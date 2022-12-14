Avery Vikings grapplers continued their march into 2023 with an individual tournament at Hibriten High School on December 3, while the team traveled on Friday, Dec. 9, to Newton-Conover High School for the Red Devil Duals and one wrestler competed at the West Henderson Falcon Frenzy Girls Tournament on December 10.
A total of eight Vikings wrestlers took part in the Hampton/Tuttle Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Lenoir at Hibriten High School, winning three weight classes and earning a runner-up finish.
In the 120-pound weight class, Avery’s King Orvosh won his first match over Dominic Adams of Starmount by first period fall, but fell short by 15-1 major decision to Ashe County’s Gabriel Smith. Orvosh bounced back, however, defeating West Caldwell’s Joel Briones by fall, and upending Maddox Southard of Hibriten by fall. Orvosh ended his day with a consolation semifinal win over Noah Burk of Mitchell by first-period fall.
In the 126-pound weight class, Ben Jordan was bracket champion, winning his quarterfinal match by fall over Ashe’s Ryder Phipps, earning a semifinal win by fall over Wilkes Central’s Brandon Rosales, and defeating Hibriten’s Josiah Honer in overtime by sudden victory by a 5-3 final bout score.
Avery’s Staley Griffin competed at 132 pounds, winning his quarterfinal bout by fall over West Caldwell’s Trent Gibbs, but was defeated by 9-5 decision in the semifinal round by North Wilkes’ Simitrio Hernandez. Griffin rebounded, however, to earn a 16-0 tech fall win over South Caldwell’s Michael Harkey, but fell short in the third-place match by a narrow 12-11 decision against Alleghany’s Eli Thomas.
Grant Reece competed for the Vikings in the 138-pound weight class, earning a second-place finish. Reece won his quarterfinal match by fall over Hibriten’s Drew Martin, and downed North Wilkes opponent Chase Eller in the semifinal round. In the title match, Reece was defeated by fall against opponent Luke Sheets of Ashe County.
Teammate Mason Bentley had a busy tournament as he reached the consolation semifinal round. Bentley won over Fred T. Board’s Blaine Camilo-Hoke in the championship quarters, but was defeated by 11-4 decision against North Wilkes’ Alex Ball. Bentley responded to the adversity, however, winning by first-period pin against Wilkes Central’s John Arellano and advancing to defeat East Burke’s Bryson Wheeler by second-period pin before meeting Ball in a rematch in the consolation semifinal round, coming up short in a closer 9-4 decision.
Viking Barrett Potter earned a pair of forfeit wins at the event, and also earned a win over Foard’s Grayson Holshouser by second period pinfall before falling short in the consolation semifinal round to North Wilkes wrestler Ben South.
At 170 pounds, Cael Dunn was a tournament champion for Avery. Dunn downed Foard’s Jackson Dentel by pinfall in the quarterfinal round, followed by a victory by pin in 1:45 over Wilkes Central’s Elijah Hendren in the semis. In the championship bout, Dunn won by fall in 1:11 over West Caldwell’s Luke Roberts.
Avery’s final competitor at the Hampton/Tuttle was Seth Blackledge, and the 182-pounder was also victorious in his tournament bracket. Blacklege won his quarterfinal match by first period pin over Mitchell’s Yeshua Guardian, followed by a first-period fall over North Wilkes’ Mason Dancy in the semis. Blackledge ended his tournament with an 11-2 major decision win in the championship bout over Hibriten’s Dillan Earp.
Avery ventured to Catawba County on Friday, Dec. 9, for the highly competitive Newton-Conover Red Devil Duals. A total of 14 schools took part in the event, with Avery squaring off with four opponents during the day’s festivities. The Vikings were victorious in one dual, while coming up short in three closely contested duals.
Avery 40, Ashley Ridge (SC) 29
Avery earned its lone team dual win of the day over Ashley Ridge. At 106 pounds, Viking Cooper Foster won by fall in 1:44 over Annalise Maralit, while at 113 pounds, Emory Dalton defeated Avery’s Korie Clark by third-period fall. At 120 pounds, AR’s Joseph Marsar was a winner by 12-1 major decision over Avery’s King Orvosh, while Ben Jordan defeated Ryland Parker by 11-0 major decision at 126 pounds.
At 132 pounds, AR’s Kevin Radlein won over Johnathon Gragg by 11-6 decision, while at 138 pounds, Viking Staley Griffin won by narrow 13-12 decision over Jake Carenzo. At 145 pounds, Avery’s Mason Bentley earned a 5-4 decision win over AR’s Joseph Nelson, while at 152 pounds, AR’s Keith Grace won by fall over Avery’s Barrett Potter. At 160 pounds, Viking Tristan Adams won by second period pin over Ajani Redwood, while Avery’s Cael Dunn won by pin in 33 seconds over AR’s Ben Braxton. Seth Blackledge was a Viking winner over Jeremiah Venning by pinfall in 1:41, while at 195 pounds, Avery’s Brandon Cabrera won by first-period fall over Judah Puckett. Avery surrendered a forfeit at 220 pounds, with AR’s Isiah Richardson winning by 9-1 major decision at 285 pounds over Avery’s Connor Brewer.
