NEWLAND — Defending state 1A dual meet tournament champions Avery County got its 2023 duals tournament off to a strong start as it hosted East Wilkes, Mountain Heritage and Rosman high schools for the first two rounds in West region action on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Viking Gym.
Avery opened the afternoon with a matchup against familiar foe Rosman. The Vikings made quick work of the Tigers, as Rosman earned only one victory by decision in the dual, with the Vikings taming the Tigers by a 70-3 final score to advance to the second round to face East Wilkes, who defeated Mountain Heritage 66-18 in its first round encounter.
In Avery’s second-round matchup with the East Wilkes Cardinals, the Big Red emerged victorious, advancing to the regional semifinals with a 57-15 win.
The dual opened at 138 pounds, where Avery’s Staley Griffith earned a win by 7-2 decision over East’s Tylor White to give the Vikings an early lead. East knotted the match at 3-3 as Wesley Willey won by 13-11 decision in an active bout over Avery’s Johnathon Gragg at 145 pounds.
Tristan Adams put the Vikings back on the winning track at 152 pounds, as he earned a pinfall win in 1:07 over EW’s Danny Anderson. At 160 pounds, Viking Barrett Potter faced a stern test in East’s Braylon Walker but battled back to earn a pinfall win in a competitive bout. At 170 pounds, Avery’s Cael Dunn made quick work of East foe Rhett Hudson, earning a pinfall win in only 26 seconds.
Avery’s winning ways continued at 182 pounds as Seth Blackledge won by pin in 2:23 over East’s Tristan Alkire. East finally stopped the Vikings run of points with a win by Raul Lopez at 195 pounds, who defeated Avery’s Brandon Cabrera by second-period fall. Avery surrendered a forfeit at 220 pounds, which proved to be the final points that the the Big Red would give up for the remainder of the dual.
In the heavyweight division at 285 pounds, Avery’s Connor Brewer upended East Wilkes’ Peyton Mahan by 6-2 decision for three team points. At 106 pounds, Avery sophomore Cooper Foster, who won by pinfall in his previous bout against Rosman and was recognized for earning his 100th career victory, earned win No. 101 with a first-period pin over East’s Jordan Sweet. Viking teammate King Orvosh also had his hand raised at 113 pounds, scrambling to earn a 6-4 decision victory over EW’s Alan Lopez. At 120 pounds, Ben Jordan took just 52 seconds to earn a pinfall win over East Wilkes’ Robert Craft. Avery’s Mason Bentley earned a win by forfeit at 126 pounds, while teammate Grant Reece capped the Big Red victory with a pinfall win in only 20 seconds over East’s Jake Borders.
The Vikings will continue its quest for another NCHSAA 1A state duals championship this week, competing in regional semifinal action on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Swain County High School in Bryson City against Mount Airy. Joining No. 2 Avery and No. 3 Mount Airy in the regional semis are top-seeded Robbinsville and No. 4-seeded Swain County, who will compete against one another in the other regional semifinal matchup. Weigh-ins will take place at 5 p.m., with competition beginning at 6 p.m. The winners of the two duals will then meet in the Western Regional final for the right to travel to Greensboro this Saturday, Feb. 4, to compete for a state championship.
In the Eastern region of the 1A bracket, seeding held to form, as top-seeded Uwharrie Charter will face No. 4 seed Pamlico and No. 3 seed Thomasville will face second-seeded Rosewood on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with winners competing in the East final.
Following this week’s state duals, the Big Red will prepare for the 1A Western Regional individual competition on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, hosted at nearby Mitchell High School.
