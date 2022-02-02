NEWLAND — Avery Wrestling is hitting its stride and getting healthy in time for the February frenzy of mat action that the Vikings hope will result in a successful defense of its 1A State Duals Championship, numerous individual state titles, and inevitably a third-consecutive individual team championship in Greensboro.
For starters, however, the Big Red finally was able to conclude regular season duals with a quad match on Jan. 24, facing off against Draughn, Owen and Rosman followed the next day by hosting the Western Highlands Conference Championships in Viking Gym.
Vikings flex muscle in trio of conference dual wins
Avery’s quad match was rescheduled multiple times due to inclement weather before the Vikings were finally able to take the mat, and take down a trio of conference foes.
Avery 72, Owen 9In its matchup with Owen, despite the Warhorses posing the stiffest relative challenge, the Vikings were successful in bridling the Warhorses with relative ease.
The Vikings earned four forfeit wins, as Grant Reece (120 pounds), Tristan Adams (152), Bradley Parker (160) and Levi Andrews (285) earned walkover triumphs. In contested bouts, Cooper Foster (106) won by fall, as did teammates Ben Jordan (113), Kenneth Pritz (120), Ethan Shell (138), Johnathan Cable (145), Seth Blackledge (170), Lane Hoilman (182), and Grayson Hoilman (220). Owen’s Zeke Grabowski earned a hard-fought 6-2 decision win at 132 pounds over Avery’s Mason Bentley, while Warhorse wrestler Jason Dash was a winner by fall at 195 pounds against Viking Dakota Hoilman to account for Owen’s total.
Avery 84, Draughn 0In its match with Draughn, only two Wildcats wrestlers dared take the mat against Viking opponents. Big Red wrestlers Foster (106), Jordan (113), Pritz (120), Reece (126), Shell (138), Cable (145), Adams (152), Parker (160), L. Hoilman (182), D. Hoilman (195), G. Hoilman (220) and Zach Vance (285) were all winners by forfeit. In the two bouts contested in the dual, Bentley (132) was a winner by fall over Draughn’s Mason Beck, while Blackledge (170) was a winner by fall over DHS opponent Hampton Blackwell.
Avery 74, Rosman 6It was a perfect 3-for-3 in duals for Avery as it swept away the Rosman Tigers. Seven Vikings received forfeit wins in bouts, including Jordan (113), Bentley (132), Shell (138), Blackledge (170), L. Hoilman (182), Vance (220) and Andrews (285). In contested bouts, Foster (106) won by 12-1 major decision, while Pritz (120) was a victor by 19-4 technical fall. Reece (126) was a winner by pinfall, while teammates Johnathan Cable (145) and Adams (152) each won by fall. Parker (160) won by 20-5 tech fall, while Rosman’s lone bout win came at 195 pounds by fall by Jeshua Whited.
Vikings boast 10 conference champions, team title
Avery displayed its dominance at the Western Highlands Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 25, that has made the team one of the teams to beat this postseason on the mat, as the team claimed championships in 10 of its 14 competed weight classes, matching its total number of individual champions from its victorious 2020 tournament performance, while also capturing another team tournament championship.
Avery also swept the individual hardware following the tournament at Viking Gym, as Ethan Shell was named WHC Wrestler of the Year and Viking head coach Matthew Dunn was named WHC Coach of the Year.
All-Conference honorees for the Big Red include each of the conference tournament winners, with seven additional selections. Avery claimed 11 of the 21 total selections. Cooper Foster (106 pounds), Ben Jordan (113 pounds), Kenneth Pritz (120), Grant Reece (126), Ethan Shell (138), Johnathan Cable (145), Tristan Adams (152), Bradley Parker (160), Seth Blackledge (170) and Levi Andrews (285) were each conference champions, while Zach Vance (220) was also named as a member of the All-Conference team.
In team scores, the Vikings completed the tournament with 255 points, far outpacing runner-up Madison (137 points) and Owen (132 points). Mitchell placed fourth (101 points), followed by Mountain Heritage (84), Rosman (65) and Draughn (16).
Cooper was a conference champion at 106 pounds, as the freshman earned a championship win by fall in 1:27 over Mitchell’s Halley Wheeler. Jordan earned first place at 113 pounds with a win by 16-0 tech fall over Mountain Heritage’s Phoenix Presnell. Pritz earned his championship at 120 pounds by way of 6-4 decision over Rosman’s Brandon Ropp, while Reece was champion at 126 pounds by defeating Owen opponent Zeke Grabowski by 12-5 decision.
At 132 pounds, Mason Bentley battled in the third-place match, coming up just short in a 2-0 decision against Mountain Heritage opponent Tucker Fox. Shell was conference champion at 138 pounds by defeating Owen’s Aidan Noonan by fall in 1:09, while Cable claimed first prize at 145 pounds with a 9-4 decision win over Mountain Heritage opponent Jesse Lopez.
Adams won his bracket at 152 pounds by way of 14-3 major decision win against Madison’s Kyle Jamerson. Teammate Parker was conference champion at 160 pounds with a win by fall in 1:40 over Owen’s David Orr, while Avery’s Blackledge won by fall in 1:04 over Draughn’s Hampton Blackwell. At 182 pounds, Lane Hoilman was conference runner-up, as he fell short in the championship match against Owen’s Daniel Rueda, while at 220 pounds, Vance was upended by 9-6 decision versus Madison’s Alex Kerns. Andrews continued his conference winning ways at 285 pounds, downing opponent Adam Pate of Mountain Heritage by fall in 2:01.
This week, the Vikings are competing in the NCHSAA 1A State Duals, having advanced to the third round of the tournament as of press time. A report on Avery’s progress toward a state dual team championship can be found in next week’s edition.
