BRISTOL, Va. — The Avery Vikings wrestling team continues to perform at an elite level as it steamrolls toward the postseason, placing second out of 38 teams at the ninth annual Ed Cressel Classic Wrestling Tournament in Virginia.
Of the 10 grapplers the Big Red took to the tournament, Ethan Shell (120 pounds) and River Griffith (132 pounds) brought home tournament championships in their respective brackets, as brothers Lucas Andrews (170 pounds) and Levi Andrews (220 pounds) each finished second in their tournaments.
Jonah Hayes (126 pounds) earned a third-place finish, while teammates Tristan Adams (138 pounds), Johnathan Cable (145 pounds) and Bradley Parker (152 pounds) each reached the podium with a fifth-place finish.
Shell received an opening-round bye, then won by fall over Union’s Hannah Dorton. In his quarterfinal match, he defeated Seth Robinson of Carroll County before upending Cleveland’s Jax Godfrey to reach the finals. In the championship match, Shell won by 14-4 major decision over Kolton Parsons of Wirt County (W. Va.) for the gold medal.
Griffith, who was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for his performance at the event, earned top honors with four victories by first-period pinball, including an opening-round win over Blacksburg’s Gavin Duncan, a second-round win over Logan Turner of Cave Spring, and a quarterfinal win by pin over Dylan Noell of Roanoke Catholic. In the semifinal round, Griffith defeated Brennan McBride of Fishburne Military School by a 9-2 decision to reach the championship bout, where he pinned Castlewood’s Cole Jessee by fall in 1:47.
Lucas Andrews had another strong performance, as he wrestled in the 182-pound weight division. Following a bye, Andrews won by 10-0 major decision over Cleveland’s Tetoe Boyd, followed by a first-period fall victory over Dakota Ball of Richlands. In his semifinal match, Andrews won by pin over Amherst County’s Josh Brooks, but in the finals came up on the short end of an 11-5 decision loss to 27-0 Logan Smith of Lebanon (Va.) High School.
Sophomore Levi Andrews earned runner-up honors at 220 pounds by winning a second-round bout by first-period pin over Cleveland’s Jared Canales. In the quarterfinals, Andrews won by first-period pin against Kolby Ellis of Shady Spring (W. Va.). Andrews won his semifinal bout by 7-4 decision against Union’s Mason Polier to advance to the title match. In that bout, Andrews ran into a buzzsaw in junior Georgetown Prep (Md.) standout Kyonte Hamilton (26-1), who picked up the win by 16-0 technical fall.
In the 126-pound class, Hayes battled back through the consolation bracket to pick up the third-place finish. Hayes won his opening match by first-period fall over Volunteer’s Andre Harless, then won his second-round bout by third-period pin over Lebanon’s Hunter Martin. Hayes ran into eventual champion Trae McDaniel from Cleveland in the third round, falling by pin to enter the consolation bracket.
From that point, Hayes defeated Leon Johnson of Fishburne Military School by pinfall, defeated Eian Harper of Spring Valley by 8-4 decision and downed Tanner Jones by 10-1 major decision to reach the third-place match, where he defeated Shady Spring’s Joshua Goode by 8-4 decision for the bronze.
Adams battled in the 138-pound class, winning a pair of bouts in the championship bracket. Adams downed Daniel Woodruff of Castlewood by first-period fall, followed by a 10-2 major decision win against Cave Spring’s Ashoka Wagner. Adams dropped a quarterfinal bout to Galax’s Cristian Rojas, but won a pair of matches in the consolation bracket, beating Andrew Temple of George Wythe by pinfall, followed by a win by 3-2 decision over Thomas Becker of Roanoke Catholic. Adams took fifth place by virtue of an 8-1 decision win over Logan Eberhardt of Blacksburg.
Cable also earned a fifth-place finish with a pair of wins in the championship bracket, with pins over Lebanon’s Hunter Sykes and Roanoke Catholic’s Sam Mikkelson. Cable dropped a bout in the quarterfinals to move into the consolation bracket, where he earned wins over Wirt County’s Kevin Lockhart by 6-0 decision and by 4-2 decision over Levi Price of Shady Spring. In the fifth-place match, Cable won by first-period pin over Honaker’s Dylan Barrett.
Avery teammate Parker also experienced success at the Cressel Classic, earning a pair of wins in the championship bracket, downing both Volunteer’s Shayden Crawford and Virginia High’s Auden Cox by second-period fall. Parker fell to bracket runner-up Justin Fritz in the third round, but made an impact in the consolation bracket, beating Brice Hall of Rockbridge by 18-9 major decision and Garrett Herrington of Grayson County by second-period pin. Parker closed his tournament with a 7-1 decision win over Cody Davis of George Wythe.
Viking grapplers Dalton Towe (160 pounds) and Zach Vance (285 pounds) each picked up multiple wins and points for the team to keep the Big Red near the top of the heap. Towe won his first bout by first-period pin over Freddy Elswick of Patrick Henry High School, but fell short in his second match to enter the consolations. Once there, Towe earned three wins as he tried to battle back to podium position, winning over Jaden Ketchum of Tennessee High, Declan Keating of Georgetown Prep and Jake Keesee of Northwood by two pins and major decision, respectively.
Vance earned a pair of pinball victories over Aaron Nelson of Lebanon High and Dalton Thomas of Northwood before coming up short to enter the consolation bracket. Seeking to make a path to the podium, Vance came up short to Amherst County’s Willie Jarvis in the consolation round.
Overall, the Vikings earned 205.5 team points, the first time the school has ever amassed more than 200 team points in a tournament. The total was second only to Cleveland’s 256 team points. Rockbridge County (158.5), Wirt County (131) and Grayson County (122.5) rounded out the top five placers.
Avery returns to the friendly mat at Viking Gym this week when it hosts Mitchell in Western Highlands Conference dual meet action on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
