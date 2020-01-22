Check one box off the list.
The Avery Wrestling team opened the 2019-20 season with a number of goals on its proverbial to-do list. Among the usual items a team hopes to achieve, including improving through the course of a season and maintaining a roster that with relatively good health, are additional individual and team goals of championships.
The Vikings took care of business last week with four wins in four Western Highlands Conference dual meets, finishing the regular season with a perfect 5-0 conference record and the outright regular-season WHC championship.
Avery 60, Mitchell 15
NEWLAND — Avery welcomed neighbor and rival Mitchell to Viking Gym on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for Senior Night and Alumni Night festivities in Big Red Country. Avery honored its three seniors who have contributed mightily to the ACHS program, including Lucas Andrews, River Griffith and Dakota Hudson, were honored with the families during the evening’s festivities. The tradition of honoring returning former Avery wrestlers was also continued in Avery’s final regular-season home match.
The dual opened at 113 pounds, where Mitchell’s Shiloh Brandt earned a win by forfeit. At the 120-pound class, Ethan Shell won by first-period fall over Mitchell’s Cody Hughes. The win was the first of nine consecutive bout wins for the Big Red.
Jonah Hayes earned his 100th career victory when he defeated Mountaineer Elijah Smith by fall in 1:56. Hayes was presented with a banner in honor of his milestone win.
Griffith won his match over Mitchell’s Carson Phillips by fall in 57 seconds, while teammate Tristan Adams earned a win at 138 pounds by second-period fall over Jason Smith of Mitchell. Johnathan Cable was a 9-3 decision winner over Mitchell’s Adrian Morales, Bradley Parker earned a forfeit victory at 152 pounds and Seth Blackledge picked up a win by fall in 46 seconds at 160 pounds over Mitchell’s Seth Goforth.
Avery’s Dalton Towe picked up a forfeit win at 170 pounds and Lucas Andrews won by fall in 30 seconds at 182 pounds over Mitchell’s Noah Maltba. Mitchell stopped the Avery onslaught at 195 pounds with a hard-fought 12-6 decision win by Xander Gardner against Viking senior Dakota Hudson, but AHS continued its winning ways with a first-period pin by Levi Andrews against Mitchell’s Tyler Brooks at 220 pounds, while Zach Vance won by 7-0 decision against Mountaineers wrestler Samuel Shook. Avery surrendered a forfeit to Mitchell’s Halley Wheeler at 106 pounds to close the match and win.
“We graduate a great group of leaders for the program. Their accolades speak for themselves. They will be greatly missed,” Avery head coach Matthew Dunn said of his team following the Senior Night win.
Avery sweeps three conference duals at Madison
MARSHALL — Avery picked up a trio of wins to close out its WHC schedule last week, earning wins against Mountain Heritage, Owen and Madison on Friday, Jan. 17.
Avery 60, Mt. Heritage 22
Avery opened up the evening with a win over the Cougars. The dual opened at 195 pounds, with Heritage earning the first bout win by 14-6 major decision. Avery’s Levi Andrews opened the scoring for the Vikings with a forfeit win to take a two-point advantage, but Heritage regained the match advantage with a pinfall win at 285 pounds and a pair of forfeit victories at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively.
Following the forfeits, however, the Vikings finished the match with a clean sweep of the next nine bouts. Shell earned a win by pin in 18 seconds, while Hayes earned a forfeit win at 126 pounds. Griffith won by fall in only 35 seconds at 132 pounds, while teammate Adams won by fall in the third period at 138 pounds. Cable earned a first-period win at 145 pounds, with Parker (152 pounds), Towe (160 pounds), Blackledge (170 pounds) and Lucas Andrews (182 pounds) earning forfeit wins to close the match.
Avery 55, Owen 18
The Vikings continued its winning ways with a strong win over Owen. Levi Andrews opened the dual with a pinfall win in 42 seconds and teammate Zach Vance won by second-period pin. After a double forfeit at 106 pounds, Owen received a forfeit at 113 pounds, while Shell won by forfeit at 120 pounds.
Avery was victorious in its next five bouts to take a commanding dual meet lead. Hayes (126 pounds) and Griffith (132 pounds) each won by first-period fall, Adams won by 16-1 technical fall at 138 pounds and Cable earned a narrow 5-4 win at 145 pounds. Parker won by 18-1 tech fall at 152 pounds before Owen stopped the avalanche with a win at 160 pounds. Towe won by fall at 170 pounds and Lucas Andrews won his bout by pin in 37 seconds at 182 pounds before Owen closed the bout with a win at 195 pounds.
Avery 59, Madison 22
The Vikings took to the mat to take on the host Madison Patriots in a dual meet, facing its toughest competition of the evening. The evening’s festivities began at 285 pounds, with Vance picking up a first-period win by fall. After surrendering a couple of forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds, Avery’s middle weights continued its dominating run, as Shell earned a forfeit win at 120 pounds, Hayes won by 19-4 tech fall, Griffith won by forfeit, Adams earned a second-period pin, Cable won by fall in 3:55, Parker won by fall in less than a minute and Towe earned a first-period pinfall win. The teams traded forfeits, with Madison earning a forfeit at 170 pounds and Lucas Andrews winning by forfeit at 182 pounds. Hudson came up short in a 12-3 major decision to Madison’s James Calloway at 195 pounds, and Levi Andrews closed out the dual with a win by second-period pinfall.
“This team was well prepared for the conference season,” Dunn added. “This season we have wrestled, likely, the toughest schedule of any team in North Carolina. Our conference has many great wrestlers led by some great coaches, so winning the conference duals was a great achievement.”
The Vikings now set it sights on the Western Highlands Conference Tournament championship on Friday, Jan. 31.
