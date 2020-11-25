A pair of prep sports began their respective regular seasons last week, as volleyball took to the floor for its first match on the road, while the Vikings cross country runners trekked to Polk County.
Avery cross country team competes in first event of 2020-21 prep sports year
COLUMBUS — Avery High Cross Country Team started off the year for fall prep sports with a three-team conference race against Polk and Mtn Heritage on Monday, Nov 16, at Polk County High School. It had been nine months since any ACHS athletic event took place due to COVID with the cancellation of sports last spring and earlier this fall.
The boys team finished second overall, scoring just points behind Polk County. Freshman Noah Holtzclaw had a great fourth-place finish alongside teammate Parker Gautier with a fifth-place finish.
Other Avery runners included Blake Krege, Jeremiah Clark, Zack Greer, Ben Jordan and Ryan Edmonds.
The Avery girls team also finished second overall, scoring just points behind Polk County.
Freshman Kathryn Haas captured first place, while teammate Josie Naumowich finished an impressive third place. Other Avery runners included Dayla Young, Abby Miller and Brook Cheuvront.
Congratulations to these student athletes on a tremendous opening race of the season. The team was scheduled to travel to Madison this week, but the moving of ACS to remote learning has forced a postponement.
Lady Vikings volleyball opens 2020-2021 campaign with win over Cherryville in four sets
CHERRYVILLE— The Avery Lady Vikings volleyball team showed that its offseason work is paying immediate dividends, as the Big Red ventured to Cherryville for a rare non-conference tilt against the Lady Ironmen at Bud Black Court and Nixon Gymnasium.
Avery started a tad slow out of the gates, as the home team came through with a 25-18 win in the match’s opening set. The Lady Vikings managed to regroup and find its rhythm in a tightly contested second set, however, with Avery prevailing in extra points by a 27-25 score to tie the match at one set apiece.
The teams battled through another nail-biter in the pivotal third set, with Avery finishing strong to win 25-23 to lead two sets to one. In the fourth and eventual final set, AHS played its most dominant volleyball of the day, as it put away Cherryville with a 25-17 score to capture the match three sets to one.
Avery was scheduled to host Mt. Heritage this week, but the county schools’ move to remote learning last week due to COVID-19 forced a postponement of that match. Following Thanksgiving break, the Lady Vikings are scheduled for a trip to Marshall to take on Madison in Western Highlands Conference action on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will take on Polk County on Thursday, Dec. 3.
