WINSTON-SALEM/ASHEBORO — Following a long day of twists, turns, relocations and general upheaval of its original schedule, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A State Wrestling Tournament was finally held on Saturday afternoon, June 26, beginning more than four hours behind schedule due to a venue change.
When the smoke cleared, the final team left standing was Avery High School, as the Vikings overcame all the potential distractions and remained focused on its goal of defending it state title, again outpacing all its opponents to win the team hardware.
The Vikings were scheduled to compete at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Glenn High School in Winston-Salem, sharing the site with the 4A state wrestling tournament. However, overcrowding in the gym forced intervention by the county fire marshal, as both gyms were packed beyond capacity with fans, every bleacher seat was occupied and spectators were standing layers deep along the edges of the mats and fans, all while a long line of people was waiting to enter the building, including a number of unhappy parents who were faced with not being permitted in the building to watch their child compete due to the excess occupancy.
Before the 1A tournament began, however, the NCHSAA changed course and announced that the 1A tournament was being relocated to Uwharrie Charter School’s gymnasium 45 minutes east in Randolph County in the town of Ulah, with a delayed start time of 3 p.m. to allow the host school to prepare the facility to host the event.
Once action began at UCS, Avery grapplers were instantly in action, as 12 Vikings were competing in first-round matches among the 14 total weight classes. Of the group, 10 Avery wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, and from that contingent, all 10 competitors were victorious to proceed into the state championship bout. Four Viking wrestlers, Ethan Shell (132 pounds), Jonah Hayes (138 pounds), Bradley Parker (160 pounds) and Levi Andrews (285 pounds), earned victories in the finals, garnering the gold medal and state championship, while six additional Viking teammates were state runners-up.
“The coaching staff, which is a lot of people, challenged this team to have the best year ever, and that’s what they went out and did. They won another state championship, and did so through the COVID trials and tribulations,” Avery interim head wrestling coach Hank Hardin said once the event concluded near midnight. “We won four individual championships and of course we wanted more. We were outgunned in a few of our finals, and we weren’t expected with our younger wrestlers to win against well-seasoned opponents. We had one upset in a match that we were winning in that hurt us, and I feel bad for Seth (Blackledge). Zach Vance also had a really close match. I would have loved to have had six or seven state champions, but I’m really pleased that we stayed consistent, we knew what our job was, we had a record day with 10 in the finals.”
Avery finished atop the team standings with 186 team points, followed in a distant second by Robbinsville who scored 121 points. Host Uwharrie Charter was third with 71 points, followed by Mount Airy (54.5) and Rosewood (52.5). The Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament was state champion Riley Pruitt at 145 pounds from Alleghany High School.
At 106 pounds, Francisco fell by fall to Rosewood’s Jason Kennedy. With no consolation bracket in this year’s tournament, wrestlers who did not win their opening match were eliminated from the competition.
Avery freshman Ben Jordan earned a win by fall in 1:03 at the 113 pound weight class over Albemarle’s Horveli Rodriguez. Jordan made the tournament final after a 10-1 major decision victory against Hunter Fulp from North Stokes. In the championship, Jordan met South Davidson’s Tristan Hale, who quelled Jordan’s title hopes by way of a 7-0 decision victory.
In the 120-pound weight class, another freshman, Grant Reece, continued to show that he will remain a force on the mat, as he won an 11-0 major decision victory in his quarterfinal match against South Stanly’s Chris Ramirez. Reece won a hard-fought 4-1 decision in the semifinals over opponent Ricardo Bustos of Albemarle, advancing to the championship round. In the finals, he faced undefeated Rosewood 120-pounder Logan Tortual, who earned a win by fall in 3:13, forcing Reece to end his sterling rookie season with a state runner-up finish.
Avery’s Ethan Shell crossed the threshold of a couple of milestones during a championship run at 132 pounds. Shell won each of his matches by pin, eliminating South Stanly’s Jaquavious Caraway in the quarterfinals and Rosewood’s Braeden Reiss in the semifinals before dispatching of South Stokes’ Cody Lawson in 2:41 in the championship match. With the tournament title victory, Shell also won his 100th career win by pinfall.
At the 138-pound weight class, senior Jonah Hayes was seeking to close out his prep career with a state championship. Hayes, who placed third in the state a season ago, won his quarterfinal match over Rosewood’s Gavin Davis by fall, followed by a narrow 5-4 decision win over East Wilkes’ Kole Lambert to make the championship match. In the finals, Hayes won by 6-4 decision over Rosman’s Cole Combs to capture the top prize, celebrating with an acrobatic handspring and flip.
