Several of Avery’s finest fall sports were in action last week on the courts and on the pitch.
Volleyball downs Rosman to open conference play
ROSMAN — The Lady Vikings volleyball team opened their regular conference season with a bang by defeating defending conference champions Rosman, both in JV and varsity play. Coach Hayes said, “it was a barn burner!” Rosman had only one loss all of last season, and it was to the Lady Vikings. On September 1, both the JV and varsity teams were victorious. The JV team handed Rosman a defeat with scores of 25-23 and 25-17. Although the varsity match wasn’t as quick, they emerged the victor with scores of 25-23, 25-22, 21-26, 26-28, 15-12. Coach Hayes was exuberant, stating, “We cleaned house!”
This was a very intense matchup and the girls displayed their class by playing with heart and grit.
“Every girl was a part of this win,” remarked Coach Hayes, even those who didn’t get an opportunity to get in the games. “It was truly a team winning night.”
The Lady Vikings return home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a match with Draughn in both junior varsity and varsity action.
Tennis drops rematch to Ashe
The Lady Vikings tennis team took to the court against Ashe County for the second week in a row. Although the final score was still in the loss column, the team “showed signs of improvement since playing Ashe last week,” commented Coach Russ.
The final score was 0-9, but the most closely watched match was played by Mara Ward. She lost by a score of 1-6, 5-7, and nearly pushed the match into a third set. Each game was challenging, with long points and several games going into a deuce battle.
Another standout was Anaya Jackson, who lost 2-6, 2-6. It is to be noted however that she is normally the eighth player on the team and stepped into the No. 5 spot for this match. She and her doubles partner, Abigail Crosby, also had the best score in doubles competition, losing in the eight-game pro-set 3-8.
The team will travel to Watauga on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and will play a home game make-up match on Thursday, Sept 8. All matches are played at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Soccer falls short in non-conference match at North Buncombe
WEAVERVILLE — Avery fell to Conference 3A team North Buncombe in Weaverville by a score of 3-1 on September 1.
The Vikings got off to a slow start but picked up the pace in the second half, although they were facing off with a strong North Buncombe team. Coaches were impressed with the fight throughout the match.
Cane Hart was the “man of the match” for Avery, playing a great game in the midfield both defensively and helping the attack. The single Viking goal was scored by Hart, a “screamer” from about 25 yards out to the upper right 90 of the net.
“The team is buying into new tactics and formations match after match, day by day,” Coach Alan Yawn said. He and his staff are hopeful that this very tough non-conference schedule will prepare the team for the conference matches to come.
“Our effort is always there and we are learning and growing,” he commented.
The Vikings will play a home inter-squad match as part of the Homecoming festivities at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The team’s conference home opener will be on September 21 against Mountain Heritage.