Landstown (Va.) 45, Avery 26
Avery squared off in a second dual against Virginia powerhouse Landstown High School. Avery’s Foster won at 106 pounds by fall over LHS’s Connor Damon, with Hayato Otero LHS pinning Avery’s Clark at 113 pounds. In the 120-pound bout, LHS’s Jacob Rivera won by fall over Orvosh, while at 126 pounds, Michael Phoutasen earned a 6-0 decision win over Avery’s Jordan. At 132 pounds, Yuta Otero earned a pinfall win over Avery’s Griffin, while at 138 pounds, Maddox Smith won by 6-1 decision over Avery’s Bentley.
At 145 pounds, Landstown’s Ethan Rocks won by 11-4 decision over Potter, while at 152 pounds, LHS’s Colton Reynolds won by forfeit. At 160 pounds, Avery’s Adams won by 11-2 major decision over Ethan Farrell, and at 170 pounds, Dunn won by 15-3 major decision over Lucas Mogan. At 182 pounds, Avery’s Blackledge won by first-period at 195 pounds over Noah Kelsall, with Avery’s Brandon Cabrera winning by first-period fall over Cody Zheng. LHS’s Jayden Young defeated Avery’s Connor Brewer by second-period fall at 220 lbs., while Avery surrendered a forfeit at 285 pounds.
St. Stephen’s 45, Avery 28
Avery battled to the final bout, but was unable to overcome a stout St. Stephen’s team.
At 106 pounds, Avery’s Aiden Hart won by fall over Anthony Angeles, with Foster winning at 113 pounds by first-period fall over SS’s Addison Parker. At 120 pounds, SSHS wrestler Cesar Chavez Alonzo defeated Orvosh by third-period fall, while at 126 pounds, Jordan was victorious by fall in 1:13 over SSHS foe Sebastion Lopez-Santos. At 132 pounds, SSHS’s Brady Connell won by fall over Avery’s Griffin. At 138 pounds, SSHS wrestler Will Fincher won over Mason Bentley by hard-fought 4-0 decision, with SSHS teammate Zamonte Bruen-Brown winning by fall at 145 pounds over Avery’s Potter.
Avery surrendered a forfeit at 152 pounds, and bounced back with a bout win as Adams won by 1-0 decision over SSHS’s Will Fincher at 160 pounds. In the 170-pound class, Dunn won by 4-1 decision over Jared Luna, with Viking teammate Blackledge earning a 19-7 major decision win over Andrew Kehoe. At 195 pounds, SSHS’s Isaac Burgin (STST) won by second-period fall over Cabrera, with Saint’s Luke Apollonio earning a first-period pin over Avery’s Brewer at 220 pounds. Avery gave up a forfeit at 285 pounds.
West-Oak (SC) 42, Avery 36
Avery competed in a fourth dual against West-Oak High School from South Carolina. AHS’s Foster won by second-period fall at 106 pounds over Peyton Durham, with West’s AJ DeLaCruz earning a first-period pin over Avery’s Clark. At 120 pounds, West’s Teague Strobel defeated Avery’s Orvosh by fall, while Avery’s Jordan earned a 5-0 decision win over Landon Allen at 126 pounds.
In the 132-pound class, West’s Jaxton Freeman won by fall over Avery’s Griffin, but Avery’s Bentley got the Vikings back into the win column with a 3-2 decision win at 138 pounds over Anthony Preoli. At 145 pounds, West’s Patrick Rholetter won by first-period fall over Avery’s Elijah Kaza, with West teammate Cael Davis earning a second-period win by fall at 152 over Avery’s Potter.
At 160 pounds, Adams earned six points for Avery with a pin of opponent Elijah Hanks, with Viking teammate Dunn earning a forfeit win at 170 pounds. At 182 pounds, Blackledge won by first-period fall over Ryan Addis, and at 195 pounds Cabrera received a forfeit win. At 220 pounds, West’s Corbin Dickson won by fall over Avery’s Brewer, with Avery surrendering a forfeit at 285 pounds.
One additional Viking wrestler, Lily Florez, competed at the West Henderson Falcon Frenzy girls tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10, earning a fourth-place finish. Flores competed in the 145-pound class, winning her quarterfinal bout over Hendersonville’s Sarafina Blackwell by first-period fall, but was defeated by fall in the championship semis against East Henderson’s Eva Keefauver. Flores received a bye in the consolation semis, and was defeated in her third-place match by Gibbs High School’s Gabby Angola by second-period fall.
This week, Avery hosts Senior Night against Union (Va.) and Polk County, and competes this weekend at the Foard Tough Tournament at Fred T. Foard High School.
