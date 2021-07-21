NEWLAND — The Avery High School Lady Vikings Volleyball program will be hosting its annual Volleyball Camp from Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, at Cranberry Middle School.
The camp is available for students in rising third through 12th grade at a total cost of $100 (which includes a T-shirt, snacks, with dinner and a pool party on the final day of camp.)
Camp for rising third through eighth graders will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day, while camp for rising ninth through 12th graders will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., with evening play taking place from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information on the annual camp, contact Erika Eller at (828) 387-1116 or email erikaeller@averyschools.net, or contact Mason Morris at (910) 986-2031 or email masonmorris@averyschools.net.
