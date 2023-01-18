Avery Wrestling has hit the home stretch of its regular season schedule. With the conference tournament scheduled for later this week, followed by state duals and individual regional and state tournaments, the Big Red’s defense of its state championships will officially get under way.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Vikings traveled for a tri-match in Gamewell to face host West Caldwell and West Lincoln high schools. Two evenings later, Avery ventured to Cane River Middle School in Yancey County, where AHS took a pair of conference duals against WHC foes Mountain Heritage and Owen.
Avery 48, West Caldwell 30
GAMEWELL — Avery found the opposing West Caldwell less than hospitable on its home mat, as the Big Red battled and was able to pull off a narrow victory over the Warriors.
At 120 pounds, Benjamin Jordan won by fall in 17 seconds over WC’s Joel Briones, while teammate Mason Bentley defeated West Caldwell’s Tyrek Campbell by fall in 1:02 at 126 pounds. In the 132-pound class, Grant Reece defeated WC’s George Hocsak by fall in 35 seconds, while teammate Johnathon Gragg was a winner by fall in 46 seconds over opponent Nickolas Calhoun at 138 pounds.
West Caldwell got on the scoreboard at 145 pounds, as Rakeem Smith earned a win by second-period fall over Avery’s Staley Griffith, followed by a West win by Jacob Spencer at 152 pounds by fall over Avery’s Barrett Potter. Beginning with the 160-pound class, Avery won three consecutive bouts, beginning with Tristan Adams at 160, who won by fall in 3:30 over West’s Zakary Bloom. Viking teammate Cael Dunn won by second-period fall over WC’s Luke Roberts, with ACHS’s Seth Blackledge winning by second-period pin against West’s Jerry Henline.
West finished with wins in four of the final five bouts, as WC’s Jonathon Cox earned win by pin over Avery’s Grayson Lolies, West’s Carlos Urbina was victorious at 220 pounds by a narrow 3-2 decision against Avery’s Brandon Cabrera. Avery surrendered a forfeit loss at 285 pounds before Cooper Foster got Avery on track with a win at 106 pounds by pinfall over West’s Omarzria (Ria) Wright (WECA). West’s Fernando Teniente closed things out with a win by 9-4 decision at 113 pounds over Avery’s King Orvosh.
West Lincoln 34, Avery 33
Avery fell one point short in its dual meet against 2A power West Lincoln last week. Avery winning wrestlers in the matchup with the Rebels included Foster (106) by forfeit, Jordan (120) with a first-period fall over opponent Bladen Ingle, Viking Bentley (126) by 7-2 decision over West’s Logan Reynolds, Reece (132) by 6-3 decision over opponent Jack Stewart, Adams (160), who won by 15-0 tech fall over Levi Huss, Dunn (170) who was a winner by 8-0 major decision against opponent Patrick Goins, and Blackledge (182) who defeated West’s Ben Sain by first-period fall.
Avery was on the short end of a pair of one-point decisions, as King Orvosh fell 9-8 to opponent Eli Leatherman at 113 pounds, and Rebel Blaze Dedmon won by 7-6 decision over Avery’s Barrett Potter at 152 pounds. West earned wins at 138 pounds, as Keegan Bostic defeated Griffith, at 145 pounds as Alex Fincannon defeated Gragg, at 195 pounds, where Mason Avery defeated Viking Brandon Cabrera, and at 285 pounds, where Curtis Goins defeated Sky Ramsey by 9-1 major decision. West Lincoln also received a forfeit at 220 pounds.
Vikings remain unbeaten in conference duals
CANE RIVER — Avery Wrestling positioned itself favorably for another Western Highlands Conference regular season championship by downing both Mountain Heritage and Owen in dual meets on January 12 in a matchup moved to Cane River Middle School for competition.
Avery was able to easily handle the host Cougars in mat action. Mountain Heritage received two forfeits in the match, at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively, but also surrendered forfeited bouts to Avery at 152 and 160 pounds to Avery’s Potter and Adams, respectively.
In contested bouts, Foster won by fall over MH’s Matthew Sechevich, while at 113, Orvosh defeated Cougar Angel Paez. Jordan earned a win at 120 pounds, as did Bentley (126), Reece (132), Gragg (138), Griffith (145), Dunn (170), and Blackledge (182). Mountain Heritage’s lone bout win came at 195 pounds, where Braxton Batchelor defeated Avery’s Cabrera.
In its dual win over Owen, Foster earned a forfeit win at 106, while Orvosh won by fall over Owen’s Miles Corbett at 113, Jordan won by fall over Owen’s John Bryson Perkins at 120 pounds, and Bentley won by fall over Owen’s Kaiser Perkins at 126 pounds.
Following a forfeit win to Avery’s Reece at 132 pounds, Griffith earned a hard-fought 5-4 decision win over Owen’s Fisher McPherson. Gragg was a winner at 145 pounds over Joaquin Leunda Freeman, with Adams downing Owen’s Liam Franklin. At 160 pounds, Owen added to its total with a win in the opening period against Avery’s Ellijah Kaza, but Avery bounced back with a forfeit win given to Dunn at 170 pounds and a a pinfall win by Blackledge over Owen’s Daniel Rueda at 182 pounds. Owen won the final contested bout, with Rio Obispo winning by fall over Avery’s Cabrera at 195 pounds.
Avery wraps up its conference duals schedule this week with a matchup at Draughn against Rosman and Draughn on Jan. 17 before traveling on Friday, Jan. 20, to Madison for the Western Highlands Conference Tournament.
