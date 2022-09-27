NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings scored big last week with a pair of conference wins for both the JV and the varsity teams. On Tuesday Sept. 20, the JVs won 2-0, while the varsity pulled out a victory by a 3-1 score against Owen on their home court. The Thursday, Sept. 22, match at Mitchell also saw a 2-0 victory for the JV’s and the varsity came away with a win in three tough sets.
Although the first game of the JV match against Owen was close, the Lady Vikings emerged victorious by a score of 25-21. The second game was a battle throughout with the score being tied and the lead changing often. Avery ultimately pulled out the win by a score of 26-24.
The varsity match was similar in that the Warlassies from Owen tied the score and took the lead until the final points of the game when Avery pulled ahead scoring a victory 25-23. The second game was less close with the Lady Vikings winning 25-14. However, the Avery girls seemed to lose their focus during the third game, never regaining the lead after falling behind 11-9, going on to fall 25-16 to force a fourth game. The game was tied until the Lady Vikings went ahead at 11-7, but the girls from Owen scored six straight points and kept the game tight at 22-18. With good serves from Cora Hollifield, the Vikings finally pulled out a victory with a score of 25-21. Annabelle Hayes was also key with some big serves at crucial points of the contest.
The Lady Vikings then went on the road to Mitchell on Thursday, Sept. 22, for another conference matchup. The JV team again won two games, by scores of 25-18 and then 25-8. The JV Lady Vikings are undefeated in conference play so far this season with a 6-0 record.
The varsity Lady Vikings played and won three fierce games with scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-17. The victory puts the team’s record at 4-2 in the conference. Coach Hayes’ instructions for the week were to “play defense with your heart, play offense with your head,” and both the JV and varsity did just that.
“It was two big nights with big wins,” Hayes said.
The Lady Vikings return to the court with a home match with Rosman on September 27 at Viking Gym.
