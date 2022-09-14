Avery soccer played back-to-back away matches this week, at East Wilkes on Sept. 6 and at Erwin on Sept. 7. The Vikings came away with a 2-2 tie at East Wilkes but lost a high scoring game 6-4 at Erwin.
The East Wilkes game saw the team concede two goals in the first half, but drew even for the draw by scoring two goals in a driving rainstorm. Goals were scored by sophomores Kayden Knight and Elijah Ros-Kaza.
They traveled to 3A team Erwin, a team with only one loss so far this season, for a high scoring contest. Coach Yawn said that each team “had incredible highlight quality finishes from their attackers with numerous saves from defenders and goalkeepers.” Coaches Yawn and Hunter were impressed with the Vikings’ play against a strong team.
“The guys respond every time we are down,” Yawn explained. “They fight to the final whistle,” adding that he was proud of their effort, progress and the development of team chemistry.
Although it was a losing effort, there were a flurry of goals from Sophomores Elijah Ros-Kaza, who scored twice, Kayden Knight who scored on a penalty kick, and a goal by Cane Hart. Additionally, sophomore goalkeeper Kaliel Yawn broke a single-game school record with 26 saves on the night.
The Vikings will play an inter-squad exhibition match on September 15 as part of the Homecoming festivities, at 7 p.m.
Lady Vikings Tennis
In a rare afternoon without rain showers, the Avery girls tennis team traveled to Watauga for a match on September 6. Although the ladies lost all of the singles and doubles matches, a few of the doubles matches were somewhat competitive. Grace Andrews and Anaya Jackson lost 2-8, while Skyla Erwin and Eden Kitchin battled to the end with a 4-8 loss.
Another sunny afternoon saw the Lady Vikings hosting the tennis team from East Wilkes in a non-conference makeup match on September 8. The girls were defeated by a strong Lady Cards team in all matches. Each of the singles were defeats, although No. 2 Mara Ward won a few games, losing 1-6, 1-6, and No. 6 singles Anaya Jackson lost 0-6, 2-6 in a match that produced long points and lasted well more than an hour. All three of the doubles teams were defeated 0-8 in games where the team from East Wilkes showed off excellent serving skills and good shot preparation built on solid footwork.
Conference play begins on Thursday, Sept. 22, against Mountain Heritage.
