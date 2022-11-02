Avery Wrestling earned five individual state championships, a runner-up and five third-place finishes at the 2022 NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships. The team championship marks the fifth time that the program has won a state title.
NEWLAND — As fall sports wind down, Avery County High School winter sports began competing in late November, including varsity girls and boys basketball, as well as the defending-state-champion Avery Vikings wrestling team. The following are the schedules for each sport. (Please note that all schedules are subject to change.)
2022-23 ACHS Varsity Basketball (JV games preceding)
Nov. 22 @ Hibriten
Nov. 23 @ Ashe County
Nov. 29 v. CLOUDLAND
Dec. 2 @ Watauga
Dec. 6 v. ST. STEPHENS
Dec. 9 v. ASHE COUNTY
Dec. 10 v. WEST LINCOLN
Dec. 13 @ Rosman
Dec. 16 v. DRAUGHN
Dec. 20 v. McDOWELL
Dec. 22 v. TUSCOLA
Dec. 28 @ McDowell
Jan. 3 @ Mtn. Heritage
Jan. 6 @ Madison
Jan. 10 v. OWEN
Jan. 13 @ Mitchell
Jan. 17 v. ROSMAN
Jan. 20 @ Draughn
Jan. 27 v. MTN. HERITAGE
Jan. 31 v. MADISON
Feb. 3 @ Owen
Feb. 7 v. MITCHELL
2022-23 Avery Wrestling Schedule
Nov. 15 Quad @ Watauga (Watuaga, Ashe, N. Wilkes)
Nov. 17 Tri-Match (HOME v. Swain, Chambers)
Nov. 22 Quad (HOME v. West Wilkes, McDowell, S. Caldwell)
Nov. 30 Quad (HOME v. Newton-Conover, East Burke, Elizabethton)
Dec. 3 @ Alleghany Duals
Dec. 8 Tri-Match (HOME v. Science Hill, Watauga)
Dec. 9 @ Newton-Conover Red Devil Duals
Dec. 13 Tri-Match (HOME v. Union (Va.), Polk Co.)
Dec. 17 @ Fred T. Foard (Tiger Ind.)
Dec. 21 @ Science Hill (Ferrace Duals)
Dec. 30 @ E. Guilford (Hebbard Inv.)
Jan. 3 Quad @ Mitchell (Mitchell, Madison, Erwin)
Jan. 6-7 @ Tennessee HS (Brimer Brawl)
Jan. 10 Tri-Match @ West Caldwell (W. Caldwell, W. Lincoln)