At 145 pounds, Avery’s Johnathan Cable faced a tough opponent in Uwharrie Charter’s Drew Shelton. In a nip-and-tuck match, Shelton, the eventual state runner-up, emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins in a 3-2 decision to conclude Cable’s season with a 22-4 overall record.
Tristan Adams represented the Big Red in the 152-pound weight class. Entering the tournament at 28-1, Adams won by 10-0 major decision in his quarterfinal match against Neuse Charter’s Camden Gurley. In his semifinal bout, Adams won by 5-2 decision over Uwharrie Charter’s Grayson Roberts. In the championship match, Adams battled valiantly but fell short by 7-3 decision to unbeaten opponent Connor Medvar of Mount Airy High School.
Viking Bradley Parker, unbeaten at 28-0 entering the state tournament, started his effort powerfully with a quarterfinal win by fall in 2:30 over Neuse Charter’s Matthew Pelletier. In his semifinal bout, Parker exuded confidence in gutting out a 7-3 decision victory over South Stanly’s Trent Drake. In the championship match, Parker squared off against last year’s third-place finisher in the weight class, Uwharrie Charter’s Doug Bowles. Parker earned an 8-4 decision win, springing to his feet at the final whistle to gesture in celebration and flex before the cheering crowd.
A champion at last year’s state tournament, Seth Blackledge returned to the state stage, this year in the 170-pound weight class, where he won by first-period fall over Pamlico County’s Trevor Wood. In his semifinal bout, Blackledge dominated Uwharrie Charter’s Cameron Clark, earning a 15-3 major decision win. In the championship match, Blackledge faced Bradford Prep’s Matthew Mauro. Blackledge controlled much of the match, but Mauro managed to earn a pinning combination 3:03 into the match, forcing the Viking grappler to settle for a state runner-up finish.
In the 182-pound class, Dalton Towe sought to end his prep career with a gold medallion. Towe opened his tourney run with a quarterfinal win by fall over Uwharrie Charter’s Lucas Wright. In the semis, Towe was tied late in his match against Mountain Island Charter’s Bunmi Abudu, but an escape and takedown in the final half minute proved to be the difference in a 7-4 victory. Towe faced undefeated Robbinsville freshman Kage Williams in the championship match. In a rematch from an encounter from earlier in the season, Williams again emerged victorious, but was forced to earn every point as he won by an 8-0 margin as Towe finished as runner-up.
Zach Vance showed commitment and mettle this season, as he dropped a weight class to compete for the Big Red at 220 pounds. The time and effort led Vance to a state runner-up finish. Vance earned a win by fall in 2:35 over Uwharrie Charter’s Jaden Marion to begin his tournament day. Vance then earned a third-period pin over Mount Airy’s Saverio Lennon to reach the tournament bracket final. In a battle of veteran grapplers, Robbinsville’s Ben Wachacha needed all the skill he could muster to hold off Vance, as he earned a 3-2 decision victory.
Avery junior Levi Andrews entered his bracket at the 285-pound weight class, a weight class higher than his championship run at 220 pounds a season ago, looking to go a perfect 3-for-3 in state championship tournaments in his prep career. He accomplished his mission in intimidating fashion.
Andrews wasted little time in dismantling quarterfinal opponent Gideon Hope of Bishop McGuinness, pinning his foe in only 16 seconds. In the semifinal round, Andrews squared off with Robbinsville’s Carlos Wesley. The match was close on the scoreboard through two periods, but as Andrews gained an advantage to open the third period, he wore his opponent down, using technique and skill to earn a win by fall in 4:34.
In the championship match, Andrews faced Elkin’s CJ Henderson, runner-up at heavyweight in last year’s tournament. Despite wrestling as a lighter weight than many of his foes, Andrews imposed his will in winning by fall in 2:33 over Henderson to win a third-straight state title.
Over the course of the past three seasons, Avery has crowned 12 individual state champions, the highest total in any three-year stretch in school history, and the program continues to set it sights on high goals to maintain its tradition of excellence, from the wrestlers currently ensconced on the roster to rising freshmen who will look to maintain and raise the bar.
“Our seniors led us this season with a state champion and a state runner-up, and we had a pair of runner-up finishes from our freshmen. The coaching staff and the Dogtown Wrestling Club activities has been really feeding the program and we’ve got some really good kids coming up,” Hardin explained. “It’s absolutely necessary to get a core group of athletes who are sold into a program and are willing to pay the price and work diligently in the habit of, when the room is open, they’re always there. That’s how you get better. It’s always about finding the best competition you can find and wrestling hard and playing against the best, so we do everything we can to find the best competition that we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.