at 132 pounds to give the Vikings the lead again at 18-12, then Reece followed with a pinfall in 1:43 over N-C’s Cooper Murray at 138 pounds to extend the Avery lead to 24-12.
N-C’s Connor Shumate was a winner in a hard-fought bout by 8-1 decision against Avery’s Bentley at 145 pounds, while Red Devil teammate Jason Brawley won by second-period fall over Avery’s Potter at 152 pounds to cut Avery’s lead to 24-21.
The Vikings regained momentum at 160 pounds as Adams won by fall over N-C’s Caiden Rowe, then ACHS teammate Dunn battled tooth-and-nail at 170 pounds against N-C’s Jordan Henze, emerging with a 5-3 decision win. Avery’s Blackledge followed suit with a win, earning a pin in 1:15 at 182 pounds to increase the Avery lead to 39-21.
Needing to earn three wins by fall to tie the match, Newton-Conover showed why it is considered again to be a favorite for a 2A state title. Coach Clark’s son, Owen, was a winner for N-C over Avery’s Lolies at 195 pounds, while teammates Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) and Mykie Xiong (285) earned wins over Avery’s Brewer and Ramsey, respectively, to force the tiebreaker and eventually capture the team win.
Avery 67, East Burke 12
Coming off its first team defeat of the season, the Vikings jumped back into the saddle to face the Cavaliers from East Burke, surrendering just two of 14 bouts in earning its second match win of the evening.
Foster earned a win by first period fall over EB’s Scott Little at 106 pounds, while teammate Clark won with a pin in 32 seconds over East’s Eastyn Huffman at 113 pounds. Orvosh earned a major decision victory by 13-5 score at 120 pounds over East’s Cody Bryant, with Jordan winning by pin in 1:04 at 126 pounds over EB’s Grayson Phillips.
At 132 pounds, Avery’s Staley Griffin won by pin in 1:05 over EB’s Zachary Ward, with Reece winning his bout by forfeit at 138 pounds. Bentley rebounded at 145 pounds to earn a win by 5-2 decision over East’s Connor Mobley, while at 152 pounds, Avery’s Potter (AVCO) won by second-period fall over East’s Bryson Wheeler.
Adams earned a win by fall in 28 seconds over EB’s Jackson Spencer (EABU) at 160 pounds, with Dunn winning by pin in 48 seconds over East’s Lance Willis at 170 pounds. Viking teammate Blackledge won by fall over EB’s Jack Beaver, and Lolies was victorious by fall over EB’s Ava Norris at 195 pounds.
East’s lone bout wins came at the 220-pound and 285-pound classes, where Ze Yang and Patrick Hernandez earned wins for the Cavaliers.
Avery's scheduled home tri-match with Watauga and Science Hill high schools on Thursday, Dec. 8, was canceled. The Vikings will next wrestle on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Newton-Conover Red Devil Duals.
