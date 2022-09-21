NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings varsity volleyball team has spent a week of struggling in their conference matches, as they lost a home match on Sept. 13 to Mountain Heritage (19-25, 18-25, 18-25) as well as an away match on Sept. 15 at Madison in a tough loss in five games, coming back to force a fifth game before falling short.
During the match with Mountain Heritage, the team was always fighting from behind, with a deficit score of as much as 1-11. Although the team battled to within a point or two, the Big Red was never able to totally close the gap and take the lead.
At Madison on Sept. 15, the varsity “started strong with a win of 25-13,” Coach Hayes reported. However, she felt that a huge “mental letdown” contributed to the team losing the second game by a score of 5-25.
With the match even at 1-1, the Lady Vikings bounced back with a 25-17 victory in game 3. During the fourth game, another letdown set in and Avery fell by a 12-25 score. The fifth game “was point for point,” but Avery lost 13-15, leaving the Lady Vikings with a 2-2 record in conference play.
It was a different story for the JV team, as it moved through last week with victories both at home against Mountain Heritage and at Madison. On Sept. 13 at home against Mountain Heritage, Avery got off to a strong lead and were up 15-9 when the Lady Cougars put on a surge to close gap, and then take the lead at 22-23. Coach Hayes called a strategic timeout and it proved effective. The lead was tied and exchanged hands a few times before the Lady Vikings were able to pull out a 26-24 win.
Game two began and remained close with the score being tied several times. Once the Lady Vikings took the lead at 15-13, however, the Mountain Heritage girls closed to within one point but never regained the lead. The final game score was 25-19.
The Lady Vikings JV team improved to a perfect 4-0 mark in conference play.
Conference matches this week include a home meeting with Owen on Sept. 20, and an away contest against Mitchell on Sept. 22.
