NEWLAND — The past three years have been nothing short of unprecedented for the Avery High School wrestling program. Winners of five state championships during the span, including titles in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic that flipped numerous sports on their collective ear, the Vikings enter the 2022-23 campaign with a fair share of uncertainty. With the loss of a decorated senior class that included at least seven state individual championships and a pair of NCAA Division I commitments in Levi Andrews and Ethan Shell, Avery will seek to quickly reload with a talented group of returnees and newcomers that has head coach Matthew Dunn excited about this season’s prospects.
“This team is definitely a younger team, but they are way more focused, and the practices are incredible,” Dunn said during the team’s annual photo day at ACHS. “We’ve had our first three practices of the year now, and they’ve been amazing, like the best three first days of practice that we’ve ever had here. This group of kids, they’re young and hungry. Last year we did a lot of work letting the younger kids get matches, and most of these kids had at least a half a year of varsity experience last year, and got a lot of tournament experience, so that was really good to fill in for this year.”
With the level of talent that departed last year’s title team, many pundits across North Carolina are again overlooking the prospects of this season’s roster making noise in team competitions at tournaments and postseason competition. Dunn and his staff are aware of the caliber of athletes that inhabit the club’s wrestling room, and is confident that the 2022-23 Vikings will be far from an afterthought when the heat of state duals and individual tournaments roll around.
“This offseason we went everywhere. You know, on paper, this doesn’t look like we’re gonna be a great team this year, but they’ve wrestled an amazing offseason. Other than dead periods, we wrestled every week. We wrestled somewhere most weekends, we’ve traveled all around the country and some of our younger kids have really progressed, so that’s good,” Dunn explained. “The fact that everyone overlooks them, when people don’t know their name is actually a good thing for some of these younger kids. It would have been hard for them to walk into the pressures that they’ve had for the last four years. I think that’s actually okay for this young group of kids to not be the superstar greatest team of all time, carrying that weight on their shoulders the way that the other teams have gotten to.”
According to Dunn, this year’s team has been able to manage its preseason expectations and pressure by closing ranks and focusing on the group, from freshman to senior, as a close-knit family, competing for the group and buying into the team-first mentality that fosters exceptional results.
“I think this group of kids have been together for so long, they have their own identity. This is like the younger brother getting the opportunity to step out. I had an older brother, who was one of the greatest athletes to ever go through the school that we went to, and I remember that opportunity to make my own name, and I think that’s where these kids are,” Dunn shared. “This year on paper, we’re not supposed to really be contending, but I think they will be contending, and I think that this team features a lot of faces you’ve never seen before. We have nine freshmen. We’ve never had nine freshmen. We’ve got great numbers, and these kids are going to grow into their own legacy. I think not having the pressure this year is actually going to be a good thing for their development.”
Much of the success that will be achieved by the high school team this season can be traced to the roots of youth wrestling in Avery. From Dogtown Wrestling Club through the middle school level, the vast majority of wrestlers comprising the 2022-23 roster are products of development through the local youth wrestling ranks, giving youngsters opportunity to travel to compete and sharpen skill sets that help those athletes to flourish as high school student-athletes.
“We have some of these kids that are coming in now, they are really talented and have performed very well at the middle school level. We went to the Honeybadger Tournament a couple of weeks ago. It’s a huge, huge event. It’s definitely one of the marquee things that you want to win as a kid, and we had a freshman win it. Nobody there was like ‘Where did that kid come from?’ because these kids have come up through the system. My son has been a multiple-time All-American, so they’ve had their experiences in Dogtown and areas like that, and they’ve been surrounded by great coaches for years now.”
The Vikings taking to the mat this season will rely on returning experience to bring along its newcomers to the high school level of competition. Last year’s state champions Tristan Adams, Ben Jordan and Grant Reece return to this year’s team and will serve as captains, as well as 2020 state champion and 2022 third-place state placer Seth Blackledge. The experience of the quartet forms a firm foundation to help provide guidance and leadership to the talented crop of freshman wrestlers in the practice room and on the mat.
