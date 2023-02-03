BRYSON CITY — Sometimes it's a tough sell to portray a two-time defending state championship team as an underdog. However, with eight wrestlers debuting in the team lineup, as well as having to replace nine seniors this season which included a pair of multi-time state champions, not many pundits outside the confines of Avery County were confident that the Avery High School wrestling team could make another run to even escape its regional bracket in the NCHSAA 1A State Duals championship, much less have the opportunity to return to Greensboro to defend its title.
Nevertheless, the Vikings demonstrated why underestimating the team's hunger and heart is a risky endeavor, as the Big Red took down a pair of top-five programs in the state on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Swain County High School, punching its ticket to again square off against fellow powerhouse Uwharrie Charter Academy this Saturday, Feb. 4, for yet another history-making championship.
"At the beginning of the year, this team was written off. We talked earlier this season about how we had lost nine seniors. We also had two No. 1 wrestlers in the state decide that they didn't want to wrestle this year. This team was not expected to do this, as there were some who were saying that we weren't even supposed to win conference this season, and now we're defending our state title against Uwharrie," a jubilant Avery head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said after the team posed with its latest regional wrestling championship plaque. "I think it means a lot to these kids and they are hungry. These kids have in some ways grew up in the shadow of the greatest wrestling team in North Carolina history. They watched those guys for so long and wanted to be those kids. Now they're hungry to maintain that standard. The fact that we're wrestling in the state finals now is remarkable and a great feat for being such a young team."
Avery's path to Greensboro was far from simple, as the Vikings tangled with two talented and tradition-rich wrestling schools in the western portion of the state in Mount Airy High School in the regional semifinals and top-seeded Robbinsville in the regional final.
Avery 45, Mount Airy 33
Avery battled back-and-forth with Mount Airy in a seesaw affair that wasn't decided until the final bout of the dual.
Viking freshman Cael Dunn continued his strong season with a first-period pinfall win to kick off the dual against the Granite Bears. MAHS returned the favor with a pinfall win against Avery's Brandon Cabrera in the second period at 182 pounds to tie the match at 6-6. ACHS regained the lead at 195 pounds, as Seth Blackledge earned a pin in just 14 seconds, but MA again knotted the match with a pin at 195 pounds against Avery's Grayson Lolies. Avery's Connor Brewer battled at 285 pounds, and despite not winning his bout, he saved team points by only falling by 8-4 decision in the heavyweight class, giving the Bears a slim 15-12 lead.
Avery's lower weights, which have been the strongest collective link of the chain that is the 2022-23 campaign, continued to dominate. Cooper Foster earned a 15-0 tech fall win at 106 pounds to give Avery the dual lead back at 17-15. Teammate King Orvosh followed at 113 pounds with a 15-3 major decision win, earning four team points to increase the Avery lead to 21-15. Avery's Ben Jordan was a winner by pinfall in 50 seconds at 120 pounds to push the Viking advantage to 27-15, and sophomore teammate Mason Bentley stepped up at 126 pounds for the first of his two strong efforts in the evening, winning by third-period pinfall in the to stake the Big Red to a 33-15 advantage.
Defending state champion Grant Reece continued the string of bout wins at 132 pounds, winning by second period pin to increase Avery's edge to 39-15. Beginning with the 138-pound class, however, the Granite Bears mounted a comeback on the scoreboard, winning by fall at 138 pounds over Avery's Staley Griffith, as well as winning by second-period fall at 145 pounds over Avery's Jonathan Gragg. The Vikings also surrendered a forfeit at 152 pounds, leaving the Big Red with a 39-33 lead entering the final bout.
In the dual's last bout, contested at 160 pounds, Avery co-captain Tristan Adams slammed the door shut on the Bears to advance the Vikings to the regional final, earning a pin in 1:54 to secure the 45-33 ACHS win.
Avery 39, Robbinsville 34
Following a 41-24 win over host Swain County, the Robbinsville Knights set up a much-anticipated regional championship dual against Avery. For the second time in as many duals during the evening, the fate of Avery's state duals title dreams came down to the wire, and again, the Big Red rose to the occasion to pull off the victory.
Although the match was held in a neutral gym, the atmosphere made the dual seem like a Robbinsville home matchup, as a large contingent of fans from Graham County made the 30-mile trek to Bryson City to support the Black Knights. Nevertheless, the Avery faithful made their support and presence felt as well, cheering loudly for their team.
The first bout of the dual occurred at 182 pounds, where Robbinsville gained the early advantage with a pinfall win. At 195 pounds, Blackledge tied the dual with a pin in 22 seconds over his opponent. The Black Knights won the next two bouts by first-period pinfall, however, at both 220 pounds and 285 pounds to open up an 18-6 lead.
At 106 pounds, Foster continued his unbeaten streak on the season as he earned a 7-2 decision victory to stop the RHS streak and draw Avery to within 18-9. At 113 pounds, Avery's King Orvosh battled hard and saved team points by wrestling to a 12-2 decision defeat, only giving RHS four team points and a 22-9 lead.
Beginning with the 120-pound class, Avery went on the comeback trail. Jordan earned a second-period win at 120-pounds to pull the Vikings closer at 22-15, followed by a strong showing by Bentley at 126 pounds, who earned a 9-3 decision win in what Coach Dunn deemed was a pivotal win in deciding the dual.
"In the beginning of the match, Robbinsville won the coin flip and we knew we may be in trouble. They bumped away from Ben Jordan, and the match that won it for us was Mason's match. That was the point spread," Dunn explained.
After Bentley's win pulled Avery to within a 22-18 score, Reece remained resolute at 132 pounds, pinning his RHS opponent in just 42 seconds to put the Big Red back in front by a 24-22 team score. Robbinsville retook the lead in the next bout, winning by fall at 145 pounds to take back the lead 28-27 in the nip-and-tuck matchup.
Avery again regained the advantage with a pinfall win in 49 seconds by Adams at 152 pounds to lead 33-28, but surrendered the lead at 160 pounds when Viking Barrett Potter was disqualified following multiple stalling violations, leaving the Black Knights with a razor-thin 34-33 lead entering the last bout at 170 pounds.
In the concluding matchup needing at least a decision win, Avery's Dunn clinched the Vikings' trip back to Greensboro by earning the pin in 1:43 to claim the regional crown.
"Uwharrie is a really good team. Top to bottom they're tough and we'll have a hard road," Dunn said of the championship showdown opponent Eagles. "But our team wasn't supposed to beat Robbinsville tonight, and we weren't supposed to even beat Swain or tie Newton-Conover. I hope that our opponent will look at our record and take this team for granted, but this team shows up, it's been hungry all season, and we'll show up Saturday and see what happens."
Avery and Uwharrie Charter Academy will face off in the 1A state championship dual at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It will mark Avery's third straight appearance in the finals and UCA's fourth consecutive appearance. Parking at the coliseum is $5, and tickets can be purchased in advance at Ticketmaster or at the gate for $10 with a $7 surcharge. No coolers or outside food may be brought into the facility, and the event will also be streamed live through the NFHS Network streaming service.
