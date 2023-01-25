Avery Wrestling wrapped up its final week of the regular season with a visit to Draughn High School for a tri-match against Draughn and Rosman on Tuesday, Jan. 17, picking up a pair of dual victories in finishing an undefeated record in Western Highlands Conference dual matches.
Three evenings later, Avery traveled to Madison High School, the host of the 2023 Western Highlands Conference Tournament. A total of nine Vikings were crowned as conference champions by virtue of winning their respective brackets, with a pair of third-place finishes and a fourth-place finish as the team gears up for postseason state duals and individual regional tournament action.
Vikings rout Rosman, Draughn to clinch perfect WHC dual season
VALDESE — Avery had little trouble in its visit to Draughn High School. The Vikings were able to easily handle the Rosman Tigers, while shutting out the undermanned host Draughn Wildcats in dual matches.
Avery 63, Rosman 15
Winners for the Vikings in its victory over Draughn included Cooper Foster at 106 pounds, who remained unbeaten on the season with a win by fall over Rosman’s Matthew Barton, as well as King Orvosh, who won by fall over opponent Dalton Galloway. At 120 pounds, Ben Jordan won by fall over Kreed Smith, while AHS teammate Mason Bentley was a 6-2 decision winner over Rosman’s Jayden Renaldo at 126 pounds.
At 132 pounds, Grant Reece received a win via forfeit, while teammates Barrett Potter (145 pounds), Cael Dunn (170 pounds) and Grayson Lilies (182 pounds) also received forfeit victories. Tristan Adams picked up a win by fall over Rosman’s William Sheffield at 152 pounds, while Viking Seth Blackledge won by fall over Rosman’s Jeshua Whited at 195 pounds. Avery dropped just two bouts in the matchup, a loss by fall at 138 pounds and a hard-fought 7-2 decision loss by Viking Brandon Cabrera at 220 pounds.
Avery 78, Draughn 0
The Vikings pitched a shutout against a Draughn team that fielded just six wrestlers in the dual match.
Viking wrestlers who picked up forfeit victories included Foster (106), Bentley (126), Reece (132), Johnathon Gragg (138 pounds), Adams (152), Elijah Kaza (160), and Blackledge (182). Wrestlers in competitive bouts who picked up wins for the Big Red included Orvosh, who won by fall over DHS foe Gaston Garrison at 113 pounds, Jordan, who won by fall over Draughn opponent Andres Garcia Lopez, and Potter, who picked up a win by fall at 145 pounds against Draughn’s Landon Clark. Dunn was victorious for Avery at 170 pounds with a win by fall over opponent Hampton Blackwell, while Lolies won his match by fall at 195 pounds over DHS’s Mackenzie Basinger and Cabrera earned a win by fall against Rivka Vincent at 220 pounds.
Vikings make emphatic statement in dominating Western Highlands tournament
MARSHALL — Avery continued its dynastic dominance at the Western Highlands Conference Tournament on Friday, Jan. 20, by winning another team championship at the event, scoring 225 team points, outpacing runner-up Owen by a full 90 points. Host Madison placed third at the event with 133.5 points, followed by Mitchell (114), Mountain Heritage (99.5), Rosman (72) and Draughn (12 points).
Avery’s Cooper Foster remained undefeated on the season and won a conference a title at 106 pounds, winning by first period fall over each of his three opponents, MHHS foe Matthew Sechevich, Owen’s Naveah Perkins in the semifinal, and Rosman’s Matthew Barton in the championship bout. Avery’s King Orvosh ended the evening as champion at 113 pounds, earning a quarterfinal bye before defeating Draughn’s Gaston Garrison by fall in the semifinal round and earning a second-period pin against Rosman’s Dalton Galloway in the championship bout.
Viking Ben Jordan was a conference tournament champion at 120 pounds, receiving a quarterfinal bye, followed by winning by second period fall against Owen’s John Bryson Perkins in the semifinal and defeating Mountain Heritage’s Nic Johnson by fall in 1:07 to win his bracket.
In the 126-pound tournament, Avery’s Mason Bentley was a conference champion, earning a quarterfinal bye, followed by a 7-0 decision victory against Mitchell’s Bryson McFalls in the semifinals and winning his championship bout by fall in 1:45 against Mountain Heritage’s Andrew Carpenter.
At 132 pounds, Avery’s Grant Reece captured a conference championship, defeating Mitchell’s Cody Hughes in a semifinal bout by first-period pin, and winning the championship with a pinfall in 1:56 over Owen’s Fisher McPherson.
In the 138-pound tournament, Avery’s Staley Griffith brought home a third-place finish. Following a first-round bye, Rosman’s Koen Kiser earned a win over Griffith by fall to drop the Viking to the consolation bracket. In consolations, Griffith won by injury over Heritage’s Elijah Wilson, advancing to the third-place match, where he won by second-period fall over Mitchell’s Ayden Tesseer.
Avery’s Johnathon Gragg was crowned conference champion in the 145-pound tournament. Gragg earned a first-period pin over Mitchell’s Caleb Whyatt, then followed that up with two additional wins, each by first-period pinfall, over MHHS’s Connor Jones in the semifinal round and in the championship bout over Owen’s Joaquin Leunda Freeman.
Tristan Adams brought home a conference individual title in the 152-pound tournament, defeating Mitchell’s Austin Styles by first period fall in his semifinal bout, followed by a 15-2 major decision victory over Owen’s Kameron Moore in the championship bout.
In the 160-pound tournament, Elijah Kaza fell just shy of a top-four finish, dropping a bout to Mitchell’s Jayden Burleson in the quarterfinals and coming up short against Owen’s Liam Franklin in the consolation bracket. At 170 pounds, Cael Dunn continued his strong freshman season with a conference title, defeating Draughn’s Hampton Blackwell by first-period pin in the semifinal round, then defeated Madison’s Max Shelton by second-period pin to capture the gold medal.
In the 182-pound tournament, Avery senior Seth Blackledge captured WHC Wrestler of the Year honors for his performance in the tournament and throughout the conference season. Blackledge won his quarterfinal bout by pin in 30 seconds over Mitchell’s Yeshua Guardian. In his semifinal bout, Blackledge pinned opponent Nate Pate of Mountain Heritage in 51 seconds to advance to the finals, where he pinned Owen opponent Daniel Rueda in 1:44 to earn gold.
Viking Brandon Cabrera competed in the 220-pound tournament, where he earned a fourth-place finish. Cabrera dropped his quarterfinal bout against Mitchell’s Camron Cook, but bounced back in the consolation bracket, earning a bye to the consolation semis, where he defeated Mountain Heritage’s Landon Duncan by first-period pinfall. In the third-place match, Cabrera again faced Cook, coming up short by third-period fall.
At 285 pounds, Viking Connor Brewer turned in a strong third-place performance. Following a quarterfinal round bye, Brewer came up short in the semifinal bout to Mason Clubb from Madison to enter the consolation bracket. Wrestling back, Brewer earned a second-period pin over Mountain Heritage’s Adam Pate to reach the consolation finals, where he emerged victorious by 5-0 decision against Owen’s Rio Obispo for bronze.
Avery will begin defense of its NCHSAA 1A State Duals Championship on Saturday, Jan. 28. Time and location of the opening round was not announced prior to press time, but updated information can be found later this week online at www.averyjournal.com.
