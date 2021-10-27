MISENHEIMER — The Avery Lady Vikings volleyball team rode a five-match winning streak into Stanly County on Saturday, Oct. 23, as the No. 22-seeded Lady Vikings faced off against the 11th-seeded Gray Stone Day Lady Knights.
Avery continued the strong effort that led them to gain a postseason berth out of the Western Highlands conference, but a talented Lady Knights squad proved too much to overcome as Avery was eliminated in three sets.
GSD opened an early 2-0 lead in the first game of the match before using a 5-0 scoring rally to open up a 7-1 advantage. Avery scored to break momentum, but a 4-0 spurt by the Lady Knights led to an 11-3 lead and Lady Viking head coach Kim Hayes to take a timeout to stem the tide.
Avery stopped the run with a point at 11-4, but GSD continued to use a strong frontline in reeling off six consecutive points to lead 17-4. Avery responded later in the game with three straight points to cut the Knights lead to 19-10, and the teams traded points to a 22-13 score before GSD scored the final three points of the game to take the first set by a 25-13 final score.
Gray Stone Day, who entered the match with a 16-4 record overall and a 10-2 mark in Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference competition, made few mistakes during the second set of the match. The set started on even footing, as Avery trailed early by a 4-2 score.
Three consecutive Knights points led to a 7-2 GSD lead before Avery scored to stay close at 7-3.
From that point forward, GSD seized control of the game, as an 8-0 scoring spurt propelled the Lady Knights to a 15-3 lead. Avery could draw to no closer than 11 points for the remainder of the game, as GSD closed the set with a 6-0 run to win the second set 25-7.
The third and final set of the match was by far the most competitive as the Big Red battled to stay alive in the contest. Avery opened the set with four consecutive points to build an early advantage before a soft shot over the net by GSD found open space to stop the run.
Avery extended its lead to as large as 7-2 before a Lady Vikings service into the net gave GSD a point and serve, where the Knights clawed back with its accuracy of kills to within 8-6. The set remained tight as the teams traded resilient defensive saves and hustled across both sides of the floor.
Late in the set, the Lady Vikings continued to withstand the GSD charge and led by a pair at 18-16, but the Knights found inspiration in its home crowd and rode a wave of momentum through the remainder of the game, scoring the final nine points of the set to close out the Big Red by a 25-18 final score.
Avery closes its season with an 11-9 record, with a 7-5 record in Western Highlands Conference play.
