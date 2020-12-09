Avery volleyball returned to the court following an interruption due to recent COVID-19 school schedule changes as well as the Thanksgiving holiday, splitting a pair of Western Highlands Conference matches.
Avery 3, Mountain Heritage 1
NEWLAND — Avery played host to the Lady Cougars from Mountain Heritage High School on Wednesday, Dec. 2, marking the Big Red’s home- and conference-opening matches of the 2020-2021 campaign, earning its second consecutive win to open the young season.
Avery dropped the first set on Tommy Burleson Court by a 25-20 score against the Lady Cougars, but rallied to win three straight nip-and-tuck matchups by scores of 25-20, 25-21, and 25-21, respectively.
The duo of senior Reagan Hughes and sophomore Annabelle Hayes were an offensive juggernaut in the Lady Vikings win, as Hughes produced 11 kills in the match and Hayes was close behind with 10 kills. Heritage was led by 15 kills from freshman Kaydence Kooles.
Hayes and teammates Addie Beck and Emma Wise each tallied three service aces in the win, as Avery registered 13 aces for the match compared with Heritage’s six.
Hughes and Beck combined to form a defensive fortress, registering eight total blocks, as Avery out-blocked the Lady Cougars 11-3 in the contest. Hughes added 16 digs in the match, with five digs by junior Marisol Guzman, as the team led in that category 27-16 for the match.
Hayes ended the match with a game-high 24 assists, with 10 assists from Hughes. Hannah Tipton paced Mountain Heritage with 20 assists.
Polk 3, Avery 0
NEWLAND — Following its win over Mountain Heritage, the Big Red had to quickly prepare to welcome Polk County to town, squaring off with the perennially tough Lady Wolverines.
Polk was strong in controlling the opening two sets, capturing victories by scores of 25-14 and 25-13, respectively. The Lady Vikings regrouped and played a more competitive set in the third contest, but Polk proved too strong in picking up the match sweep with a 25-22 set win to remain unbeaten at 5-0 on the season and hand the Lady Vikings their first loss in 2020.
Polk proved more offensively sound that the previous contest with Heritage, as Lady Wolverine Kristen Hall recorded a double-double, tallying 19 digs and 10 kills and teammate Marissa Twitty recording nine kills, two blocks and six aces.
Avery will look to rebound this week with a scheduled home contest against Owen on December 8 and matchups at Mitchell and Madison on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 10 and 11, respectively.
