GREENSBORO – Avery County trailed Uwharrie Charter midway through its NCHSAA 1A State Duals Championship match, but the Vikings captured five straight bout wins to reclaim the lead and earn a 39-30 victory in the 1A Dual Team State Championship match. Levi Andrews started the run of five straight for the Vikings in the heavyweight bout, stapling Jake Morin to the mat just 50 seconds into their match. Kenneth Pritz all but sealed the victory with a win by fall at 120 pounds. With his Vikings up 30-24 in the dual, Pritz took down Aiden Allred and tacked him to the mat at 1:33 to make it a 12-point deficit with just two matches to go. Pritz’s performance in the 120-pound bout earned him the Most Outstanding Wrestler award for the 1A match. Grant Reece's 7-1 decision over Jack McArthur put the match out of reach and guaranteed the Vikings their second-straight dual team championship and the second in program history.
Uwharrie made things interesting after falling behind 15-0, as the Eagles ripped off 24 straight points, collecting wins in five straight weight classes. Grayson Roberts got the Eagles on the board with a 6-4 decision over Bradley Parker at 160 pounds before Doug Bowles pinned Seth Blackledge late in their 170-pound bout. Jayden Maness and Aiden Carter followed those two performances up with wins by fall of their own at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively, to firmly swing the momentum to Uwharrie Charter’s side, and stretch out a 24-15 lead.
After Zach Vance fell by decision to Jaden Marion at 220 pounds, Andrews stemmed the tide for Avery by pinning Jake Morin in just 50 seconds in the heavyweight bout to cut the Eagles’ lead to three.
2022 1A Dual Team Match bout results
Most Outstanding Wrestler – Kenneth Pritz (Avery County – 120 lb.)
Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winner — Zach Vance (Avery County — 220 lb.)
138 lb. – Ethan Shell (Avery County) over Byan Lackey (Uwharrie Charter) by fall (1:28) (Avery 6-0)
145 lb. – Johnathan Cable (Avery County) over Jair Ulloa (Uwharrie Charter) by decision (dec. 5-2) (Avery 9-0)
152 lb. – Tristan Adams (Avery County) over Carson Robinson (Uwharrie Charter) by fall (3:45) (Avery 15-0)
160 lb. – Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter) over Bradley Parker (Avery County) by decision (dec. 6-4) (Avery 15-3)
170 lb. – Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter) over Seth Blackledge (Avery County) by fall (5:14) (Avery 15-9)
182 lb. – Jayden Maness (Uwharrie Charter) over Lane Hoilman (Avery County) by fall (3:34) (Tied 15-15)
195 lb. – Aiden Carter (Uwharrie Charter) over Brandon Cabrera (Avery County) by fall (2:52) (Uwharrie 21-15)
220 lb. – Jaden Marion (Uwharrie Charter) over Zach Vance (Avery County) by decision (dec. 4-0) (Uwharrie 24-15)
285 lb. – Levi Andrews (Avery County) over Jake Morin (Uwharrie Charter) by fall (0:50) (Uwharrie 24-21)
106 lb. - Cooper Foster (Avery County) over Ethan Hines (Uwharrie Charter) by decision (dec. 4-3) (Tied 24-24)
113 lb. – Benjamin Jordan (Avery County) over Brandon Jordan (Uwharrie Charter) by fall (0:44) (Avery 30-24)
120 lb. — Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) over Aiden Allred (Uwharrie Charter) by fall (1:33) (Avery 36-24)
126 lb. – Grant Reece (Avery County) over Jack McArthur (Uwharrie Charter) by decision (dec. 7-1) (Avery County 39-24)
132 lb. – Aldo Hernandez (Uwharrie Charter) wins by forfeit (Avery 39-30)
Avery looks ahead to the 1A Western Regional Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 11 and 12, leading to the individual 1A State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 18 and 19 in Greensboro. For a full recap (with numerous photos) from the State Duals Championship, see the Feb. 9 print and digital editions of The AJT.
