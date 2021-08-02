CRANBERRY — The saying goes “practice makes perfect,” and Avery High School Volleyball took the adage to heart as its mantra for the program’s annual youth volleyball camp, held from July 26 to 29 at Cranberry Middle School Gymnasium, a different location this year than usual due to the ongoing renovations taking place at Avery High School this summer.
During the four-day camp, players received instruction from Vikings coaches Erika Eller and Mason Morris, with specialized teaching and drill instruction from longtime volleyball coach and collaborator with Avery Volleyball, Fish Gupton.
“’Perfect Practice’ was the theme for the 2021 Avery County Volleyball Camp,” Morris said of the event. “There were over 50 athletes participating in the camp, ranging from third grade through 12th grade.”
Camp days consisted of a mixture of drills and instruction, scrimmages and fun, with morning sessions for elementary and middle school players covering volleyball fundamentals, while afternoon sessions comprised of and focused on skills development for the high school teams.
The coaches lauded the work of Gupton in providing quality instruction for all ages involved.
“The campers were challenged to get better every day with games, drills and competitions. Gupton’s knowledge and teaching tactics set the tone for the upcoming seasons for Avery Middle, Cranberry Middle, and the Vikings,” Morris added. “We look forward to seeing the hard work pay off and to a successful season.”
Tryouts for the high school teams are taking place this week leading up to the team’s upcoming regular season schedule beginning in mid-August.
