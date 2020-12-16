NEWLAND —The Avery Lady Vikings continued its conference season on Tuesday, Dec. 8, with a matchup at Tommy Burleson Gym against the Owen Warlassies.
In junior varsity action, the two clubs played a tight match, with Avery capturing the first set by a score of 25-23. In the second set, Owen pulled away late in the set to tie the match with a 25-20 victory. Avery battled valiantly in the tiebreaker set, but Owen completed its comeback by winning the set by the narrow score of 15-12.
In the varsity nightcap, Owen opened the first set strong with a 7-1 scoring run. Undaunted, Avery rallied with three straight points to cut the deficit in half, only to have Owen respond to build a 12-6 edge, maintaining its margin to win the opening set by a 25-16 score.
In the second set, the opening was less one-sided than the first set, as the set was a nip-and-tuck affair with Owen holding a narrow 9-8 lead. Avery remained close and tied the score at 13 apiece before the Warlassies scored four of the next five points to open a 17-14 advantage. OHS stretched its lead to 20-15, forcing a Vikings timeout. The clubs played back and forth for the remainder of the set, but the Lady Vikings were unable to cut into the Owen margin, as the Warlassies won the set by a 25-20 final score.
As the third set unfolded, Owen seized early momentum with a 6-0 scoring run, only to see the Lady Vikings battle back by scoring seven of the next 10 points to cut the Owen lead to just two points at 9-7. The clubs traded serves and points before the Warlassies managed a working margin of 15-9 to force the Lady Vikings to take timeout. Owen scored the next two points following the stoppage, but Avery rallied to draw to within 20-16. The Warlassies closed the match by scoring five of the final seven points of the set to win 25-18 and earn the three-set victory.
Avery was scheduled to take on Madison and Mitchell last week, but COVID-related closures of the school system forced the postponements of those matchups. Avery was scheduled to travel to Mountain Heritage on December 15 and host Madison on Thursday, Dec. 17, but the status of those matchups were not determined as of press time.
The Lady Vikings currently stand at 2-2 overall for the season, with a 1-2 mark in Western Highlands Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.