NEWLAND — After climbing to the pinnacle of the prep sport and making history in the winter of 2020 by becoming the first team in the 51-year history of Avery High School to win an overall sports team state championship (actually two championships, winning both the individual tournament and dual-team titles last year), the Avery Vikings now look forward following a long layoff to begin a new season.
Entering his second year at the helm, Avery head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn and his team return several key contributors from last year’s championship club, including multiple individual state champions, and was looking forward to helping to spread the love of Viking grappling in the area, but the COVID-19 pandemic instead brought wrestling, and all other prep sports for that matter, to a grinding halt.
“The pandemic and shutdown occurring right after winning the state title really hurt our opportunity to grow wrestling in the area and reach out to new kids while the excitement was still hot. That could have been an excellent opportunity to bring in new talented kids,” Dunn remarked as his team prepared to enter its first full week of practice leading up to the team’s upcoming season. “Through the kids, we have continued to work and get better throughout this year. Thankfully, other governors did not shut down their respective states and allowed for youth to wrestle tournaments or camps. Many of our kids have wrestled all around the country and done very well, but this was done individually, which hinders team building and development.”
Although the pandemic forced the state athletic association to postpone the beginning of the sport’s season for more than four months, the sport will commence this school year, which came as welcome news to Dunn and his staff. Dunn noted, however, that although the season is moving forward, that doesn’t mean that all programs across North Carolina be taking part.
“Despite our achievements, however, we thank God that we are actually able to have a season this year. One of the worst parts of this past year has been the unbearable stress and constant worry that one day our state leaders would just pull the plug,” Dunn said. “This stress has caused many schools across the state to just drop the program for this season. Just today (April 19), we received news that three more programs would not be competing in this hectic season.”
As is the case with all prep athletes across the state, nation and world, the times have been uniquely challenging, and Avery Wrestling is no exception, as a hindrance to development and preparation leading into the curtailed Spring 2021 schedule in Dunn’s estimation will be every bit as much mental as physical.
“Our greatest challenge this season will be the mental challenge of worrying about some form of COVID contact shutting down the season for a period of time,” Dunn added. “That, coupled with the fact that we will be wrestling during a period of time when most are hanging out at the beach. It will be hard for some to maintain the necessary focus to wrestle at their highest level.”
Embracing the target
Avery Vikings wrestlers enter their spring/summer season with something no other Vikings sports club can claim it has had: a North Carolina-sized target on its back. With its dominance in the 2019-2020 season, there is no “under the radar” for the program, a process that has occurred not overnight, but across a period of years through multiple coaches and standout wrestlers.
The 2021 team mentality, according to Dunn, possesses a workmanlike ethic that focuses only on the opponent in front of it and not gaze ahead to the end of the journey before taking the individual necessary steps to arrive at the destination, despite schools across the state looking to claim the top spot. A new season brings renewed hope for all teams that they can be the last team standing in Greensboro at the state championships.
“It’s safe to say that we have a huge target on our backs. The media has created a hype around the expectations of this year, and it could be a huge stressor and cause crippling anxiety,” Dunn explained. “Imagine going into a situation where you are expected not only to win, but to be incredibly dominant, perform with near perfection. That is more stress than any high school kid needs. You will never hear anyone on our staff talk about state titles or expectations, at least not in front of the kids. We focus on getting better every day and embracing the grind and grueling work necessary to be great. These kids are used to the “targets on their backs,” however. Most have been the top kids in their divisions since they started with the youth program at Dogtown Wrestling Club. This is further testament that the parents in the community will need to buy into the fact that (kids) need to be enrolled in Dogtown at an early age.”
Striving toward the goal
The official first day high school wrestling teams can begin practicing in North Carolina was Monday, April 12. Avery opened its season with its first practice on Wednesday, April 14. From the opening whistle, Dunn says a crop of hungry newcomers and grizzled veterans are immediately molding together to form a nucleus of a formidable squad, and hopes to continue to build a program that boasts years of sustained excellence.
“The team is looking great right now. This has probably been the best first week of practice I’ve ever had,” Dunn said. “We have a strong freshman class this year. We have some new kids, but also some that have the potential to win states as a freshman. Looking toward the future, the current eighth-grade class draws many comparisons to the current exceptional junior class we have. Below that eighth-grade class, however, we’re having some really talented kids but fewer numbers.”
Preparations and expectations
Unlike most seasons that would include numerous Saturday individual tournaments, holiday dual-team or individual tournaments featuring top-flight competition from across the state and region, as well as several non-conference dual meets, the 2021 schedule is significantly lessened because of COVID-19.
The Vikings will squeeze 13 events in the six weeks prior to the conference tournament and postseason, with 10 of those events featuring fellow Western Highlands Conference schools. Avery will begin its regular season on Wednesday, April 28, with a dual meet in Moravian Falls against Wilkes Central, and will then travel two days later on Friday, April 30, to Taylorsville for a dual meet at Alexander Central.
In the month of May, Avery will host matches on five separate dates: May 4 (tri-match vs. North Wilkes and Ashe Co.), May 7 (dual meet vs. Mountain Heritage), May 14 (tri-match vs. Polk and Watauga), May 18 (tri-match vs. Owen and Reagan) and May 28 (dual meet vs. Madison). Avery will have only three road matches in May, at Madison on May 11, a tri-match against Mitchell and Robbinsville on May 17, and a dual meet at Mountain Heritage on May 25.
The Big Red will open June with tri-matches on the road on June 1 (Polk and West Henderson) and June 3 (Owen and North Buncombe). Avery’s home finale will be Tuesday, June 8, when the program hosts Alumni Night against Mitchell. The Western Highlands Conference Tournament is slated for June 11, with the 1A Western Regional tournament scheduled for June 19 and the state championships held on Saturday, June 26.
With so much action in a constrained period of time, Dunn noted that conditioning and staying healthy will be paramount to the program’s individual and team success.
“We will have to plan our conditioning peak differently,” Dunn said. “I try to approach our development and conditioning very strategically. I see no need in destroying your bodies early, nor being overtrained when it matters.”
All told, Avery grapplers have the potential to add its own fingerprint on the history books of North Carolina and high school athletics, but it won’t be easy.
“I think the expectations are pretty clear,” Dunn reflected. “We have the opportunity to make history this year, but the way this season is set up, it will be very difficult. Any loss during the regional or state tournaments will put you out of the running. These kids will have to be very disciplined and focused on being their best.”