“The returning underclassmen when it comes into the playoffs are going to pay great dividends. We aren’t competing against homegrown teams. At the end of the year, we’re competing against all-star compilations of kids, and I think a homegrown team that have come together that have relied on each other before, that have been together for years, is always going to be tougher. They’re always going to care more about performing for each other, and they know how to rise to that occasion and peak. I’m gonna lean on those kids,” Dunn noted. “I have a couple of upperclassmen, a couple of my captains that are the leaders in the room. We’ve got some of the best leadership we’ve actually had in regard to caring for one another and looking out for the younger kids. We’ve not had a lot of that, because we’ve always been new, with the seniors and upperclassmen they’ve always kind of focused on their own achievements. I’ve got Seth Blackledge and Grant and Tristan and Ben, and those are our captains this year. They’ve bought in to the program first and they’re doing a great job. If you look around, these kids are laughing and having fun and playing around, and that’s something you haven’t seen with this group of kids. Before, we were always so burdened, myself included, with the stresses of being ranked, and that change is pretty nice.”
Avery’s schedule includes another gauntlet of tests to prepare the squad for the rigors of conference and statewide competition. From the Newton-Conover Red Devil Duals to the Tigerland Classic and a pair of tournaments in Tennessee, tests will come early and often for the Big Red to mature and jell leading into conference championships and the 1A Western Regional come February, and even beyond that level to All-America consideration.
“I believe in wrestling the toughest possible tournaments that you can. We did drop the Holy Angels this year. Last year, they left us out in the cold for an hour and a half, literally, and we also had, like, four hours in between matches and had a couple of guys get injured, which is just a terrible time of year to have an injury. We had three injuries from there for almost the entire way up to the playoffs,” Dunn explained. “We’re gonna open up the season with one of the top ranked 2A teams in the state, with our next match against the third-ranked 1A team in the state. By the time we’re done, we will have wrestled every number-one-ranked team in the state. We do have a young team, but I believe we have the opportunity to go out and have four or five All-Americans. That’s like no high school I have ever seen, to potentially have multiple All-Americans. I think that’s really our focus this year. We’re not looking past the state tournament. I’m not saying that at all. But we’re really training some of these individuals for a bigger goal this year. These kids have always wanted to be All-Americans, and it doesn’t hurt having four of them up on the wall here, so they know people from this town can do it.”
Helping to shape the student-athletes in the wrestling room this season are several skilled coaches assisting Dunn, including the myriad experience of coaches in Brandon Burleson, as well as former state Wrestling Coach of the Year Hank Hardin, Hunter Starling, Kevin Foster and Eddie Blackledge.
“Brandon, he’s been with us forever. He’s an Avery County guy who loves these kids and still gets in the rooms and runs around, typically working with our upper weights. I have Hank Hardin, who is a legend in wrestling as a former North Carolina Coach of the Year. Hunter Starling is a young coach, and he’s really gung ho. He’s the most loyal kid in the whole wide world, an awesome guy, and the kids love him. He’s the cool coach, and we have to have a cool coach because I’m not cool, for sure,” Dunn said. “We have Kevin Foster, who is the godfather of the program, and we have Eddie Blackledge, who does everything I ever need him to do.”
Dunn also gave special recognition to the wrestling mothers that go over and above to help promote and provide intangibles to the squad.
“I really need to note the moms in this program. You know, I have so many moms that take care of the stuff that I’m incapable of taking care of, things like setting up pictures and programs and doing so many things that they do, and they don’t get thanked enough,” Dunn added. “I would love to say that we’re an island, but we’re not in any way.”
As the Vikings open the winter season, Dunn was asked to describe this year’s team with a single word.
“Hungry,” he said. “This is a hungry team to be able to make their own legacy and get out of the shadow. It’s an almost completely different team, with just two kids still here when I got here to Avery four-and-a-half years ago, but I’ve been coaching most of these kids since they were nine years old.”
Avery Wrestling opens its regular season this week with a road quad meet at Watauga, followed by the club’s home opener in Viking Gym on Thursday, Nov. 17, against Swain County and Chambers high schools.
