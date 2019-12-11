Avery County High School wrestling continued its strong early-season production on the mat with three wins last week, defeating Ashe County, Watauga and host North Wilkes in a quad meet at North on Dec. 4, followed by six wrestlers competing and four bringing home tournament championships at the NEO Invitational at Tuscola High School on Dec. 7 in Waynesville.
Vikings unbeaten at North Wilkes
HAYS — Avery traveled on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, for a quad meet against Ashe, host North Wilkes and neighboring Watauga, emerging as the only club to win all three of its duals on the evening.
Avery 43, Ashe 30
Despite wrestling without defending state champion Levi Andrews at 220 pounds for the event, the Vikings still managed to put together a strong enough performance to outlast the Huskies. Avery’s Francisco Turja earned a forfeit win at 106 pounds, while a double forfeit was declared at 113 pounds. In the 120-pound class, Ethan Shell earned a fall in 58 seconds over Ashe’s Nate Brown, while Jonah Hayes earned a win by second-period pin over Ashe’s Luke Sheets. At 132 pounds, River Griffith earned a fall in 1:10 over Ashe’s Trent Baker.
The Vikings surrendered a forfeit at 138 pounds, but Avery’s Tristan Adams earned a 11-7 decision win over Ashe’s Andrew Peterson at 145 pounds. Seth Blackledge earned a 17-6 major decision win at 152 pounds over Ashe’s Drake Elliott, while teammate Dalton Towe won by fall in 1:14 at 160 pounds over Matthew Peterson. Ashe earned a forfeit win at 170 pounds, but Avery got the points back when Lucas Andrews pinned Kabel Dillard of Ashe in 1:01 for six points. Ashe’s Timothy Peters earned a win over Avery’s Dakota Hudson at 195 pounds and, after Ashe earned a forfeit at 220 pounds, the Huskies’ Keegan Church earned a win over Avery’s Steven Deyton at 285 pounds to round out the scoring.
Avery 45, North Wilkes 30
Avery continued its winning ways with a dual win against North. In every bout that was contested, Avery came away victorious, with North only earning points via forfeit in the match.
Avery’s Shell earned a win by fall over North’s Ariel Lagunas at 120 pounds, while teammate Hayes downed North’s Alex Ball. Griffith racked up another victory at 132 pounds over North’s Cody Billings, while Adams was a winner by fall over North’s Austin Handy. Blackledge earned a win by fall at 160 pounds, with Towe winning over Trent Dillard by fall at 170 pounds and Lucas Andrews earring a win at 182 pounds by fall against Logan Prevette.
In the only bout determined by decision, Avery’s Dakota Hudson came out on top by a 6-3 decision at 195 pounds over North’s Cayden Jennings.
Avery 54, Watauga 24
The Vikings concluded its perfect evening with a decisive win over the Watauga Pioneers. Watauga earned forfeit wins at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, before Avery’s Shell earned a win by fall over WHS’s Cris Presnell at 120 pounds. Hayes earned another win at 126 pounds by pinning Watauga’s Mosaic Vansliedrecht, while Griffith won his third match of the night by pin over Watuaga’s Brandon Francisco.
By evening’s end, Griffith reached an historic prep milestone as he won his 150th career match as a Viking.
Avery surrendered a forfeit at 138 pounds, but Adams earned the points back with a forfeit win at 145 pounds. Blackledge picked up a win by fall at 152 pounds over Watauga’s Andrew Jeter, while teammate Towe won by fall over Watauga’s Tanner Hollars. The Vikings surrendered a forfeit at 170 pounds and the teams double forfeited at 182 pounds. Lucas Andrews bumped up to 195 pounds and pinned Watauga’s William Bouboulis, while Avery surrendered a forfeit at 220 pounds and the Vikings’ Deaton earned a forfeit win at 285 pounds.
Big Red shines at NEO
WAYNESVILLE — Avery made the long trip through the Smoky Mountains to Waynesville on Saturday, Dec. 7, for the NEO Invitational, competing with larger schools AC Reynolds, Smoky Mountain, Asheville, Erwin and host Tuscola, as well as traditional powers Robbinsville and Mitchell. When the day was over, six of Avery’s eight grapplers competing in the tournament had wrestled for a championship, with four champions and two runner-up finishes to go along with a third-place overall team finish.
In the 120-pound tournament, Shell emerged victorious, winning his first match by first period fall over Robbinsville’s Luke Wilson. In the championship round, Shell defeated Smoky Mountain’s Sam Hudson by fall in 1:58 to earn the gold medal.
At 132 pounds, Griffith won his first match by fall in 45 seconds over Robbinsville’s Nick Anderson. In his second bout, Griffith pinned AC Reynolds’ Korbin Jackson in 26 seconds. Griffith pinned his third-round opponent, Tuscola’s Jesse Delcambre in 1:07, then won his bracket with a 16-1 tech fall victory over Smoky Mountain’s Hunter Lassiter.
Hayes brought home a runner-up finish at NEO, winning his first match by forfeit before earning a win in the third round over Asheville’s Riley Rundell by 6-3 decision. In the championship match, Hayes was upended by Robbinsville’s Nathan Fisher to take second place.
In the 145-pound weight class, Adams earned a third-period pin in round one over Robbinsville’s Willie Riddle, then earned wins in round two over Elijah O’Connell of Asheville and in round three over Smoky Mountain’s Elijah Rodriguez. In the championship match, Adams fell just short of gold, falling to Tuscola’s Gavin Tannerhill.
Avery’s Blackledge competed in the 160-pound tournament. Blackledge fell by forfeit in the first round match against Reynolds’ Caden Earley, but bounced back with a first period pin over Robbinsville’s Blake Silvers in his next match. Blackledge lost to Asa Michallan of Erwin in his third-round match, then came up short in a rematch with Michallan for third place, earning fourth-place honors.
Towe brought home a championship at the 170 pound class, as he downed Jadon Cole of Smoky Mountain by fall in round one, followed by a second round win by fall over Reynolds’ Connor Barnwell. Towe won by third period fall over Tuscola’s Max Coulter, then won his championship match in a rematch with Coulter by thrilling 10-9 decision.
Lucas Andrews wrestled five times in the highly competitive 182-pound weight class, earning a championship win in his bracket. Andrews earned first period pins in all five matches, downing Tuscola’s Isaac Stiles, Robbinsville’s Jaret Panama, Smoky Mountain’s Carson Rogers, Reynolds’ Max Pirez, then downing Pirez again in only 18 seconds in a rematch to win the championship.
Hudson rounded out the contingent for the Big Red, as he fought hard in a pair of matches in the competitive 195-pound weight class, falling by majority decision 8-0 to Erwin’s Seth Lunsford and 12-0 to Robbinsville standout Kyle Fink.
Avery returns to the mat on Dec. 13 and 14 at the Red Devil Duals at Newton-Conover High School.
